Keyence: Generates 50+% Operating Margins By Making Things Customers Don't Know They Want

Pay attention to Keyence

In case this is your first time reading one of my articles, let me start by saying that I research and write about Japanese companies exclusively. Previously, I’ve written about Fanuc, a leading CNC system and robot manufacturer that gets a healthy amount of investor attention - even in the western world! To be sure, the robotics and automation industry has sex appeal. That said, factory automation innovator Keyence Corp. (OTCPK:KYCCF) does not seem to have a huge following here on Seeking Alpha. There are less than 300 people following the stock compared to Fanuc, which has close to 1,800 followers. I think more people ought to follow Keyence, and I will explain why throughout this article.

A casual observer of Keyence’s product lineup might mistake the company for merely a factory automation/machine vision play:

Source: Keyence Website

However, the 50+% operating margins suggest there is a much more interesting story behind Keyence. In the title of this article, I noted that Keyence creates products that customers don’t know they want. This is actually posted on their Corporate Philosophy page in Japanese as well as their English career page. The company is focused on challenging the status quo and developing products that are the “industry’s first” or “world’s first”. This product development approach resembles that of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL), but with a B2B twist.

How does Keyence go about developing such revolutionary products?

Corporate culture.

Okay, you probably want more color than that. It’s well known that Japanese culture stack ranks people according to seniority. This usually translates right into Corporate Japan. Little things like who sits where in meetings, which position junior/seniors stand in the elevator, how people are addressed, etc are predetermined, unless you work for Keyence.

Biz Journal (Japanese) published an article back in 2015 which highlighted some of Keyence’s distinct corporate culture The governing theory is rationalism (“Gouri-Shugi” in Japanese). Typically, in Japanese corporate culture, the senior ranks sit farthest away from the door while junior ranks sit closest to the door. At Keyence, seats are filled from farthest to closest to the door on a first come basis. If the CEO arrives last, the CEO sits closest to the entrance. According to the Biz Journal, this is a company rule.

Now, Keyence clearly does not make 50+% operating margins because the CEO sits near the door during meetings. There’s much more to it. Here’s a broad categorization of Keyence’s corporate cultural characteristics that drive strong operating margins:

Consultative sales team + “Mad scientist” development team.

The “first” product.

Grit.

Basically, there are two key pillars to the Keyence organization: The sales team and development team. Keyence does not actually manufacture its own products, but focuses on sales and design instead.

Now, the sales team is tasked to visit customer production facilities to identify customer needs, propose solutions, and implement solutions. This all sounds like corporate speak on the surface, but the meat is in the proposal. Simply selling what the customer asks for carries the risk of a commoditized product. Instead, Keyence often develops products in accordance to what the sales team identifies as the problem. Hence, 70% of products released by Keyence are either the “world’s first” or the “industry’s first”.

The “world’s first” and “industry’s first” approach does a fine job of decommoditizing Keyence products. Since there are few or no comparable products, there is no price comparison. Hence, margins are higher. That said, it’s certainly not a walk in the park to develop a series of “first” products every year. Keyence pays a pretty penny for talent and builds a grit-focused culture, working a big group of young and more-than-capable employees to the edge. In fact, Keyence paid the highest average salaries in all of Japan at 17,770,000 yen per year (appx. $161,000 USD per year).

Though I can’t seem to get my hands on what the median salary is, I did run into a President Online (Japanese) article which suggests that officer salaries at Keyence are modest compared to other Japanese companies. According to the article, Keyence’s FY 2015 average employee salary was 16,480,000 yen per year. Officer salaries for the same period were 27,600,000 yen per year (10 people), or 1.7x average employee salary (2,000+ employees). In comparison, the average Japanese company tends to pay officers 4x the average employee salary.

A former Keyence employee (sales team) wrote about his experience at Keyence. According to this anonymous former employee (Japanese), a typical week in the sales team includes 3 days of customer visits and 2 days of phone calls in the office. It’s not unusual for Keyence employees to work bright and early in the morning until 9:45pm. Apparently, the company is strict about kicking employees out of the office after 9:45pm. On the 3 days of customer visits, the employees usually makes rounds to 6 different customers. After that, they go back to the office and prepare proposals, respond to emails, etc. On the 2 days of office work, the employees typically make and receive a total of about 100 phone calls per day. These calls revolve around making appointments with customers, responding to support requests, etc.

