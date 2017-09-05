Aimia: Blood In The Streets

Significant deep value for investor willing to look out three years and beyond.

Note: All $ are in Canadian Dollars (NYSEARCA:CAD) and Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) mainly trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ((TSE:AIM))

Executive Summary

Aimia presents a very attractive opportunity to acquire unique and valuable assets at firesale prices. Aimia possess assets, besides Aeroplan, worth in excess of its enterprise value. There exist tremendous safety and upside in Aimia's assets, if investors in Aimia can look three years out and beyond.

Widespread fear and uncertainty over Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) partnership non-renewal has gripped Aimia investors. Nearly all attention has been paid to Aeroplan but not the other valuable assets Aimia also owns. These assets include equity investments, international loyalty coalitions, GLS, and cash generation to 2020.

These assets excluding Aeroplan are worth $8.18 per share leaving common equity value of $3.09 per share. At Aimia's current trading price you are getting these assets at a great value, along with Aeroplan entirely free! Aeroplan's estimated value is $9.02 per share. Aimia's common equity including Aeroplan is worth $12.11 per share! Using more aggressive assumptions yields an even higher upside.

If investors in Aimia can look three years out and beyond, common shares in Aimia yield tremendous deep value. Blood is flowing in the streets and now is time to be greedy!

Introduction

Aimia presents a very attractive opportunity to acquire very unique and valuable assets at firesale prices. Widespread fear and uncertainty over Air Canada's partnership non-renewal has gripped Aimia investors. Aimia possess assets, besides Aeroplan, worth in excess of its enterprise value. There exist tremendous safety and upside in Aimia's assets.

Much attention (rightfully so) has been placed on the future of Aeroplan and not on the other assets and current cash generation at Aimia. This write-up will attempt to quantify the value of Aimia's assets.

Aimia's Business Structure

Aimia's businesses can be broken down and valued in five parts:

Equity Investments

International Loyalty Coalition

Global Loyalty Solutions

Aeroplan Loyalty Coalition

Aimia Cash Generation to 2020

Aimia's annual total core gross billings are to be around $2,100 M per year. Available cash on the balance sheets stands around $75m, preferred equity of $325M, and debt of $450M. Aimia generates annual FCF of $220M. There are currently 152.3M shares outstanding.

Brief Overview of Loyalty Coalitions

Coalition loyalty programs generally consist of a wide assortment of non-competing business participating as partners. When a member makes a purchase at a partner the member accumulates points. Partners are charged a fee by the program operator for the points issued to members. Members can then use these points to redeem for a variety of rewards. This incentives the members to do their spending at the loyalty coalition's partners versus a competitor. The loyalty coalition operator/owner collects a fee on points issued and is responsible for bearing the responsibility of redeeming the points for rewards. Loyalty coalition businesses are very attractive and unique assets for the following reasons:

Very low capital requirements

Revenue is collected up front and service rendered later creating large amounts of float

A portion of the points will never be redeemed

Large network effects; sticky members and partners

Points (liabilities) have no real monetary value

Value created for members and partners

Hard to create from scratch

Equity Investments

The main value in the equity investments is the joint venture in the loyalty coalition PLM Premier Club (Mexico). The business can be valued at a multiple of net income. 15x net income is a reasonable assumption considering the high growth and favorable economics of the business.

There are also other investments on the books. To be conservative and since we don't know much (financially) about these business I will value them at their book value. Some are carried at cost and some are carried at "fair value".

The total value of the equity investments is $451.24 M or $2.96 per share. Table - 1 below details the valuations and table - 2 shows the equity values of the investments according to the 2016 annual report.

Table - 1

Table - 2

International Coalitions

Aimia fully owns two international loyalty coalition programs, Nectar in the UK and Airmiles in the Middle East. These businesses generate approximately $625M in gross billings per year. Adjusted EBITDA margins should be in excess of 10% (and growing as these businesses get more scale), but we will use 10% for our assumption. I used an EBITDA multiple of 10x, due to the low CAPEX and good economics of the business. The international coalitions also has a reserve of a ~$100M earning ~3%. I assumed corporate overhead about $22M. The international coalitions have a value of$433M or $2.84 per share.

