Adobe Deep Dive: In Breakout Territory

Adobe is also immensely profitable and is trading at reasonable valuations of cash flow and earnings when factoring in massive y/y earnings growth.

Revenue growth in the first half of 2017 actually accelerated over growth in 2016.

The company has fully transitioned to the SaaS model, and subscription revenues are growing at an unprecedented scale.

Fundamentals look amazing for Adobe, the maker of Photoshop, Illustrator, and other creativity software.

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a company almost everyone can get behind. But this wasn't always the case. Back in 2011, when Adobe mentioned it was first planning on transitioning to the cloud model, many doubted Adobe could pull it off. After all, Adobe's core products - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver - have always been sold as expensive, one-time licenses.

The transition to cloud is not an easy one. Revenue (and earnings) suffers in the short term because that perpetual license stream that used to bring all the cash through the door on Day 1 is now split into monthly installments over a year or more. But this transition is already complete at Adobe, eliminating risk for investors: subscription revenues derived 84% of total revenue in Adobe's most recent quarter.

Typically, a software company growing at Adobe's pace (26% y/y growth as of the prior quarter) is also eating through cash. Not the case here: in fiscal 2016, Adobe generated $1.2 billion in earnings (a 20% net income margin) and $2.2 billion in operating cash flow (a 37% margin). This point illustrates a gleeful truth: while the subscription model is difficult to pull off, it's immensely more profitable in the long run.

Why? You don't have to start from scratch every quarter, as Adobe's CFO highlights in this interview. There's already a revenue base, and every new subscription you sell adds not only to this quarter's revenues, but each quarter in perpetuity. When downturns hit, subscription companies are also more immune. In 2009, only 5% of Adobe's revenues were subscription; the top line sank 20% immediately following the recession. SaaS companies experience a much kinder drop in revenues because their revenue base is already contracted and recurring.

Since completing its cloud transition, Adobe shares have virtually traded in a straight line up. While this usually makes me shy away from buying, Adobe's fundamentals make clear that the rally still has legs.

ADBE data by YCharts

This article will do a deep dive into Adobe's business, dissect the financials, and discuss valuation. Overall, Adobe makes a fantastic addition to any growth portfolio. Each of its product segments is growing like a weed, and to artists and creative people Adobe's products are as vital as Microsoft Excel is to others - ensuring a long, steady stream of subscription revenues.

The Adobe of Today

Adobe was founded in 1982. Its first products were PostScript, a program to control printers, and digital fonts. In 1989, it introduced its flagship product - the one for which it's still known for today, Adobe Photoshop. It had gone public three years prior, in 1986. Among the other things Adobe is known for is creation of the PDF file format, first compatible with Adobe Reader and Adobe Acrobat.

Today, Adobe is organized into three segments:

Digital Media, which includes the flagship Adobe Creative Cloud. A Creative Cloud subscription allows access to Adobe's suite of design products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom. These products can be purchased in the Creative Cloud bundle or standalone. The Digital Media segment also includes the Document Cloud, which competes with services such as Docusign for touch-and-go simplicity in receiving and authorizing documents.

Digital Marketing provides software targeted to CMOs and advertising/publishing executives. The Adobe Marketing Cloud is a suite of apps competing with the likes of Marketo and Salesforce Pardot (NYSE: CRM), and allows users to create targeted ad campaigns and track performance stats. In November 2016, Adobe acquired adtech company Tubemogul for $540 million, adding it to the Digital Marketing portfolio.

Print and Publishing contains the legacy businesses that serve needs across technical document publishing, printing, and web app development. These mature product segments contribute relatively insignificant amounts of revenue to the top line.

A full list of Adobe's product lines is shown in the chart from its website, below:

You probably have used several of Adobe's products, and you've definitely opened a pdf. Adobe's ubiquity in the modern world is uncontested. While the majority of its applications are catered toward super-users and high-creative types, its core product - Photoshop - is almost as basic and essential as Microsoft office. Try to think of a competitor to Photoshop, and most will draw a blank. It's become an industry standard in image editing, much like Microsoft Word is the standard word processor.

Financial overview: massive annual recurring revenue

Let's dissect how successfully Adobe has transitioned to the cloud by breaking down its recurring revenue.