An older article (2007) from Rikunabi NEXT highlighted Keyence’s young development team. More specifically, they interviewed Chief Engineer (at the time of writing) Kazuhiko Terada. Mr. Terada was tasked with leading the development of next generation machine vision sensor architecture in his second year with the company. Since he was born in 1975 and started working for Keyence in 1999, this would put him at 26 years old. In the interview, Mr. Terada talked about the importance of not only developing a product with a better value proposition than competitors, but a product with a value proposition strong enough to convince customers to switch to Keyence. This Spartan race for young engineers is what drives Keyence’s development team.

Led by a young Mr. Terada, machine vision has developed into a key strength area for Keyence. On the company website, Keyence technology is divided into two areas: Automation products and Inspection products.

Automation products mainly consists of sensors, lasers, and safety equipment. These products primarily support the manufacturing industry. As an example, Keyence offers laser marking technology that can mark product numbers, serial codes, logos, etc., on just about any material.

Inspection products are rather self explanatory. This is where some of Mr. Terada’s machine vision work is seen. Instead of quality control personnel inspecting products coming off of the production line, machines get to work. For example, one of the Keyence products in the packaged food industry checks for expiration dates and packaging damage.

Summarily, Keyence is able to consistently deliver revolutionary products for two reasons:

Consultative sales team focused on reframing customer problems and passing the task on to the development team. Challenging young and motivated talent to develop new, value conscious solutions.

Key Industry Trends

Factory automation and robotics are joined at the hip. At the beginning of this article, I mentioned Fanuc - another industry leading Japanese company in the factory automation and robotics industry. Though both Keyence and Fanuc serve the same industries (manufacturing), they don’t exactly compete head to head. I think the way to look at the two is that Fanuc manufactures and Keyence inspects product (inspection) and transfers information (automation).

Historically, the automotive industry has been the biggest consumer of industrial robots by a large margin. That said, other industries are adopting robots at an increasing pace:

Source: International Federation of Robotics

All the big robotics players are forming partnerships to develop the system that rules all industrial robots. Fanuc, for example, is working on the FIELD system with Cisco (CSCO), Nvidia (NVDA), Rockwell Automation (ROK), and Preferred Networks. In reductionist terms, the FIELD system is an ERP system for manufacturing. All robots are connected together and managed on one platform. This is broadly referred to as Industry 4.0 or the Industrial Internet of Things.

The overarching theme of the Industry 4.0 movement is to take industrial manufacturing to the next level of efficiency and reliability. Fanuc’s goal is to have Zero Down Time. For example, if a robot is experiencing increasing levels of resistance in its movement, it is probably time for maintenance. Continuing operation with increased level of resistance is likely to result in a breakdown. A breakdown requires downtime for maintenance and repair. If a robot is down, it is not producing anything. Therefore, downtime is costly. In order to prevent downtime, companies need to monitor the resistance levels. This gives operations managers an early warning. Managers can then schedule maintenance accordingly. However, in order to collect operational data, we would need sensing devices - which happens to be one of Keyence’s strengths.

In simple terms, the same companies that adopt industrial robots are also the ones adopting factory automation. For Keyence specifically, this highlights a few key risks. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of industrial robots. A slowdown in automotive manufacturing is sure to negatively impact Keyence performance. More specifically, Japanese automotive manufacturing would have a bigger impact as 51% of Keyence revenues are generated within Japanese borders. US accounts for 14% and China accounts for 11% of revenues with the remaining revenues being generated in “other regions”. To be sure, Keyence does not show sales by industry, so it’s hard to gauge the extent of impact that a slowdown in the automotive industry would bring. I think it is safe to assume that automotive exposure for Keyence is decreasing as other industries are adopting robots at an increasing pace.

Another risk for Keyence is the standardization of manufacturing through the Industry 4.0 movement. Similar to SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics controlling roughly 50% of ERP systems, there are bound to be 2 or 3 companies that emerge as strong Industrial 4.0 platform developers. Of course, there is a large market for ERP system customization, but the governing idea behind the system is to standardize and streamline processes. The same applies for Industry 4.0 systems. Though I seriously doubt that all manufacturers in the world will absolutely standardize manufacturing according to Industry 4.0 software, the Industry 4.0 movement would push manufacturers toward standardization. Since standardization tends to facilitate commoditization, the movement may damage the value proposition of Keyence’s “first” product strategy, especially if products can only be integrated on a limited number of platforms.



Financials

Before we start digging, I would like to note that Keyence financials are better digested on a TTM basis. Since the company went public in 1987, the fiscal year has been adjusted at least 9 different times, including the past couple of years. The adjustments are made for tax purposes.

