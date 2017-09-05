Pacific Drilling To Be Delisted On September 13

Pacific Drilling (PACD) has recently announced that it received notice from NYSE that the company was not in compliance with continued listing standards. There are two problems. First, the average closing price of Pacific Drilling common stock is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Second, the average market capitalization of Pacific Drilling is less than $15 million over a 30 trading-day period. Importantly, the company has no time to submit a plan to increase market capitalization. If Pacific Drilling's market capitalization does not increase materially, the stock will be delisted on or about September 13, 2017.

In all likelihood, the company will not be able to increase its market capitalization by September 13 and will be delisted from NYSE. Initially, company's creditors offered common shareholders a 2% stake in the post-restructuring equity of the company. For whatever reason, the offer was not accepted by management and now shareholders face a complete wipeout in restructuring. It is possible that the company won't seek exchange listing after restructuring is complete and will stay private in the hands of creditors for some time.

The stock will disappear from the stock market but the company won't vanish from the offshore drilling market landscape. The industry has just entered the consolidation state as evidenced by Ensco (ESV) - Atwood (ATW) (here) and Transocean (RIG) - Songa (here) deals. The restructured Pacific Drilling may present an interest for a company looking to high-grade its fleet. Ensco and Transocean have already made their moves, so they will not bid for Pacific Drilling. Rowan has also made its bet with a joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

Noble Energy (NE) does not seem to be in a position to acquire a whole company and I suspect that the company will try to search for individual distressed assets. Pacific Drilling's assets look like a good fit for Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO). However, Diamond Offshore's management is very conservative and won't offer a rich price for Pacific Drilling. If we imagine that Diamond Offshore makes an offer to Pacific Drilling at some point, the valuation will not be anywhere near Ensco-Atwood deal. Therefore, I see a scenario when Pacific Drilling will stay private for a significant period of time while searching for a buyer.

A rumor about interest from China has recently helped shares of Seadrill to gain some ground, but I do not think that such interest could be applicable to Pacific Drilling - the company is too small. I expect that the company's shares will be delisted on September 13. The company will likely announce the results of restructuring negotiations by the end of this year. Shareholders will get nothing. After this, Pacific Drilling creditors will likely try to bail out of the failed investment and will search for a buyer. I see a potential for a Diamond Offshore Drilling-Pacific Drilling deal if the price is right.

