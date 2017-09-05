Valeant: This just got unreasonable

Investment Thesis

Valeant (VRX) is in a much stronger position now than it was a short year ago. Although, Valeant's debt is down substantially from last year and a lot more manageable. Nevertheless, its investors are despondently selling the stock and giving up on its turnaround. I argue that Valeant's share price is very much undervalued.

Valeant

Valeant has three main reporting segments: Bausch+Lomb/International ('B+L'), Branded Rx and U.S. Diversified Products. The table below shows each segment's reporting profits.

(Souce: 2016 10K)

The B+L segment focuses on pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products in the area of eye health. Over the past 3 fiscal years, it has generated a normalized $1.5 billion in profits. The B+L segment has a diversified product line, with no single product group representing more than 10% of its segment product sales.

The Branded Rx segment consists of sales of pharmaceutical products related to the Salix portfolio in the U.S., (which focuses on the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders); the Dermatological portfolio in the U.S.; branded pharmaceutical products, as well as, product portfolios in the U.S. in the areas of oncology, dentistry and women’s health. Over the past 3 fiscal years, it too has generated a normalized amount of $1.5 billion in profits.

The U.S. Diversified segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products, OTC products in the areas of neurology, aesthetics, and generic products in the U.S. It also generates a normalized $1.5 billion in profits.

Business Prospects

(Source: Q2 2017)

Although B+L generated the lions share of revenue in Q2 2017, for fiscal 2016, as the table below shows, B+L had the smallest margins of the three segments - this was largely due to its Skincare divestitures.

(Souce: 2016 10K)

As for its Branded Rx segment, as Q2 2017, its revenue was disappointingly flat. This was largely driven by a lower revenue from its dermatology business.

And finally, its U.S. Diversified segment was down 27%, primarily driven by a decrease in volumes and average realized pricing.

Guidance

At the end of fiscal 2016, management provided the following guidance for the business.

(Source: Investor Presentation, Q4 2016)

So what becomes immediately apparent is that while its Diversified segment was earmarked to come down, it has performed significantly worse than was expected. Also, importantly, the segments which were supposed to perform well, Branded Rx, did not deliver any near what was expected from it.

However, it is worth mentioning that 53% of Valeant revenue comes from B+L and this revenue stream had 6% organic growth. Although, not a home run by any stretch, this business was never meant for much growth, with growth earmarked to be between 4%-6%, so Valeant's B+L certainly did deliver at the top end of its guidance.

Insider Purchases

The table below shows the compensation packages that Mr. Papa ('CEO') and Mr. Henderson ('CFO') received in 2016.

(Source: Proxy Statement)

The first thing which is striking is just how much cash and stock both of these individuals were paid. All in, Papa was offered in cash and stock, $63 million and Herendeen $31 million. In a single year. However, remarkably, demonstrated in the table that below is just how much cash these two individuals used to buy shares in the open market.

(Source: insidercow.com)

In the case of Papa, he practically invested $5 million into buying stock in his own company. That is after his huge stock compensation package. Furthermore, importantly, is the fact that Papa's purchases were at prices significantly higher than the stock trades at now.

(Source: insidercow.com)

Think about it. These two individuals are already financially motivated to work for Valeant, there is no need for them to invest in the company where they work in any way. There would be too much risk. Might as well spread the risk out by investing different companies. Unless they are absolutely certain that they are to be rewarded. There is no other reasonable explanation. If it was just an event to prop up the share price, much smaller sums would have the same effect. These individuals made a calculated investment in the firm that they work at. The legitimately felt that there was money to be made from investing in Valeant.

Papa, was previously the CEO and Chairman of Perrigo PLC (PRGO). Although Perrigo has taken quite a tumble in its share price recently, having fallen from highs of $195 to what it currently trades at, around $78. Although, it still trades a lot higher than before Papa joined its ranks, in 2006 when it was at approximately $16 per share. In any case, Papa had the foresight to abandon Perrigo at just the correct time. Which although not great for Perrigo's shareholder, it certainly speaks of the business acumen of Papa.

PRGO data by YCharts

Quantitative Comparision

Next, let us compare three peers to Valeant.

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

The first thing which is surprising is that for all the noise in the financial press about Valeant's debt load and its inflated valuation, it is not in fact so egregious. No, not at all. In fact, it trades in line with the rest of its peer group - 13.8 times EV to EBITDA compared with 14 times EV to EBITDA.

Secondly, Valeant is the only company in the peer group which has had explosive growth in the past 5 years. The growth rates are not even comparative. Critics can argue that the growth comes from a long string of acquisitions and that Valeant will never grow at that CAGR again. And I would agree. However, Valeant does not need to grow at 31%, it simply needs to keep growing slowly its FCF slowly and refinancing its debt and continuing to pay its amortization as it has been doing in any way.

Thirdly, while many comparisons are made between Valeant and Teva (TEVA). These two companies are totally different. Although, I too, am bullish on Teva's prospects I do not own any position in that company. Because, at the end of the day, Teva has a lot more concentration risk in the markets it serves - generics. Valeant, on the other hand, is much more diversified. Its generics revenue make up a much smaller part of its consolidated revenue. Moreover, Teva only has an interim CEO. Whereas Valeant's CEO is truly focused on the job at hand, while, as we have already discussed, being very financially committed. Possibly, I could even suggest that he is also emotionally determined to turnaround his personal reputation having left it stained on departing from Perrigo at the worst possible time.

Investment Risks to Valeant

The risks are many risks to investing in Valeant, from its competitors to legal, legacy issues, as well as, its difficulty in recruiting top talent to a company with a soiled name.

However, the number one risk that everyone always highlights is none other than its mountain of debt. So let us focus on this. Here is the thing, while there is debt, there is significantly less debt than there was this time last year. In fact, ironically, this time last year, Valeant had $31 billion in debt plus $1.4 billion drawn down on its revolver, for a grand total of $32.8 billion of debt but with only $850 million in cash to offset this debt load - which put it on $32 billion net debt position. But at that time, in September 2016, the stock traded for about $28 per share.

As of Q2 2017, Valeant had a net debt position of $27.3 billion (including the revolver at $525 million), down $4.7 billion since Q2 2016, but currently, its stock is trading 50% lower and only is only priced at $13 per share.

Meanwhile, as the table below shows, from now until 2020 the company has a runway to focus on improving efficiencies in its operations. With no mandatory debt amortization or debt maturities until 2020, leaving the company plenty of financial flexibility.

(Source: Investor Presentation, Q2 2017)

Valeant has always stated that it, like other specialty pharmaceutical companies, would not run debt-free. It will always have debt present on its balance sheet. Moreover, not only does Valeant intend on bringing its debt down to a more manageable level, it now has 75% of its debt on fixed rates. Which leaves the company to focus on its pipeline and regulatory approvals, for instance, to focus on getting approval for Vyzulta.

Conclusion

The company has certainly devoted a lot of energy to stabilizing business relations and can now start coming away from solely playing defensive and getting more offensive in its execution. Nevertheless, the market remains truly depressed when it comes to Valeant's future potential. I believe this is now becoming unreasonable.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.