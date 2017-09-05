Tesla, Soros And The Alchemy Of Finance

But is there a way, if not to account for Tesla's valuation, then at least to make sense of it?

Count me among those for whom Tesla is one of the, if not the, most fascinating stocks trading on a major exchange today.

For bull or bear, it is a company whose business operations and stock price performance have long defied expectation.

Even Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk – who, despite, or perhaps because of, heading a capital intensive auto manufacturer, adopts a lot of Silicon Valley claptrap no doubt intended to fetishize the fact that, underneath it all, Tesla is just another automaker – has conceded that Tesla's share price is not rationally priced relative to the immediate term. At the same time, it is a concession that Musk is usually quick to walk back relative to Tesla's future – presumably let the market take his cue and sell Tesla's stock in volume.

The truth is that Tesla's stock price is so intimately a part of the Tesla story and is so fundamental to Tesla's future as a going concern - because it represents a readily available funding currency that, so far, has not been debased despite repeated printing - that a meaningful re-rating of it could quickly unleash a host of unintended consequences if market sentiment towards Tesla were ever to sour.

There is now another dimension to Tesla's equity story that is worth mentioning.

Bond Investors Join the Party

In a very fine recent article on Tesla, FundamentalSpeculation.IO asked why bond investors were prepared to accept such a low yield on Tesla’s recent debt offering given Tesla’s atrocious fundamentals and the absence of many of the usual protective convents contained in similar rated debt.

FundamentalSpeculation.IO’s answer, which I believe to be accurate, is that these investors "see [Tesla’s] 'equity buffer' of ~$60 billion and believe that should be sufficient to cover their principal should things go south". Others have made a similar point: the ease with which Tesla can raise equity capital means that, if worse comes to worst, Tesla can just do an equity raise as it's done on so many other occasions and retire its debt.

Yet, if I have understood FundamentalSpeculation.IO’s view correctly, he sees Tesla's "equity buffer" as illusory and thinks that it will "vanish in the blink of an eye” should Tesla's business fundamentals deteriorate.

In that case, I agree. The "equity buffer" that FundamentalSpeculation.IO describes seems to me to be little more than the frothiest froth produced by a late stage credit cycle. All that money sloshing around in the system has to go somewhere, right?

Soros and Reflexivity

More interesting for watchers of Tesla is that Tesla's "equity buffer" and the willingness of its lenders, explicitly or implicitly, to lend on the strength of it, seems to me to be also a product of what George Soros in The Alchemy of Finance called reflexivity.

In that book (which, to adopt and adapt Rossini's description of Wagner's operas, has wonderful paragraphs but awful whole chapters), Soros described how:

Loans are based on the lender’s estimation of the borrower’s ability to service his debt. The valuation of the collateral is supposed to be independent of the act of lending, but in actual fact the act of lending can affect the value of the collateral. This is true of the individual case and of the economy as a whole. Credit expansion stimulates the economy and enhances collateral values…”.

It is important to note here that Soros uses the term "collateral" in a very broad sense to mean, as he says, "whatever determines the creditworthiness of the debtor, whether it is actually pledged or not…". It may mean a piece of property or it may mean "an expected future stream of income”.

In Tesla's recent bond offering, creditors got no collateral for their loans. They did not even get any restrictive covenants. So, for Soros, the risk that lending to Tesla influenced lenders' estimation of Tesla's ability to service its debt would be even greater.

Soros' view that the act of lending to borrowers can influence the lenders' perception of the borrower's creditworthiness implies, among other things, that financial assets do not have an absolute or inviolable value. That is to say, the fundamentals of a financial asset - like, say, the value of the equity in that asset - are not fixed or stable and are partly a product of a lender’s act of lending.

Reflexivity in Action

The 2007-2008 mortgage crisis was a classic example of this. Throughout the housing boom, lenders were increasingly caught in a cycle where their willingness to lend caused house prices to rise and house prices rose because of lenders’ willingness to lend. This cycle caused more and more money to be lent against properties whose increased value was wholly illusory because the increased value was solely a product of the fact that lenders were prepared to lend against that value.

I believe the bulk of Tesla's equity value is similarly illusory. Like property values in 2007, Tesla’s equity value is due in no small part to the ease with which Tesla has been able to raise capital. Tesla’s ease at raising capital has lifted its valuation to a level that has, in the eyes of the market, influenced its investability when its investability has in fact deteriorated (and will continue to deteriorate as more and more competition arrives and government subsidies expire or are removed).

Yet the fact that Tesla’s equity has the value that it has begs the question: How did it get there?

If you want to satisfy yourself that Tesla is investable, you can't do it through traditional conservative security analysis. You need to leave that approach behind and "buy the story" of exponential growth or the superhuman powers of Elon Musk or employ "creative valuation" techniques.

Reflexivity in the Stock Market

Soros' take on stock prices is interesting here because he doesn’t see fundamentals as moving stock prices in the short or medium term and he certainly would not look to them to account for the stock price movements of an outlier like Tesla.

In this respect, Soros’ idea of reflexivity offers an alternative to the view of unadulterated fundamental analysis. As he declares in Alchemy:

I do not accept the proposition that stock prices are a passive reflection of underlying values, nor do I accept the proposition that the reflection tends to correspond to the underlying value…".