Figure 1. Adobe subscription revenue

Subscription revenues grew an incredible 42% in 2016, and comprised 78% of total revenues. One-time product license revenues have become an increasingly smaller part of the business, reducing the variability in Adobe's quarter-on-quarter results.

This trend continues through 2Q17, Adobe's last reported quarter. Subscription revenues comprised 84% of Q2 revenues and grew 37% y/y.

Each of Adobe's product categories have shown tremendous growth in subscriptions in the past few years, with Digital Media (Adobe's largest product category, encompassing Creative Cloud) growing at 49% - an incredible figure given it ended 2016 with $3.4 billion in revenues. For comparison, this makes Digital Media a larger product for Adobe than Sales Cloud (~$3.2 billion run rate) is for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM); yet Sales Cloud is only growing at ~20%.

Figure 2. Adobe revenue contribution by product

Note that Tubemogul, which contributes about $200 million to the top line, was not folded into 2016 figures, as the acquisition closed following the end of Adobe's November 30 fiscal year. In 1H17, however, Tubemogul's contribution is apparent, with the Digital Marketing segment growing 23% y/y and adding ~$250 million in incremental revenue from 1H16.

Another useful metric that Adobe reports is annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its biggest product category, Digital Media. Adobe exited 2Q17 with $4.56 billion in Digital Media ARR, comprising of $4.04 billion in ARR within Creative Cloud and $520 million for Document Cloud. Note that Adobe's current Digital Media ARR is already larger than its entire 2016 revenue, without adding the contribution from Digital Marketing.

How does Adobe's massive growth translate into profits and margins? Let's start with gross margins:

Figure 3. Adobe gross margins by quarter

Adobe's gross margins in the mid-high 80s have held consistently, and are best-in-class in software. For comparison against other cloud companies, see the chart below:

Figure 4. Adobe margins vs. cloud comps



Adobe generates strong GAAP profit margins as well, with both operating margin and net income margin seeing strong quarter-on-quarter growth:

Figure 5. Adobe operating and net income margins

Increases in both margins and the top line have driven strong earnings growth. Earnings and EPS in each quarter have exceeded 50%, with Adobe delivering 53% y/y earnings growth in Q2:

Figure 6. Adobe earnings growth

Adobe's largest cloud peers, Workday (NYSE: WDAY) and Salesforce, are yet to generate profit on a GAAP basis, whereas Adobe has delivered continuously improved earnings and high, 20+ net income margins. In fact, Adobe has been profitable since its first year of operations in 1986. With the cloud transition mostly under its belt, Adobe sits on a ~$5B mass of recurring revenue, with each contract providing 86% gross margins and costing virtually nothing to provide. It's hard to argue with the thesis that Adobe possesses one of the best fundamental stories in software, more than supporting its premium multiple.

Management has also set lofty, yet completely attainable targets for the company through FY18:

Figure 7. Adobe management long-term targets, FY18

Targeting just 20% of top-line growth and 30% in profit growth (vs. 40% revenue growth and nearly 100% net income growth in FY16), Adobe has plenty of room to outperform through FY18.

Final thoughts and valuation

Let's compare how Adobe trades relative to its peer set of large-cap, profitable software names.

ADBE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

As seen above, Adobe trades at a healthy P/E premium to its peers in large-cap software. But how does its earnings growth compare? Adobe generated 86% EPS growth in 2016, versus only 26% for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 19% for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and 5% for SAP (NYSE:SAP). Nor is Adobe's outsized EPS growth an anomaly; it has continued into 2017, with Adobe delivering 53% y/y EPS growth in Q2.

Factoring earnings growth into the picture, Adobe actually sports the lowest PEG ratio - a forward P/E of 38x relative to 50% estimated EPS growth translates to a PEG ratio of approximately 0.76x, a typical indicator of a value trade.

Adobe has plenty of room for upside. Its valuation is high, but its growth more than compensates for the richness in the stock. With financial targets of ~20% revenue growth and ~30% EPS growth through 2018 set rather conservatively compared to recent earnings trends, the Adobe rally still has plenty of fuel left.

Adobe is set to report earnings on September 19th after the bell. I'd use any temporary pullback or market selloff to build a position before an upside catalyst takes the stock beyond buying range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.