A 100% Oversupply Of Smartphone OLED Displays By 2020 Is Looming - So What?

Production of OLEDs for smartphones is proceeding at such a rapid pace that supply will outstrip demand by nearly a 2:1 ratio in 2020.

Based on The Information Network’s report entitled “OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, And Market Analysis,” by the end of 2019, 499,500 OLED sheets will be in production. The table below shows current and future capacity through 2019.

Nearly all the plants for mobile are Gen 6 with a capacity of 15,000 sheets per line month. For example, Samsung Display has 9 lines, each with a capacity of 15,000 sheets per month for a total capacity of 135,000 sheets per month.

Keep in mind that this table is for capacity through the end of 2019. For Samsung Display (OTC:SSNLF), production at Factory A3 has started at lines 1-6 at the end of Q2 2017. The remaining 3 lines will be in production by the end of 2017. For Samsung’s L7-1 factory comprised of 4 lines, only line 1 will be in production in 2017, the others in 2018.

Let’s go through the basis of my calculations to show where the overcapacity is coming from, which I’ve detailed in Table 2 but the explanation is below.

A Gen 6 plant with a capacity of 15,000 sheets can produce 45 million 5.7” smartphone displays.

Total sheets per month in Table 1 is 499,500 sheets, but since not all are Gen 6, I’ve simplified to get the average number of plants, which is 33.3, by dividing the 499,500 total sheets by 15,000 sheets per Gen 6 plant.

Since each Gen 6 plant can yield 45 million smartphone panels per year and there are 33.3 Gen 6 equivalent plants, total smartphone, total panels, total smartphone panels for the plants detailed in Table 1 are 1,498,500,000 for 2019.

There will be an estimated 1,700,000,000 smartphones sold in 2020.

In 2020, OLED displays will make up 50% of smartphone sales, with the remainder LEDs.

Total overcapacity for OLEDs is 76% based on shipments

Another way to calculate oversupply is based on OLED area

Each sheet measures 1.85 meters x 1.50 meters for an area of 2.78 square meters.

Total capacity based on Table 1 multiplied by 2.78 sq. m. is 1,386,113 sq. m. per month which is equal to 16,633,350 sq. m. per month.

The screen on a 5.7-inch smartphone is 2.795 inches wide and 4.96 inches high in portrait equal to 13.96 sq. in. or 0.008944 sq. m.

Multiplying 0.008944 sq. m. per smartphone times 850,000,000 OLED smartphones in 2020 equals 7,602,385 sq. m. for all total OLED smartphones.

Total overcapacity for OLEDs is 119% based on area.

OLED Equipment

Samsung Display, the largest supplier of OLED panels for smartphones, counts among its equipment suppliers:

Tera Semicon for Heat Treatment

AP Systems for Excimer Laser Anneal and Laser Lift Off (AP buys its lasers from Coherent (COHR))

Semes for Wet Etch and Cleaning

STI Co. and DMS Co. for Cleaning

AKT (AMAT) and Wonik IPS for Deposition

Canon Tokki for RGB Deposition

Dry etching: ICD (Innovation for Creative Devices Co.) and Wonik IPS for Dry Etch

Nikon and Canon for Lithography

AMAT and Kateeva Systems for Encapsulation

In the back end: Toptec (lamination), Jastech (PCB bonding, lamination), EO Technics (laser cutting), and YEST (pore removal)

BOE is scheduled to increase capacity (B7, B11) by 100,000 sheets/month through 2019 and has completed discussions on investment in B12 with regional governments. The company counts among its equipment suppliers:

Viatron for Heat Treatment

AP Systems for Excimer Laser Anneal and Laser Lift Off

DMS Co. and FNS Tech for Cleaning

Tokyo Electron Ltd. for Etch

Canon Tokki for RGB Deposition

In the back end: HB Technology, Jastech, K-MAC, and Charm Engineering

OLED TV will take up the slack

While the OLED market for smartphones will be in overcapacity by the end of 2019, OLED for other applications, particularly for TVs, will be another opportunity. The OLED TV panel customer base is expanding -large-sized OLED panel shipments are projected to reach 1.6 million in 2017, up from 900,000 TVs in 2016 and 420,000 in 2015.

Currently only LG Display (LPL) manufactures OLED TVs (Samsung Display makes QLEDs, variation of LED LCD adding a quantum dot film to the LCD "sandwich," so don’t be confused).

OLEDs have been in production at LG Displays M2-E4-1 plant for more than a year, and has just begun at its P9 plant, but equipment install will only begin at M2-E4-3 in Q1, 2018. The company is also planning an $8.76 billion P10 plant.

LG Display also supplies panels to other companies - including Panasonic, Sony, Grundig, Philips, Metz, Loewe, Skyworth, Changhong, Haier, Konka and KTC.

Now that Sharp is under new ownership by Foxconn, it will reportedly start building OLED TV panels in 2018. BOE has also announced plans to enter the market.

Investor takeaway

OLED manufacturers equipment suppliers will be impacted by the overcapacity, but not in the near term. I discussed in an August 23, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Coherent And Applied Materials To Benefit From Strong Growth Forecast For Display Equipment,” that the market for equipment for making displays dropped in Q2 2017, but strong growth is projected over the next three quarters.

I noted that:

“Nevertheless, regardless of market share gains or losses, the entire equipment sector is forecast to grow a strong compound growth rate of 15.0% between Q3 2017 and Q4 2018.”

The only US equipment public companies in this supply chain are Applied Materials and Coherent. Both compete against each other at the LTPS backplane (direct LTPS deposition versus laser annealing). As mentioned above, Coherent also supplies excimer lasers to AP Systems for laser anneal and lift off.

AMAT competes against privately held US-based Kateeva for encapsulation. There are rumors that AMAT may acquire Kateeva. My sources tell me that indeed the two companies have talked.

My intention with this article is to demonstrate the dynamics of the individual OLED manufacturers and how capex spend for smartphone capacity increases will ultimately impact the growth of equipment. Smartphone market growth has slowed since 2015. Shipment growth between 2020 and 2021 will be only be 2.8% to 1,745 smartphones sold, so the oversupply will continue beyond 2020.

The TV segment is being driven only by replacement demand. In the global TV market, LCD penetration has reached 99.6%. The same equipment used for the smaller Gen 6 sheets for smartphones will work for Gen 8 sheets for TVs. These larger panels are needed for economy of scale. While a Gen 6 plant can make 250 panels from each 1.8m x 1.5m sheet, a Gen 8 sheet measures 2.5m x 2.2m and can make 3, 55-inch OLED TVs or 1, 65-inch panels.

In its Gen 8 fabs, LGD can manufacture 372,000 panels monthly in the 55" size, equivalent to 4.5 million panels annually; or 134,000 panels monthly, equivalent to 1.6 million panels annually, if the size targeted was the 65" instead.

Since these sheets are not optimum, I see continued growth in Gen 10.5 OLED plants, which should be a strong market for AMAT, since it can deposit LTPS on these large panels while Coherent and AP Systems are currently limited to Gen 8.