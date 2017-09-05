Tracon Pharmaceuticals: Optimism Returns As HCC Data Impresses

Risks include intense competition in indications being targeted and dilution in the near term. Below I suggest a possible strategy for initiating a position.

The stock could gain more visibility as President and CEO Charles Theuer will be presenting at the 2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 7th.

Shares have lost half of their value since I first presented the stock to readers, but it appears that a revaluation and move higher is in the works.

Shares of Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) have lost half of their value since I first presented the stock to investors a year ago. Recently shares have started to bounce back, rising over 40% in the past five days alone.

Sudden upticks in volume and changes in the behavior of a stock are something readers should always be on the look for in their scans. If a stock that has been in a long downtrend suddenly reverses on volume, there could be something there. Likewise, if a stock has traded in such a manner as to put you to sleep day after day for several quarters and suddenly trades 5 to 10 times average daily volume, that is a clear sign that it could merit due diligence.

If you had been running this healthcare sector relative volume scan on finviz, it would have popped up on your radar today. Another possible gem worth investigating that showed up on that screen is Cellectic (CLLS).

Shifting back to our primary focus, below are the keys to my original investment thesis for Tracon Pharmaceuticals in my first article:

VEGF inhibitors generate $17 billion in revenue and Tracon is poised to take advantage of their success. Lead candidate TRC105 (and future candidates including TRC102) could be combined with other VEGF inhibitors, basically piggybacking on effectiveness of drugs in this class.

Comparable revenues for approved VEGF inhibitors in indications such as 2nd line renal cell carcinoma (Inlyta did $430 million in 2015 revenue) and 1st line hepatocellular carcinoma (Nexavar did over $1 billion in 2015 revenue) pointed to possible upside for the tiny company if it could penetrate markets such as these if only marginally.

Encouraging early combination data in angiosarcoma and upcoming readouts in glioblastoma and renal cell carcinoma could drive upside.

What's Happened Since

In February shares slumped when the company reported disappointing data for TRC105 in recurrent glioblastoma from a phase 2 trial. The combination of TRC105 with Avastin failed to improve progression free survival versus single agent Avastin.

In February the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in the phase 3 TAPPAS trial of TRC105 in angiosarcoma. I have a positive outlook on the study, as it's being conducted under Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA. Patients are being enrolled at sites in Europe and the United States and being randomized to receive either TRC105 in combination with Votrient or single agent Votrient (n=124 up to 200).

Figure 2: TRC105 + Votrient active in angiosarcoma (source: corporate presentation)

In a prior phase 1b trial patients with renal cell carcinoma who failed at least one VEGF inhibitor showed a partial response rate by RECIST of 29%. One point that is noteworthy is that four of these patients were in the fourth line setting. Remarkably, the partial response rate was greater than the 11% observed in the phase 3 AXIS trial utilizing Inlyta following VEGFR TKI treatment. Median PFS in patients with clear cell RCC of 11.3 months more than doubled that seen in the AXIS trial of 4.8 months.

Figure 2: TRC105 + Inlyta responses (source: corporate presentation)

Current strength in shares could be attributable to the announcement that President and CEO Charles Theuer will be presenting at the 2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 7th. This came after the company announced positive data in mid-August from a phase 1/2 trial of TRC105 and Nexavar in hepatocellular cancer published in the August 15 issue of Clinical Cancer Research. 26 patients with advanced HCC received one of four doses of TRC105 along with the standard dose of Nexavar.

Overall response rate in 20 evaluable patients was 25% utilizing RECIST criteria - importantly, all responses occurred at the two highest dose levels of TRC105. ORR in the two highest dose levels was 33% and four additional patients had confirmed stable disease. Median progression free survival was 3.8 months and median overall survival was 15.5 months, with the latter number significantly greater than Nexavar's overall survival of 10.7 months in the SHARP pivotal trial for which it gained approval. ORR for Nexavar by RECIST in the pivotal study was 2%, to put things into context.

Figure 4: TRC105 + Nexavar in HCC (source: corporate presentation)

Final Thoughts

It's obvious that activity observed in HCC was quite encouraging and the share price move upwards appears warranted. The company is sponsoring a separate early stage study to confirm activity reported by the NCI in the original trial with data to be forthcoming in early 2108.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $32 million and net loss of $6.6 million.

Other upcoming catalysts include interim data from the pivotal TAPPAS study in mid-2018 and presentation of data from the phase 1/2 PAVE study of DE-122 in patients with wet AMD led by Santen in the second half of the year.

The biggest risk to thesis I see is dilution in the near term as the company's cash reserves dwindle- I wouldn't be surprised to see them raise funds after presenting encouraging trial results at a higher share price. Other risks include intense competition in the space and the possibility of disappointing data in both early and late stage studies.

Considering promising early data in HCC along with several near to medium term catalysts lining up, shares look quite undervalued. Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence would do well to purchase shares in the near term, utilizing a buy the dips strategy. While one could wait for a lower share price after dilution, this appears to be an opportunity where waiting will result in a higher cost average. As discussed in a prior article, avoid FOMO ("fear of missing out") buying - form and stick to your own trading plan. One such strategy could be to establish a half position (in various purchases over time) prior to data and the other half after depending on developments in the story.

