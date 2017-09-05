GameStop And Its 8% Yield

Photo credit

GameStop (GME) is a stock that has seen tremendous levels of volatility in the past few years, not only with respect to the stock but indeed its very fundamental results. GME operates in an increasingly irrelevant format where games are largely being sold in the cloud and therefore don’t require a trip to a physical store to buy them. But at the same time, I’ll admit I’ve been drawn in by the absolutely huge yield and very, very cheap valuation in the past, although I wouldn’t call myself a steadfast bull by any means. Still, after yet another decent quarter, GME is sporting an 8%+ yield and a mid single-digit P/E. Are things really that bad?

According to the chart, yes, they really are that bad. This is one of the most impressive downtrends I’ve seen for a while as GME hasn’t been able to rally meaningfully since some time back in 2015. Yes, there have been feeble attempts at rallies but the end product has been lower low after lower low and it just cannot get out of the cycle. Indeed, GME is still near brand new multi-year lows several trading days on from the earnings report.

The momentum indicators (obviously) look very weak and the major moving averages don’t show any better. The 200DMA hasn’t been positively sloped for two years and with good cause; the stock cannot sustain any sort of rally and its consolidations haven’t been long enough in duration to let the major moving average catch up to the downside. The whole thing is just hideous and this looks like a company that has risk of going out of business, forgetting entirely any sort of valuation.

That paints a tremendously dire picture but I’m not convinced this sort of negativity is warranted given that the bears would have had you believe two years ago that this stock would be had for a fiver at this point. While I wouldn’t call GME’s performance favorable, the path of its earnings looks pretty rosy considering it is an $18 stock.

Total sales were up 3.4% in Q2 and while that’s not a gangbusters result by any means, keep in your frame of reference the way the chart looks for this stock. Investors are extremely bearish on GME so any sort of positive news at all should be good for the stock. This is as extreme of a case of negative sentiment as you’re likely to see anywhere in the market but given the results, I’m not sure it is that bad.

Comps were down 1.4% in the US but up 9.8% everywhere else, resulting in a consolidated gain of 1.9%. Gains were made in part from demand for the Switch, which led hardware sales higher by 15%. Strength was also seen in the Collectibles and Technology Brands businesses, offset by predictable weakness in new and pre-owned software. On the whole, however, the revenue picture looks pretty good and GME remains well-diversified against its main threat of online gaming sales. Honestly, it is rather remarkable it has held up so well against an industry that is moving away from its very business model.

The thing is that operating earnings fell rather markedly as GME continues to struggle with SG&A costs against revenue. Gross margins weren’t bad but incremental growth in support costs saw operating margins fall from 3.6% to 2.6% in the span of a year, during a quarter in which revenue was up in the low-single digits. This is not what GME had in mind and while declining profitability is always a glaring red flag, I’d caution that the only quarter that really matters is that of the Christmas holiday.

GME is so reliant upon that quarter that while the other three quarters are of note, it gets the vast majority of its earnings from the fourth quarter. I’m not attempting to write off GME’s relative weakness, but put into context, it isn’t that big of a deal. To be fair, if operating margins tank in the fourth quarter, we've got a problem.

So what do we do with the stock then? The yield is well in excess of 8% at this point so that’s a tremendous draw if you want income. The dividend is safe as well as it is only about half of GME’s earnings at present so again, if you want income, you can do worse. But what about the valuation and the crushing volatility?

GME guided for just below consensus this year after Q2 but the difference was meaningless; we’re talking a few pennies on $3+. Thus, with the stock still going for an almost unbelievable 5.6 times this year’s earnings and the same level for next year as well, it is just absurdly cheap. This is the sort of multiple investors assign to companies that are on their way out of business. If you think GME is going to go out of business, you probably don’t want to buy it at any price but I happen to think it will survive and given that it seems able to maintain $3+ in earnings, I’m not sure why people are willing to sell it at $18.

As hard as it is to stick up for this stock, the combination of ‘good enough’ results, an 8% yield and a P/E in the fives are just too much. I can’t help but think GME will bottom out sometime soon so long as some enormous negative shock doesn’t befall it. GME isn’t the rip-roaring growth stock it once was but I don’t think it is going out of business, either, so it looks good to me here unless that changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.