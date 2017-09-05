Lockheed Martin: Helicopter Contracts And Military Stock Comparison

LMT stock stands as below average compared to other military shares, and this puts many valuation figures in perspective.

This could signal an improving future for the company, as more contracts mean guaranteed security for the contractual length.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) secured a new contract to build the CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters to the Naval Air Systems command. This will likely be a great addition to the U.S Marine Corps, however does not come cheap. The contract is worth $303 million which will enable the Marines to have two of the aircraft by 2020 plus logistical support.

This aircraft will be able to provide greater efficiency and flexibility within war zones or for those in need of aid.

In my previous article on LMT we discussed the digital position of the company, and how dependent that they were on the government and associated contracts and funding. In fact, the ability of LMT to survive was almost purely based on governmental spending on the military. Correspondingly in a separate article the real costs of the jets provided by LMT were dissected in order to find the true value of these aircrafts and associated time that it takes LMT to build and make them operational.

Has anything changed for LMT, are they still ever dependent on these contracts from the Government? Can this be understood through the valuation of the stocks, which could potentially be far too high, and if so, will this come crashing down soon enough?

The problem with these questions is that in fact LMT has achieved against expectations for some time, so to look into this further could get us some answers. This can help us to determine whether this stock is a buy, sell or a hold.

About the company

LMT is based in Bethesda, and works as a global security and aerospace company, employing 97,000 people. It engages in research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

The company has been in some controversial trouble recently with Donald Trump stating online that their jets were overpriced and taking far too long - with few disagreeing with this statement. LMT ended up pulling themselves together and agreeing to step up the progress and decrease the prices, and since then they have been quietly working away. LMT has a market cap of 87.03B.

Stock information

LMT investors haven't changed their feelings about the company, regardless of its reliance on government contracts, with the stock value increasing over time. Currently a share is valued at 302.9 with a dividend yield of 2.41%. The 5-year annual growth rate of dividend is incredibly high at 15.81, against the industry average of 3.26, which shows confidence in growth for the company.

The P/E ratio stands at 23.81 compared to the industry 21.69 which is just over average but still makes this an expensive stock. The P/B value also indicates overvalued stock standing at 68.97 compared to an industry 6.43. The price to cash flow ratio is not as bad, standing at 16.95 against industry average of 15.34, however, it seems management is forecasting for growth (according to the dividend growth).

Therefore the trailing 12 month EPS shows us the current profit divided by outstanding shares, which is 17.10, this then forecasted at 14.69 according to estimates.

To ensure that this is an accurate portrayal, net operating cash flow is 5.19B as of 2016, (obviously outdated) divided by shares outstanding comes to 18.

These figures incorporated into the PEG ratio shows 3.11, but we already knew the shares were overvalued historically and revenues are not growing particularly quickly. However, given their leadership position in missile defense, and the current geopolitical environment, they could be in for a windfall from nations looking to modernize their defense capabilities.

This shows that according to the ratios LMT is considered overvalued. However, I am a huge believer in looking at the company as a whole, to determine where the future could be - we have already seen that analysts have forecasted LMT and been surprised, so it is very possible this could happen again.

There is an expected earnings per share growth over the next 3-5 years of 6.16%, and the company sits within the top 8% of aerospace and defense companies. The second quarter results that were released beat expectations and raised this year's outlook.

When looking at the industry analysis comparisons between all sorts of industries could be viable.

Below is a table that shows according to the PE ratio, LMT sits in the middle/top of other large military companies, just under RTN.

Military stock Dividend Yield % Total return trailing 12 months % P/E P/S Boeing (BA) 2.4 85.63 21.04 1.5 General Dynamics (GD) 1.7 31.7 19.94 1.91 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 1.5 27.5 20.54 1.91 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 2.4 27.9 23.8 1.84 Raytheon (RTN) 1.8 31.2 25.04 2.19

What it also shows is that although there is a higher PE ratio, there is a lower P/S - lower than GD, NOC and RTN. This tells us that according to what we are paying in association with sales, this stock may not be as poorly valued as initially suspected.

Trump has also displayed his interest in funding the military more, which would of course pay off for the defense companies if it comes to pass. It is also worth noting that LMT is increasing their own sales to foreign countries, making themselves less reliant on the US government for funding. This is also an indication of a more prosperous future for LMT.

I think it is also worth noting that LMT is in the top ten military employers list. In itself this may just be a good thing for technical know-how, however, it is also a way to keep the market. If you have specialized ex-government employees, you are more attractive to sign a government contract with. Particularly if employees know employees.

So why do we think that these stocks are so highly priced and valued by the investor?

As Trump himself said, military goods are so deeply intertwined with the bureaucracy of this modern world that somehow they are getting away with charging incredibly high prices. This should decrease at some stage, however, with talks of war between Trump and North Korea, LMT has a strong competitive advantage in missile defense and the lowest bidder could turn into who can get it to us the fastest. The time that America will begin to invest more in military materials would be soon, as it would take 5-10 years to build and get the products functional.

What we do have here is a company with a good relationship with the government contractors that they are working alongside. They are experienced in what they do and they have ex-government employees. LMT is still winning contracts even as they diversify their market to overseas customers.

I believe that these social connections and reputation will keep LMT in the 'game' for the long-term, and even if not they are able to secure contracts from elsewhere. They are able to manage their company well, and remain out of debt with good return on equity (238%).

Given the political environment I would hold LMT, however I would not initiate a position until 250 or below given the historical averages of the company.

If an investor is looking for a new share in a military stock, there are other options such as Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) who have a 2.40 dividend (1.10%) and a PE ratio 17.57 which is more reasonable, although the company is newer.

