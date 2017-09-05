Equity CEFs: Better To Hedge Than Sell At This Point

For those who want to protect gains, it may make more sense to hold your CEFs now and hedge with ETFs.

Except for one two-day pullback three weeks ago that saw many funds drop 3-5%, most equity CEFs have held up remarkably well this year.

This has been one of the most incredible displays of market strength going into the September/October period that I can recall.

I'm not sure I have ever seen a market this resilient before. I'll leave it up to the talking heads to argue whether we are overpriced or underpriced, but one thing is for sure, the resiliency of this market to overcome any negative news has been one of the most jaw-dropping displays of financial chutzpah that I have ever seen.

Maybe the notorious September/October period will finally result in a pullback or maybe the Federal Reserve's plan to start reducing its balance sheet this month will result in a change of sentiment, but with a market that seems to be run more and more by computer algorithms with no sense of fear or seasonality, maybe this just keeps going too.

I frankly don't know, but with equity CEFs having such a banner year, it makes sense to start thinking about protecting your gains. But first, let's go to the scoreboard and see how equity CEFs have performed so far this year through September 1, 2017.

The following three tables list the roughly 100 equity CEFs I follow sorted by their YTD NAV performance. Funds in green in the NAV Total Return column are outperforming the S&P 500 as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which includes dividends. YTD, SPY is up 11.9%.

Top 30

Middle 30

Bottom 30

From these tables, you can also compare the fund's YTD Market Total Returns as well as the difference between the two performance figures in the NAV and Market Difference. Premium/Discount, Market Yield, NAV Yield, and a 1-Year Distribution Increase/Decrease round out the other columns as you move to the right.

As you can see, the top 30 performers are loaded with technology and healthcare funds. At the top of the list, where it has been for most of the year, is the BlackRock Science and Technology fund (BST), $24.14 market price, $25.90 NAV, -6.8% discount, 5.5% current market yield, up a whopping 32.9% at NAV and an even better 39.1% at market price. BST was my top aggressive pick for 2017 as shown in this article, My Top Picks For 2017, and I included a healthcare fund, the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities fund (THQ), $18.75 market price, $20.25 NAV, -7.4% discount, 7.2% current market yield, as my best idea for a sector rebound story. The very defensive Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income fund (BXMX), $13.77 market price, $14.23 NAV, -3.2% discount, 6.6% current market yield, rounded out my top picks as a conservative fund idea for what I thought would be a more difficult year for the markets. Obviously, that hasn't turned out to be the case.

Good Calls/Bad Calls

I've made some good calls and bad calls this year, but I believe some of my best calls have been not so much what to buy, like BST and THQ, but what to sell and when.

For example, after one month into the year, I wrote this article, The Comeback Kid Comes Back Again, essentially telling investors that the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund (PGP), $16.52 market price, $11.33 NAV, 45.8% premium, 10.6% current market yield, had become dramatically overpriced once again and that it was better to sell than to buy despite what Forbes said.

It may be hard to fault a fund that shows up as #5 in the Top 30 table above in NAV performance and has been one of the best bull market funds over the years, but if you had taken my advice and sold PGP at $17.80 or so when the article came out, you would be in a much better position today with the fund at $16.52 (not including seven distributions since then), despite what looks like another strong year for PGP.

Selling My Top Pick For 2017

I wasn't even above telling investors to sell my top pick, BXMX, when I felt the fund was also dramatically overpriced considering its defensive nature. When BXMX rose to a premium valuation despite an NAV that will not keep up with its benchmark S&P 500 in a bull market (BXMX is in bottom 30 table above), I wrote this article, You Are Welcome To Have My Shares. At the time in early June, BXMX was at $14.47 and had spiked up to a 2.5% market price premium, which you can see in the chart below, almost exactly when the article came out.

Today, BXMX is at $13.77 and has fallen to a more normalized discount level of around -3%, though still rich for its history.

BXMX's 1-Year Premium/Discount Chart

Indeed, I wrote several articles during this 2nd period of 2017 on how the popularity of equity CEFs had reached an extreme level, i.e. Red Is The New Green and Peak Valuation, for example. To me, this was reminiscent of the period in late 2009 after the financial crisis when many equity CEFs went from deep discounts of up to -25% to even -30% a year earlier to premium valuations. Throw in current yields of up to 18% (most equity CEFs had yet to start cutting distributions) and it was not unusual to see funds that returned up to 100% year over year from the fall of 2008 to late 2009.

