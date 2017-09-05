Detour Gold Trading At A Discount

West Detour project delayed with development scheduled for 2025. Detour Gold seems optimistic about receiving proper permits, however more than likely will not have permission.

Detour Gold Corporation (OTCPK:DRGDF) is a Canadian intermediate gold producing company and currently operates the Detour Lake mine in northern Ontario. Originally acquired in 2006 from Pelangio Mines, the mine now employees over 800 people with a focus on maximizing employment to the surrounding local communities. It is currently one of the largest gold producing mines in Canada and has reserves of over 16 million ounces of gold.

The Detour Lake project exploration commenced in early 2013, and currently is estimated to have an average annual gold production of approximately 656,000 ounces over the LOM. The Detour Lake property is approximately 625km squared and, having 100% interest in the mine, Detour Gold is now focused on organic growth through the Detour Lake project. In Q1 2017, the LOM was increased to approximately 23 years. This update was re-evaluated due to current circumstances in regards to the West Detour project being postponed due to the lack of appropriate approval permits. At the end of Q1 2017, Detour Gold had projected between 550,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold with all-in sustaining costs to be between 1,025-1,125 by year-end. Additional investments in equipment, which includes the CAT6060 shovel and CAT795 trucks will allow for a larger available fleet to increase mining rates throughout the year. Essentially, Detour Gold will be able to create better economies of scale as the LOM goes on.

Financial Analysis and Outlook

*Production forecasts may vary slightly due to quarterly update.

Production forecasts are averages from lower and upper projections indicated in 2016 annual report.

INCOME STATEMENT (000s) 2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E Revenue 700,035.00 800,735.00 726,590.00 739,020.00 933,100.00 Operating Costs (406,800.00) (463,550.00) (412,450.00) (412,450.00) (504,000.00) Depreciation (186,000.00) (226,600.00) (196,600.00) (208,600.00) (220,600.00) Operating Income 107,235.00 110,585.00 117,540.00 117,970.00 208,500.00 Taxes (38%) (40,749.30) (42,022.30) (44,665.20) (44,828.60) (79,230.00) Net income 66,485.70 68,562.70 72,874.80 73,141.40 129,270.00 EPS $0.38 $0.39 $0.42 $0.42 $0.74

Revenues have been projected by multiplying forecasted gold prices by forecasted production. The operating costs are given in the company 2016 MD&A on a per oz basis and have been averaged to calculate forecasts. Lastly, depreciation was calculated based on depreciation schedule with assumed 5 year useful life using straight line depreciation and with an assumed depreciation carrying over from 2016 of 150,000 decreasing to 100,00 in 2018.

Detour Gold believes that in the near-term there will be an increase in strip ratio causing a decrease in production of gold in 2019-20 then increasing to around 700,000 in 2021-22. With this outlook in mind and using forecasted gold prices we arrive to our forecasted revenues (Using a USD/CAD of 1.30). As the company purchases long term tangible assets that will further benefit exploration of its mine, as well as increase efficiency we see an increase in its capital expenditures throughout the next couple of years.

Balance Sheet

The company’s assets mainly consist of non-current assets, and PP&E. However, with expected profits to increase after this “ramp-up” phase of the project I believe that its current assets will increase as well, mainly through cash. Detour Gold is also positioned well this year to start paying down debt with increasing gold production, as well as producing free cash flow and profitability. In Q1 2017, the company has already begun to arrange for bank market financing to re-finance $300M of convertible notes and replacing its senior secured credit facility.The Quick ratio is increasing as the company increases its free cashflow. Current assets will increase as profits start to show from the mine and scale is reached further down the LOM.

2016A 2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E Quick Ratio 0.35 0.53 0.76 1.13 1.49 2.05 Debt to Equity Ratio 27% 27% 30% 30% 33% 28%

Furthermore, there is an increase in operating margin over the projected time period indicating economies scale at the operating level. The forecasted ROE for Detour Gold is slightly above average to its peers of 0.84% (peer companies used noted below), a signal of possibly using shareholders investments more efficiently. Historically, these companies have tended to have a low ROE. Lastly, one of the more important ratios to look at is Detour Gold’s Return on Assets and Return on Tangible Assets. As a company that is highly dependent on the reliability of its tangible assets, these ratios could help show how best the company is using its assets to generate returns. Comparatively, the forecasted results would put Detour Gold’s ROA and ROTA above its peers (0.66% and 4.5%).