In Japan, corporate taxation rates have been gradually reduced. These reductions typically take effect on April 1st of any given year. Keyence’s fiscal year ends on 3/20. One might think “why not adjust Keyence’s fiscal year to April 1-March 31?” but this requires customer contract adjustments. Instead, Keyence splits the fiscal year into two: March 21-June 20 & June 21-March 20 (following year). By doing so, Keyence can realize corporate tax savings for the latter 9 month period.

Depending on what website you use for financial data, it’ll look like Keyence’s operating business performance wildly fluctuates. TAP Japan’s report on Keyence shows adjusted financials. Personally, I don’t think the report wholly captures the qualitative strengths of Keyence’s business strategy. That said, they’re adjusted financials (pg 25 & 26) are useful. An additional note here is to double check metrics (like P/E, P/S, etc) as some of the websites I’ve seen do not reflect them accurately. For example, YCharts puts Keyence P/E (TTM) at 57.85. The correct P/E is 41.5.

FY 2017 spans a 9 month period (June 21, 2016-March 20, 2017) which delivered net income of 120,680 million yen. Q1 2018 (March 21, 2017-June 20, 2017) delivered net income of 47,453 million yen. TTM net income is 168,133 million yen. Nikkei currently puts Keyence Market cap at 6,978,844 million yen.

6,978,844 / 168,133 = 41.5 P/E (TTM).

Then we have the issue with currency rates and ADRs being traded in dollars. In any case, combining TAP Japan’s adjusted financial data provides a better look than some of the other external sites I’ve visited.

Now that we got the financial quirks out of the way, we can talk about the financials.

How does Keyence’s consultative sales team, mad-scientist development team, and overall grit-oriented corporate culture look appear on the financials?

For starters, the company’s operating margins are somewhere in between astronomical and crazy at its current 52.9%:

Now, let’s keep in mind that Keyence has delivered record level profits over the past 7 years (Japanese source). Despite stellar operating performance, ROE seems modest at 14.3% (Nikkei data, Japanese). There is, however, an explanation for this. In case you aren’t familiar with the long standing Japanese ROE problem, it’s mostly a function of “E” and not the “R”. Corporate Japan has remained profitable as a whole, but is notorious for keeping huge piles of cash on the balance sheet. As a result, ROE figures appear depressed despite healthy operating performance. Keyence precisely fits this description, with 656 billion Yen (appx. $5.94 billion USD) in cash and short term investments as of 6/20/2017. To put this into context, total liabilities is at 64 billion Yen (appx. $580 million USD). Ex-cash&equivalent ROE stands at 30%.

Keyence has delivered stellar performance over the last 7 years. The share price reflects this:

From an investment perspective, I’d consider Keyence as a great company with a lofty price. Today, the company trades at 28x EV/EBIT, which tells me that growth expectations are already priced in. In fact, the share price hit an all time high as I was writing this article. Dividend seeking investors may have an allergic reaction to this, but Keyence has historically paid out modest dividends. The dividends for adjusted 12-month FY 2017 (March 21, 2016-March 20, 2017) was 100 yen per share, or a less than 10% dividend payout (adjusted EPS is 1,263 yen). This amounts to a 0.18% dividend yield at the current 56,660 yen per share price on the Nikkei.

If someone came to me and explained the Keyence business model without relating it to Keyence, my initial thoughts would be that it’s not a scalable business model. The company hires the top Japanese engineers and squeezes every bit of talent out of them to produce the “first” of everything. While I consider this a positive, I have a hard time figuring out where the growth stabilizes. Again, the automotive industry has historically been the biggest consumer of industrial robots, but other industries are increasingly adopting robots as well. As a reference, Transparency Market Research expects the global industrial automation market to grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2024.



The bottom line

Before I start my closing remarks, I’d like to point out that Fanuc and Keyence have polar opposite approaches to the same strategy. Both companies focus on rationalism; doing what makes the most sense, regardless of what the competitors are doing. Fanuc leverages standardization, existing technologies, and parts to control cost. In contrast, Keyence focuses on being different for good reason (decommoditization), allowing little room for price competition which in turn, delivers high margins.

Prior to Keyence’s growth story, EV/EBIT remained around the low teens. Keyence's stock effectively doubled over the past 18 months. Though the rally is justified by industry leading performance, assuming growth to infinity is a dangerous path. There’s a lot to love about Keyence, but I have a difficult time getting over the 28x EV/EBIT price tag. Therefore, I’d recommend keeping Keyence on a watchlist. For what it’s worth, I start getting cautious about investing in stocks at 10x EV/EBIT, but I’d revisit Keyence at 15x EV/EBIT.