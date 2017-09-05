Harvard's Exxon Mobil Study Is A Bad Look But Little More

While this is a bad look for the company's management during that period, it is unlikely to matter to New York's investigation into possible Martin Act violations by the company.

The investigation by the attorneys general of New York and other states into Exxon Mobil's (XOM) past modeling of climate change and reserves values took an interesting twist late last month with the publication of an op-ed in The New York Times. The op-ed, which was written by two researchers at Harvard University, presents the results of their research into the petroleum and gas major's statements on climate change during the 1990s and early 2000s. The results are not a good look for the company's management during that time period, to be blunt. For instance, the researchers have the following to say about "advertorials" published by the company in the late 1990s:

In some cases, [Exxon Mobil's advertorials] included explicit factual misrepresentation, for instance, directly contradicting the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and presenting data in a “very misleading” way, according to the independent researcher who produced that data, Lloyd Keigwin, a senior scientist in geology and geophysics at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In short, Exxon Mobil contributed quietly to climate science and loudly to raising doubts about it. We found that, accounting for reasonable doubt given the state of the science at the time of each document, roughly 80 percent of the company’s academic and internal papers acknowledged that climate change is real and human-caused. But 81 percent of their climate change advertorials in one way or another expressed doubt.

In particular, the phrase "explicit factual misrepresentation" will get the attention of anyone who has followed the investigation being led by New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman. Mr. Schneiderman's original focus in late 2015 was into whether or not the company had misled its investors about the risks posed to its future earnings by climate change by burying the research of its own climate scientists in the 1970s and 1980s. New York's Martin Act is one of the toughest and broadest-reaching anti-fraud statutes in the U.S., and it grants state investigators the authority to pursue companies that make material misrepresentations or omissions. Given this context, the Harvard researchers' use of the phrase "factual misrepresentation" was almost certainly intentional. The release of their study also comes at an unfortunate time for Exxon Mobil's investors given that the company's share price is pushing lows not seen since early 2016 (see figure).

Before digging into whether or not the Harvard researchers' findings are likely to impact Exxon Mobil's shareholders, there are a couple of important caveats to be aware of. First, the Harvard study was financed in part by the same environmentalist-linked group that was behind the circa-2015 reporting that prompted Mr. Schneiderman's investigation. This on its own is not fatal to the present analysis, of course, but it should be kept in mind. Second, the social science methodology employed by the researchers is, according to one widely-used text on the subject, especially susceptible to researcher bias. Again, this is not fatal, but it is important to mention.

Does it matter?

A company's past image is not unimportant, of course, but investors are much more concerned with its future operating environment. If the Harvard researchers' study is to ultimately have a material impact on Exxon Mobil's investors, then it must provide support for Mr. Schneiderman's investigation. While it does so at first glance, the company's investors have less cause to worry when the developments of the last year are considered.

Begin by considering the basics of New York's Martin Act. (Important caveat: I am not licensed to practice law in New York. What follows are merely my thoughts as an investor and financial writer.) An instructive primer published by Dechert LLP lists the following elements based on prior caselaw: “(1) misrepresentation of a material fact; (2) the falsity of that misrepresentation; (3) scienter, or intent to defraud; (4) reasonable reliance on that representation; and (5) damages caused by such reliance.” The use of the word "and" notwithstanding, however, a 1926 state court ruling cited in the primer declared that:

"The words ‘fraud’ and ‘fraudulent practice,’ in this connection should, therefore, be given a wide meaning so as to include all acts, although not originating in any actual evil design or contrivance to perpetrate fraud or injury upon others, which do by their tendency to deceive or mislead the purchasing public come within the purpose of the law."

The first element, "misrepresentation of a material fact," is especially important, in other words. Whether or not the "intent to defraud" is present is not as important as whether or not the entity that made the misrepresentation obtained a material gain at the expense of the "purchasing public" (Exxon Mobil shareholders as far as the Scheiderman investigation is concerned). Indeed, the primer cites subsequent court rulings that declared intent to not even be a mandatory element.

Assuming that the Harvard researchers' study is accurate (as is likely given the peer-review process that it went through, but not guaranteed), it strongly suggests that misrepresentation on the part of Exxon Mobil in the 1990s occurred in the sense that its public statements about climate change mostly contradicted its internal research on the subject. Whether or not this alleged misrepresentation was material to the company's shareholders is the more important question in my mind, however, and this is where the logic of the claim against the company begins to break down.

