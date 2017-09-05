BlackBerry: Ready For Bold Acquisitions?

BlackBerry's (BBRY) disappointing results sent the stock down nearly 20 percent in the quarter. The company offered reported weakness throughout its business. Royalties from smartphones deteriorated the most. Instead of gradually replacing falling device sales with rising software sales, phone revenue (of a negligible $37 million) fell sharply and software revenue failed to grow. CEO John Chen touted IoT applications and potential acquisitions in the ADAS to ignite growth. Investors should look only at year-on-year software revenue growth and better device sales from its partner, TCL.

BlackBerry’s Valuation Profile

Source: Simply Wall St.

Thanks to sharply lower expenses, BlackBerry’s settlement with Qualcomm (QCOM), and debt refinancing, BlackBerry’s balance sheet is stable. As profiled above, the company is healthy. The company ended the quarter with $855 million more cash Q/Q, with $2.6 billion in total cash. There is some good value but both past and future prospects are weak.

Earnings Expectations

The latter half of this year is BlackBerry’s positive inflection point, which is when it will make positive earnings. In the quarter ended May 30, 2017, analysts forecast earnings of $0.26 a share but the company earned just $14 million, or $0.02 a share, in operating income.

Source: Simply Wall St.

Some analysts think BlackBerry will earn $0.93 a share in next year’s February quarter:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Historically, revenue growth is not on the company’s side. Until software sales accelerate, sales will not grow past the high-single digits in the foreseeable future:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Growth Catalysts

Source: Simply Wall St.

As shown above, BlackBerry has plenty of margin of safety on its balance sheet for covering interest expenses and operating costs. With manageable debt levels and plenty of cash on hand, the company could make acquisitions to bolster its IoT appliance ambitions. Last quarter, the company had its first win from a major global logistics company for the Radar product.

Note: followers could have bought Descartes Systems (DSGX) stock in 2013 when I covered the logistics management company traded at $11. The stock is now ~$29:

DSGX data by YCharts

Please also note that BlackBerry was one of the top Do-it Yourself Investing idea. I have since pared its weighting between May and June 2017.

As an acquirer, BBRY stock could fall as investors digest the risks associated with a buyout. CEO John Chen believes there is potential growth in the automotive services business. If customers warm up to Radar, the company could charge a modest $10 a month for the service.

Zero Revenue From SAF

In the immediate term, revenue from servicing pre-BlackBerry 10 devices will dry up. After this year, SAF (service access fee) revenue will be minimal (probably zero). This is why it is critical that BlackBerry’s hardware partner, TCL, more aggressively marketed and more competitively sold KEYOne devices. Aside from AT&T (T) advertising KEYOne, consumers have no other way to get the device affordably. Amazon.com (AMZN) is selling the device for $629. When TCL launches the upcoming DTEK70, it will make the same mistake of spending too little in marketing the merits of the secure, Android smartphone.

Takeaway

Software sales could disappoint investors again when the company reports quarterly results later this month (on September 28). But I am still mildly interested in how CEO John Chen will accelerate growth. Last quarter, Chen expressed interest in making an acquisition on an ADAS supplier. Ambarella’s (AMBA) 22% drop in the stock after its quarterly earnings signals there are opportunities ahead for BlackBerry.

Ambarella forecast that after four years of chip development for CV1 (computer vision), customers will start testing it in around six months. The point here is that in its current market of MDM (mobile device management) and IoT software, BlackBerry’s future prospects are weak. Various models point on finbox.io to a fair value in the $5-$7.50 range. If BlackBerry gets aggressive with developing ADAS solutions, the stock could return to the double digits.

Please [+]Follow me for free alerts covering BlackBerry and other deep value stock ideas. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.