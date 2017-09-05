How To Make 6% From Gilead In 40 Days

Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) recent share price action has to be taken with a pinch of salt for a number of reasons. The $11 rise in the share price since August 18 was mainly due to its news of its recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, the meaningful rise in the biotech complex (NASDAQ:IBB) over the same time period and Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) FDA approval for its Kymriah cell therapy offering. Amazingly Gilead is now up over 30% since June 8, which means shares are now showing a double digit return for the calendar year thus far. Commentary in the earlier part of this year was definitely centered around when the stock would bottom and whether Gilead continued to be a strong long term hold. Many investors bought this stock up around the $90-$100 level and although and enjoying the latest surge in the share price remain far underwater on their initial investments.

The recent surge in the share price has spiked sentiment to ultra pessimistic levels so a pullback is definitely on the cards. Whether the pullback will be temporary is still a unknown. Therefore I'm going to outline a strategy here for traders and investors alike to make income off their shares. Yes with this strategy, shares could potentially be called away but investors who believe in the long term viability of the stock will always have the possibility of scaling in at lower prices if that is indeed something that is desired.

Sentiment readings are being backed up by current technicals. As the chart illustrates below, Gilead's weekly slow stochastics are heavily overbought and I doubt the stock will be able to break through its 200 weekly moving average of $84.8 at the first opportunity. This is why we may see some selling in the near term in Gilead irrespective of how hot the biotech sector has been of late.

Gilead last reported its earnings on the 26th of July so we have another couple of months before the biotech giant announces again. The company goes ex-dividend on the 14th of this month so investors wishing to collect the $0.52 quarterly payout (Equating to 2.48% Yield) will need to be holding shares at least 2 to 3 days before the ex-dividend date. Investors can use the following strategy to meaningful boost their income from their shares.

First of all, I like to look at options trades which are max 45 days out. This maximizes the theta decay of the options as long as we have meaningful implied volatility in the underlying to start with. Gilead's IV at present is around the 22.5% mark. Now over the last 12 months this metric has hovered between around 16% and 34% so the present 22.5% level is fine for option sellers. Why? When selling premium, we want to capture as much premium out of those options as possible.

The higher the option premium, the higher the prices we can sell. The spikes in the chart below illustrate when Gilead reported its quarter earnings. Implied volatility just before a company announces earnings is always inflated as a meaningful move in the share price is usually expected post earnings. However the share price can move against you quite aggressively post earnings which is why I prefer these set-ups when there is slightly less volatility.

Source : Interactive Brokers.com

Therefore with Gilead currently trading at $83.75, the trade I am outlining is to sell the October 13th $86 call for $1.49 and also sell the $82-$80 put spread in the same expiration cycle for $0.67. This means we are receiving a combined total for the short call and short put spread of $2.16 per contract (100 shares of stock). Now this trade is for holders of Gilead shares for reasons I will discuss ( at least 100 to start with as 100 shares equates to 1 option trade).

Now remember the stock goes ex-dividend pretty shortly which means we will be collecting another $0.52 per share. This means our combined income received once we take out this trade and hold our stock is $2.68 or $268 per 100 shares of stock. Here is how we manage the trade.

Because the initial $2.16 from the option trade is greater than the width of the put spread ($2), there is no risk to the downside concerning the option trade. It means if the stock tanked, the maximum that could be lost would be the width of the put spread ($2) which is less than the original premium received ($2.16). On the other hand, if the stock continued to rally, one would potentially have their shares called away at the $86 level. If this happened, again the trader would keep the entire option premium on the trade (plus the dividend) plus would also profit from the capital gain increase of the shares up to the $86 level.

So that is the option side of the trade sorted out. What about the stock? Well as I mentioned earlier, this strategy is for stockholders who want to boost their income. There are many ways stockholders win here and the advantage they have with this strategy is the time element. For example, if Gilead, were to remain trading between the $82 and $86 level by the 13th of October, all of the premium would be kept and the shares would not be called away. Secondly if the shares dropped below the $80 level for example by the 13th of October, again one would realize a small profit on the options trade plus the shares would still be in one's portfolio. The only way one would lose their shares in this scenario would be if $2.16 of option premium + $0.54 of a dividend + $2.25 of capital gain was made from this trade in 40 days or less. This would equate to a return of 5.9% in 40 days which when annualized really gets a portfolio moving north.

The moral of the story here is for investors to be open to more risk with respect to having their shares potentially called away. Strategies like this improve one's probability of profit over the long term. Furthermore there always will be a second opportunity. Other stocks invariably present themselves or one can buy this underlying on a dip when it occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.