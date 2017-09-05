Don't Forget The Graphite Miners - Buy Syrah Resources

Demand for graphite will increase more than any other EV battery metal on a volume basis.

Lithium and cobalt continue to shine in the glory of the EV metals boom; meanwhile the ugly duckling "graphite" is ignored. Yet there is more graphite than any other material in the lithium-ion battery.

You can see from the graph below that demand for graphite will increase stronger than any other EV battery metal on a volume basis. The graphite market is slightly larger than the lithium and cobalt markets, but not so large as the manganese, copper or aluminum markets. This means that EV induced lithium ion battery growth will still have a significant impact on the graphite market thereby helping to maintain or increase graphite prices.

Graphite miners comparison based on resource size and grade

Syrah's Balama project is both massive and high grade.

Some graphite miners to consider

For a background on this sector investors can read my earlier articles:

Since writing these articles, the graphite sector has done very little in terms of stock prices appreciating. I think this is in part because lithium and cobalt get all the attention, and graphite gets very little attention.

I still like the same top 3 graphite miners from my January 2017 article. However, given Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] (OTCQX:MGPHF) has risen from CAD 1.35 to CAD 1.86 I now have them as an accumulate, rather than a strong buy. I still rate Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF) as a buy, but my favorite right now is clearly Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF). Shares are currently trading around AUD 2.74, USD 2.17.

Syrah's stock price has been struggling the past year despite the company making excellent progress toward production.

Background on Syrah Resources

Here's a quote from my last article to bring investors up to speed:

Syrah has by far the largest (global) graphite resource (reserves of 114.5Mt at 16.6%, for 18.6 Mt of contained flake graphite) at their Balama mine (see red dot in the graph above) in Mozambique, and the second highest grade. Their Feasibility Study (FS) results included an impressive IRR of 71%, post-tax NPV10 of US$1.1 billion. They will have one of the industry lowest costs of production (US$286/t per tonne FOB) and at least a 40 year mine life. They are also fully funded to reach production by mid 2017, with construction well under way. Syrah has off take agreements with Chalieco for 80 ktpa for three years, and with Marubeni for 50,000 tonnes of (spherical) graphite per annum for three years.

Overall. Syrah has 128.5MT contained graphite resource at an average grade of 11%. That is massive and with very high grade. The company is also working on a FS for a Louisana uncoated spherical plant due for release by Q4 2017.

Syrah stated the following about their Balama graphite project in their May 2017 presentation:

The only major, fully funded, natural graphite development project in construction globally.



A world class, tier -1 asset by any measure.



Will be the largest natural graphite producer globally, oriented to battery market growth.



Significant grade advantage, lowest quartile on the cost curve.



Life of mine - almost 60 years.



First production scheduled for August 2017.

Syrah's recent price weakness

My view is that Syrah's recent price weakness is for three reasons. First, the graphite sector does not get the same hype as lithium and cobalt. Second, the price got ahead of fair value. Second, because the market has concerns that Syrah won't be able to sell all of its nameplate production capacity of 380,000 tonnes pa into a market that has around 1,400,000 tonnes pa. Whilst I understand this concern, I also see the strong demand side wherein graphite demand should surge due to the EV boom. My EV metals demand model sees graphite demand rising from around 1.4mtpa in 2016 to 1.9mtpa by end 2020, assuming EV penetration rises to 5% market share by end 2020. My model suggests that by 2020 the world will need around 500,000 tpa more graphite, and therefore the market can absorb Syrah's proposed 380,000 tpa increase if phased in between now and 2020. The company states:

Syrah Resources is comfortable that demand for such large quantities of graphite will be driven by the rapid emergence of the electric car market - which requires graphite to produce the batteries needed for the cars to operate. This market is going to drive graphite demand and we are positioning ourselves to cater to this need. The company will supply into the traditional refractory and steel-making markets as well.

Recent Syrah news

In March, Syrah announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (NASDAQ:MOU) regarding sales and supply chain cooperation with the world's largest manufacturer of battery anode materials for lithium ion batteries - China-based BTR New Energy Materials.

In June, Syrah stated: "We started commissioning the project in May and start producing graphite in the third quarter of this year."

Valuation

Syrah currently have a 2018 P/E of 14.7, a market cap of AUD 723m, and an enterprise value of AUD 701m. Given their FS result of post-tax NPV10 of US$1.1 billion (~AUD 1.4b), it would be reasonable to expect 100% upside in the stock once they start production in the next few months. This assumes the FS assumptions can hold, and Syrah can sell all their production. Analysts' consensus estimates is for a price target of AUD 4.68, representing 71% upside. My model has 1 year price target of AUD 4.09 based on a conservative 200,000tpa production (achieved by end 2018), increasing considerably towards 2020 if production can reach full capacity of 380,000tpa.

Also of interest was that, on June 23, Macquarie Group increased their holding in Syrah from 5.32% to 6.38%.

Risks

The main risks lie with Syrah being a newcomer to the graphite market, and wanting to sell large volumes of graphite into a market that has been previously fully supplied. Concerns around off-take are most likely why the stock has fallen, not risen, as it is approaching producer status.

The usual mining risks apply.

Liquidity risk - it's better to buy on the Australian stock exchange.

Conclusion

Since my last article on the company, Syrah has progressed rapidly towards production, remaining on budget with no stock dilution. They have also formed a MOU with the world's largest manufacturer of battery anode materials, BTR New Energy Materials of China. This is a huge plus, yet the stock price has only moved sideways, perhaps because the agreement is not a binding off-take deal. So, yes Syrah still has some risks and should still be treated as a somewhat speculative buy at this stage.

However, it is highly likely being a bottom quartile cost producer with production starting this quarter, and with booming lithium-ion battery demand growing stronger by the month, that Syrah will overcome off-take concerns and become a highly successful producer and seller of graphite.

Valuation is attractive with 100% upside on the enterprise value (AUD 701m) to the post tax NPV10% (~AUD 1.4m), and the project IRR forecast of 71%. Analysts tend to agree, with a current 71% upside to consensus analyst estimates. Certainly Macquarie recently increasing their stake is also a positive sign.

Syrah are currently the number one graphite miner to buy in my view, and the current market price provides investors with an attractive entry point.