My Bad Calls

Yes, even I have bad calls from time to time! My continued endorsement of the underwhelming Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX fund (GRX), $10.30 market price, $11.66 NAV, -11.7% discount, 5.1% current market yield, has probably been my biggest blunder over the past year. Fortunately, however, unlike being wrong in a stock which can cause you to lose half your investment, equity CEFs are generally more forgiving and the only downside to my GRX recommendation has been that you could have done better in other equity CEFs, some of which like the Calamos Global Dynamic Income fund (CHW), $8.89 market price, $8.98 NAV, -1.0% discount, 9.5% current market yield, I recommended selling too soon.

Still, GRX's market price performance this year has essentially matched the S&P 500, up 11.9% YTD while still trading at an uber-wide -11.7% discount. Part of my reason for continuing to endorse GRX was the fact that the fund was one of the few equity CEFs not to show any discount narrowing this year whereas a fund like CHW, which doesn't have near the historic performance of GRX, has essentially gone from a -14% discount to almost par valuation just in the last eight months. Now, that is impressive.

CHW Premium/Discount Chart YTD

In fact, when it comes to discount narrowing by equity CEFs, i.e. market price total return performance over NAV total return performance, 2017 will go down as one of the strongest years ever if this keeps up.

Even after a modest return to normalization over the summer, which I discussed in this article, A Little More Sanity In CEFs, you can see how popular equity CEFs have been this year when I sort all of the funds in my CEF universe by those funds whose market price performance has outdistanced their NAV performance by the most. NOTE: Funds in red denote market price performance over NAV performance by at least 5%, which could mean the fund has gotten ahead of itself.

Here, you can see CHW shows up at #2 on the list with its total return market price up 34.6% YTD even while its NAV total return is "only" 17.1% YTD. Would I be buying CHW or any other of the funds on this list? For most of these funds, probably not, but I wouldn't necessarily be selling at this point either. More on that in a moment.

Finishing up with GRX, what I considered GRX's greatest catalyst, i.e. M&A activity has suddenly turned into GRX's greatest liability, at least as interpreted by the markets right now. GRX's largest sector representation is in foods, and this sector has essentially been pummeled this year by the incursion of Amazon (AMZN) into the food and grocery space with its purchase of Whole Foods Markets in June.

This has caused some of GRX's top 25 holdings, like in Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), and Kellogg (K) to be trading not just at close to 52-week lows but even at multi-year lows. But with GRX's other major sector representation in healthcare doing very well, GRX's NAV has largely been able to offset the negatives and is still up 9.8% YTD, though well below its high NAV price for the year. That is still better than many popular funds from Eaton Vance, Nuveen, and even other popular funds from Gabelli that trade at much higher valuations (see tables above).

So, would I be buying GRX now? In my opinion, the fund is still very attractive and is frankly one of the best defensive equity CEFs in case of a broader market pullback. GRX is one of the few CEFs that has actually declined in valuation over the past year despite what I consider to be even more reasons for M&A activity in the food and consumer staple space now. Some may think that the food sector is now overpriced with Amazon invading their turf and cutting prices, but that may be overblown, considering how small the Amazon/Whole Foods combination will still be in the sector.

In any event, there may be more urgency for this sector to become even more efficient either through M&A activity or through technology. Many of GRX's small to mid-cap food and nutrition holdings are actually doing quite well and are probably even more likely targets for M&A post Amazon/Whole Foods. Combine that with GRX's current -11.7% discount on top of the low valuations of many of its top holdings and I believe the risk/return is probably better than any fund out there right now.

GRX's 1-Year Premium/Discount Chart

What I find most disappointing is the fact that Gabelli's management has done nothing to make the fund more attractive to investors over the past couple years. Whereas other fund sponsors such as Eaton Vance, BlackRock, and many others have taken steps to drive investor interest either by improving the frequency of distributions from quarterly to monthly, lowering expense ratios or even just making their funds more transparent to investors, Gabelli has done nothing of the sort. I will continue to hound Gabelli on this, and I do believe at some point, they will.