Global Loyalty Solutions GLS

GLS or Global Loyalty Solutions is a little harder to value. The segment is around breakeven with around $230M in revenue. I assumed they will be able to get 5% EBITDA margins with an EBITDA multiple of 8x. Also, I assumed a corporate overhead of $4M. This gives a value of$61M or $0.40 per share. Not a tremendous amount of value but, incremental nonetheless.

Aeroplan Loyalty Coalition Beyond 2020

Aimia's crown jewel is the Aeroplan loyalty coalition program. Aeroplan was born out of Air Canada decades ago. The Aeroplan coalition had gross billings of around $1325M and adjusted EBITDA margins around 20%. For our valuation we will use an EBITDA margin of 15% and EBITDA multiple of 10x. Aeroplan also has a reserve of $300M earning ~3%. I assumed a corporate overhead of $70M. This gives Aeroplan a value of$1,373M or $9.02 per share.

There are have been arguments ad nauseam about whether Aeroplan can and or will survive without Air Canada. I'm of the opinion that they will indeed be able to more than survive. There is immense purchasing power with Aeroplan and I believe that a new airline partner deal will be struck. I think it is most likely to be a collection of partners rather than an exclusive partnership. However, it probably will not be as good as the current deal.

Something people seem to forget is that Aeroplan can just inflate the redemption value of rewards by requiring more points. As stated in the terms and services, Aeroplan points have no monetary value and are at the sole discretion of Aimia. As of the most recent quarter, there has been NO material increase in redemptions of points or a "run" on Aeroplan.

How profitable Aeroplan will be post 2020 remains very unclear at the moment. However, I take comfort in that Airmiles Canada seems to manage just fine without an exclusive airline partner.

Cash Generation to 2020

Aimia as a whole should bring in $220M or $1.44 per share in FCF before dividends with $17M going to preferred dividends. Management has also identified $70M in cost cuttings. There is good visibility in the FCF profile going to 2020 when the Air Canada contract is set to expire. In my opinion the FCF generated up until that point can be clearly defined. Past that date while I think a new airline partner(s) is extremely probable the FCF profile is uncertain. So let us calculate how much cash Aimia can generate until 2020, three years from now.

Instead of using $220M, let's use a conservative number of $117M. This gives us a nice round number of $100M after preferred shareholder have been paid. This will allow Aimia to accumulate around $300M or almost $2 per share in cash in 3 years. At $220M FCF per year the accumulated cash is $609M or almost $4 per share in cash. If they can achieve $70M in savings (assuming 25% tax rate) that's an extra $169M or $1.10 per share in cash in 3 years!

This is meant to illustrate how much cash Aimia is generating and will continue to generate for at least 3 years. For our valuation we will assume they will be able to generate and accumulate $300M or $2 per share in cash in 3 years.

Bringing it All Together

Throughout this analysis reasonable assumptions and estimates have been used. All of this was meant to illustrate the value inherent in Aimia even excluding Aeroplan. The total common equity value is $479M or $3.09 per share. With Aeroplan the value is $1,844 or $12.10 per share. The valuation is presented in table - 3 below.

Table - 3

Table 4 below lays out a higher valuation using more aggressive assumptions as follows:

PLM - Premier Club (Mexico) using a PE multiple of 20x

International coalition adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%

Aeroplan coalition adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%

Annual cash generation of $220M before dividends

Using these assumptions Aimia common equity excluding Aeroplan is worth $1,181M or $7.76 per share. Including Aeroplan common equity is valued at $3,229 or $21.20 per share. See table - 4 below:

Table - 4

If investors can look out three years and beyond there exists a large amount of value in the assets of Aimia. Investors' fears over the future of Aeroplan have taken over rational and pragmatic thought. There exists a large buffer of assets that more than exceed the enterprise value of Aimia.

Aimia presents a very attractive opportunity to acquire very unique and valuable assets at firesale prices. Widespread fear has gripped Aimia investors. Blood is flowing profusely in the streets and now is time to be greedy!