2016A 2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E Operating Margin 8% 15% 14% 16% 16% 22% ROE - 3% 3% 4% 3% 6% ROA - 3% 3% 3% 3% 4% ROTA 2% 4% 4% 4% 4% 7%

Valuation

With an estimated life of mine of 23 years and a sustainable growth rate of 3% to grow Free Cash Flow past the projected 5 years, the NAV=4.5M and a P/NAV = 0.76x discounted at 5% we arrive to a price target of $25.35. Detour Gold’s current share price is hovering around $15.80 indicating a potential increase of 59% upside by 2018. A sustainable growth rate of 3% was calculated based on the companies retention rate, multiplied by its ROE (g=b x ROE) from its projected 2017 I/S and B/S numbers.

2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E Free Cashflow $72,485.70 $92,162.70 $169,474.80 $221,741.40 $289,870.00 NPV $4,131,080.10 $4,265,148.40 $4,386,243.12 $4,436,080.48 $4,436,143.10 Cash $203,331.55 $347,611.17 $561,203.84 $854,824.28 $1,065,115.98 LT Liabilities -$114,905.00 -$114,905.00 -$114,905.00 -$114,905.00 -$114,905.00 NAV $4,219,506.65 $4,497,854.57 $4,832,541.96 $5,175,999.76 $5,386,354.08 NAV/Share 24.17 25.76 27.68 29.64 30.85

P/NAV: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO), New Gold (NGD), Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO), Gold Corp (GG)

Based on other reports on peer companies, Detour Gold is trading significantly below its peers in regards to its P/NAV multiple, another indication of undervaluation.

Risks and Market Outlook

Gold Prices

The prices of gold have come under pressure year-to-date due to a multitude of reasons. For one, the USD has been strong compared to its G10 currencies as its economy continues to show improvements since the recession with strong job reports and slowly increasing interest rates. The stock market rally coming from the U.S. markets earlier this year, due to a Trump presidency, had also pushed gold prices down. Although the U.S. economy has shown strength there are some factors to consider in regards to the price of gold. The decrease of unemployment should be taken with a grain of salt as many of the jobs are in low-paying industries where wages are barely keeping up with inflation. Furthermore, as uncertainty and negativity continue to follow the current U.S. administration, it could signal more investors moving to gold as a safe haven.

Exchange Rate Risk

Fluctuations in the Canadian Dollar and the U.S dollar can affect the company’s financials fairly sporadically. Certain income statement line items are expensed in CAD while the price of gold is based on the USD. Therefore appreciation of the Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar would show increased expenses on the income statement and a lower profit. With this Detour Gold would have to hedge its positions with derivatives – which would be an additional cost incurred as well as additional risks.

Diversification

Although the Detour Lake project can bring substantial returns and benefits for Detour Gold there is significant reliance solely on this project. Injuries, cave-ins, production estimates, and amendments to LOM are just some of the factors that need to be kept in mind, as one major issue could be highly impactful. Despite the rather more simplistic estimates arising from a single-asset company, it does increase operational risks that the company may face. These risks can be seen as heightened especially in early stages of the project. On the other hand, having a single-asset, long life, and high quality mine does bring in the possibility of Detour Gold being an acquisition target for larger companies. This would allow for benefits in synergies, portfolio diversification, and possibly better funding access. What could also be seen in the industry are partnerships for projects amongst some mining companies. This would be cheaper then outright acquisitions and at the same time spur more exploration in the industry.

Conclusion

The main attraction here is the significant discount that Detour Gold is trading when taking into account its P/NAV against its peers. Further attractive attributes are the company's potential to see profits by end of year, reach economies of scale on its Detour Lake Project, a long LOM, and finally the possibility of being an acquisition or partnership target.

To me, the market has already priced in the fact that the company will more than likely not receive proper permits to expand to the West Detour Project. Detour Gold has pivoted well with what is perceived to be a more focused growth on its current mine. Although the company may face certain risks in regards to gold prices, FX risk, and diversification, it is my opinion that the company's stock price is currently trading below its worth for the reasons previously mentioned and that the rewards clearly outweigh the risks.