Anyway, back to the title of this article. With equity CEFs having one of their best years ever, you may be asking yourself whether it is better to take profits here or just try to protect gains. For some of funds in the table immediately above showing extreme red in their NAV/Mkt Difference column, I would probably be taking money off the table. But for most equity CEFs, it may make more sense to hold on to them even at these historically high valuations and hedge with ETFs.

Is It Better Now To Hedge With ETFs?

The question of whether we are in a new paradigm for CEFs is one for debate. I doubt it, but at the same time, there does seem to be a lot more institutional interest in equity CEFs which could last since it doesn't take a lot of firepower from an institution to maintain a bid under a CEF.

High yields and low valuations were probably the initial draw at the beginning of the year as institutions sought out better opportunities after years of ETF outperformance. But after what I have seen this year, I'm more inclined to believe that institutions will have staying power in CEFs partly because valuations are still better than most other alternatives and also because of the success that many institutions are having with shareholder activism in CEFs.

In other words, institutional investors are not looking at equity CEFs as roach motels anymore, i.e. once you get in, it's hard to get out. Now, institutional investors are saying if the fund continues to see a widening discount, we'll just buy more and collect the distributions. If worse comes to worse and we see a repeat of 2008 when equity CEF discounts dropped to -25% or more, we may end up being a majority shareholder of a fund, whether intended or not. But since our true financial interest in the fund is not the market price but rather the NAV, there are alternatives to unlocking the value, again either intended through shareholder activism or, in a worst case scenario, due to market conditions.

The fact that equity CEFs are much better managed now than before has also helped. Gone are the days where you just bought the highest yielding CEFs and ignored the NAV destruction. Now, most CEF sponsors have found the sweet spot of offering a reasonable NAV yield (generally, 6% to 8%, depending on the income strategy) while still offering investors NAV appreciation potential. This has finally attracted the institutional crowd.

So, if CEFs have staying power, how do you protect your gains? I believe the best way to accomplish that is to use inverse ETFs from PowerShares or Direxion. Both fund sponsors offer a variety of hedged ETFs with the most popular and most liquid representing inverses of the major market indices.

What's more, you have the choice of hedging 1X, 2X or even 3X the inverse of the index performance. In other words, if you don't have a lot of cash available, you could get 3X the hedged position with only one-third of cash required. Keep in mind, however, that the more a fund uses leverage or derivatives to achieve its hedged position, the more decay in the fund over time. Only the 1X strategy will stay close to the direct inverse of the index over time, and even then, it won't be 1 for 1. These inverse funds are to be used generally for the short term, a couple weeks to up to a year, depending on which magnitude of inverse you are using.

The table below shows the ticker symbols for the inverse funds correlated to the major US market indices:

Sponsor Index -1X -2X -3X ProShares S&P 500 Index SH SDS SPXU ProShares NASDAQ-100 Index PSQ QID SQQQ ProShares DJIA Index DOG DXD SDOW ProShares Small Cap Index RWM TWM SRTY ProShares Mid Cap Index MYY MZZ SMDD Direxion S&P 500 Index SPDN SPXS Direxion Technology Index TECZ Direxion Small Cap Index TZA Direxion Mid Cap Index MIDZ

Some of these funds are much more liquid than others. Generally, the ProShare funds will be more liquid but the 3X inverse S&P 500 from Direxion (SPXS) as well as the 3X inverse small cap index (TZA) are also very popular among investors.

Keep in mind there are also international as well as sector inverse ETFs from these fund sponsors as well. If you decide to use these funds to hedge a portion of your long CEF portfolio (or long portfolio in general), determine what you are comfortable with and your time horizon. I wouldn't go all in immediately, and I wouldn't necessarily hedge 100% of your overall portfolio. Use market strength to your advantage, and don't hold onto the 2X or 3X inverse funds too long and risk deterioration of the fund if the markets go against you.

Finally, look at these as insurance policies. If you lose money on them, i.e. the market continues up, then that's the price of protection while you continue to receive an income stream from your CEF positions. You could also decide to use these funds as realized losses at year end for tax purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THQ, BST, GRX, SPXU, DXD, DOG, SPXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.