The researchers' op-ed covers advertorials published by Exxon Mobil in the Times between 1989 and 2004. This is the first problem with using the analysis to support Mr. Schneiderman's investigation. The state of climate change research has undergone substantial advances since the 1990s due to continued gains in computer processing power, especially with regard to the forms and magnitudes of climate impacts. To be clear, the uncertainty in climate modeling that continues to exist today is no reason to dismiss the substantial threat posed by climate change; to do so is akin to leaving the umbrella at home when the weather forecast calls for heavy rain just because all predictions about highly complex systems contain sizable uncertainty. However, it is not incorrect to say that, for the narrow purpose of quantifying the impacts that climate change will have on Exxon Mobil's shareholders specifically, forecasters have made great strides over the last 20+ years. The company's 1997 argument that "[t]he science of climate change is too uncertain to mandate a plan of action that could plunge economies into turmoil" has a different context than the same statement made today has.

The second problem with assuming that the misrepresentation was material can be found in the type of uncertainty being discussed. Climate models have, to date, struggled to explicitly quantify negative impacts to Exxon Mobil's operations, as opposed to the broader global economy, with a high degree of accuracy. To take a recent example, consider hurricanes. One climate model finding in the early 21st century was that climate change would result in more damaging hurricanes via warmer water temperatures. This could in turn be expected to have a negative impact on the earnings of any petroleum and gas major with operations in the Gulf of Mexico or Texas. Yet Hurricane Harvey, which caused 25% of the Gulf's petroleum output and an even greater share of Texas's refining capacity to go offline, is the strongest hurricane to impact the region since 2005. Climate scientists still expect hurricanes to increase in both magnitude and frequency as the climate warms. Anyone drawing a direct line between this forecast in 2005 and reduced petroleum output in the Gulf resulting from severe hurricanes would have been confounded for the last 12 years, however, illustrating the vast uncertainty that is associated with forecasting the financial impacts of global climate change on even the world's largest companies.

This type of uncertainty pales in comparison with that associated with the biggest climate-related risk to companies such as Exxon Mobil: climate policy. Not surprisingly, this is where the link between misrepresentation and material really breaks down. A recent MIT study on the types of uncertainty in U.S. climate change impact forecasts concludes that "lack of information about future climate policy is the biggest source of uncertainty over the next century for simulations of both temperature and precipitation change." To look at this conclusion a bit differently, the uncertainty about future climate policy is also the biggest source of uncertainty with regard to climate impacts on Exxon Mobil shareholders. Simply put, we just don't know if climate policy will negatively affect the company's shareholders anytime soon. An excellent example is the company's 1990s advertorials, which were published at a time when the U.S. was debating whether or not to join global efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions such as the Kyoto Protocol (the country never did). 20 years have passed and the U.S. still is not participating in a global cap on emissions while global demand for petroleum and natural gas is at record levels. Elements within the U.S. are implementing constraints on carbon emissions, of course, but the federal government's efforts are limited to comparatively marginal policies such as tax credits for renewables and the biofuels blending mandate.

History suggests that this uncertainty remains even if we make the error of assuming that the U.S. is guaranteed to participate in a global emissions cap in the coming decade. The European Union and several states in the U.S., including California, have operated their own restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions for several years now. This has had no noticeable impact on the global consumption trends for Exxon Mobil's two main products, petroleum and natural gas (see figure). Indeed, with the current state of commercialized technology, continued growth in renewable electricity capacity is only made possible through increased natural gas consumption. Given the strong demand growth for both products that occurred between 1989 and 2016 (with the exception of the Great Recession years), it requires truly tortuous logic to find that Exxon Mobil's shareholders suffered due to its alleged misrepresentation of its internal climate research. This is especially true when we consider that the total return offered by those shares has been 1,063% since January 1989 and 167% since January 2004. A misrepresentation may have occurred, but it is extremely difficult to argue that it caused harm to the company's shareholders and still more difficult to quantify the amount of any harm.

World Petroleum Consumption data by YCharts

It should be noted that this is entirely distinct from the moral argument about any such misrepresentation by the company circa 1990. For the purposes of the Martin Act, however, I don't see how the advertorials published by Exxon Mobil between 1989 and 2004 constitute a clear violation. Again, I am not a member of the New York bar, but it appears that even Mr. Schneiderman has arrived at a similar conclusion. How else to explain the shift of his investigation a year ago to "focus more on future than past," as a headline in the Times puts it? The Harvard researchers' study is quite interesting, but it is likely to be nothing more than a minor detail as far as the stock market is concerned.