Where there is a glaring discrepancy between a company’s stock price and its fundamentals, market participants for the most part attribute, or seek to attribute, the discrepancy to the brightness of the future prospects of the company concerned: "the market is always right” and the price is what it is. This approach Soros also rejects.

"Prices move first, then fundamentals": Paul Tudor Jones II

Yet the idea that stock prices can really affect a company’s fundamentals is counter-intuitive at first. How can a company's valuation in the stock market influence the underlying value or the fundamentals of the company? Surely, the company's fundamentals have a value that is independent of the price that the stock market gives to the company as a whole?

Soros says no:

Stock market valuations have a direct way of influencing underlying values: through the issue and repurchase of shares and through corporate transactions of all kinds – mergers, acquisitions, going public, going private, and so on. There are also more subtle ways in which stocks prices may influence the standing of a company: credit rating, consumer acceptance, management credibility, etc. The influence of these factors on stock prices is, of course, fully recognized; it is the influence of stock prices on these factors that is so strangely ignored by the fundamentalist approach..." (bold added).

If you apply the point that Soros makes here to Tesla, you begin to see how Tesla's share price, almost from its beginning as a listed company, has given managerial credibility to Musk ("the stock price is up 18 fold, he must be doing something right!”).

More recently, Tesla's stock price has also influenced bond investors in their view of Tesla as a company that they can reliably lend to ("The halo effect is real", Kevin Mathews, global head of high yield at Aviva Investors Americas, says). And, most crucially of all, Tesla's stock price has allowed Tesla to keep issuing shares with which to fund itself instead of first having to prove it has a profitable business model.

Rightly or wrongly, this suggests that stock prices like Tesla's have a way of feeding on and self-validating themselves. Yet Soros concedes that stock bubbles don't grow out of thin air. They initially have a solid basis in reality. It is just that that reality becomes distorted.

The initial solid basis that underlies a stock Soros calls the "underlying trend" and it is something real. The underlying trend might be a company's revenue growth or the number of units the company sells. These are the things that the market counts to the exclusion of all else in Tesla. However, Soros doesn't confine the underlying trend to a specific financial metric. The underlying trend can also include external factors such as observable macro trends, technological innovation and government policies insofar as they find expression in stock prices.

Yet, importantly, the same set of fundamentals will move stock prices differently for different stocks. Thus, a lower-than-expected-per-share loss for Tesla will propel its stock price higher whereas a lower-than-expected-per-share gain for GM will likely cause a massive drop in its stock price. This is despite the fact that, viewed from the perspective of ownership of the entire business, one's net worth is a little higher than it was before in GM's case whereas in Tesla's case it is a little (or a lot) lower than it was before.

According to Soros, these differing outcomes are due to the prevailing bias that attaches to both companies. Soros believes that at any one time an interplay between the prevailing bias and the underlying trend of a company's fundamentals works to reinforce the market's prevailing bias and, in doing so, causes a divergence (which is always already present in varying degrees) to widen between the market's expectations for a stock's business performance and the actual course that the stock's price will chart in the future.

Reflexivity in Tesla

You can see how this has played out each time Tesla, after having promised it does not need to raise any further capital, goes ahead and issues further equity anyway. Tesla's underlying value – in this case, its per share book value – rises and the rise is due in whole or in part to the sale of its high-price-to-book-value stock. The increase in Tesla's per share book value in turn justifies a higher stock price and the higher stock price, when sold to raise yet further capital, justifies an even higher per share book value.

Soros notes that at this stage the underlying trend becomes increasingly influenced by the stock price and the rise in the stock price becomes more and more dependent on the prevailing bias of market participants, so that "both the underlying trend and the prevailing bias become increasingly vulnerable. Eventually, the trend in prices cannot sustain prevailing expectations and a correction sets in… If the underlying trend has become overly dependent on the stock price, the correction may turn into a total reversal…”.

What triggers the correction or the reversal is the manifestation of a "flaw in the participants’ perception of the fundamentals”. The flaw was always there, but only now does it make itself felt and count for the first time.

So, in the end, even for Soros, economic fundamentals matter. And for market participants economic fundamentals matter also. But they are different fundamentals from the ones their enthusiasm latched onto at the beginning and which propelled the prices of their stocks to a crescendo.

Conclusion

If, in the case of Tesla, I was called on to hazard a guess, I would say that the "flaw" in the perception of the market will be shown to be the value, durability and duration that the market attributes to Tesla's revenue growth and, by extension, the "buffer" that it attributes to Tesla's market capitalization.

The fact that now even bond investors appear to take some comfort in Tesla’s market cap as a factor weighing in favour of whether to lend to Tesla offers some insight into the kind of market we are in.

But, like FundamentalSpeculation.IO, I believe that Tesla’s "equity buffer" is no buffer at all; and, like the equity that so many homeowners in California, Nevada and Florida thought they had in 2006, Tesla's equity is largely a product of what Soros describes as reflexivity and which others might simply call a product of financial engineering and readily available credit.

Whatever you call it, it is a value that is extremely vulnerable to a change in perception. If that change occurs, much of Tesla's equity value will disappear in the "blink of an eye" - slipping through the crack that has always run through Tesla between perception of and reality.

