Apple: It's iPhone Time

One week from today, Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to announce its new iPhone lineup, perhaps the most important launch since the phone's introduction. With the stock trading at an all-time high and analyst estimates rising by the week, the pressure is on for the company to deliver. As we get closer to the big day, I'm here to discuss some recent rumors regarding the launch and what they may mean for the stock.

Last week, one analyst at Barclays issued an intriguing note about Apple potentially bundling services with the high-end iPhone to essentially reduce the phone's sky-high price. The firm noted that 18% of survey respondents were willing to purchase a $1,000 iPhone, but that number doubled when the price dropped to $800, a little above the base price of the current 7 Plus model. In an effort to get consumers to purchase the $1,000 or higher phone, the analyst proposed that Apple include either a free year of Apple Music, one year of 200GB iCloud storage, or both.

If you assume a $200 difference in starting prices, it's a positive revenue action considering the two services cost approximately $156 for users. The key question is does Apple increase its overall gross margins given the roughly $50 cost of those two services for a year? As long as the top end phone has a gross margin that's similar or slightly below that of the phone at the next lower price point, Apple could actually increase its gross margins, as well as increase overall revenues by nearly $10 billion as Barclays suggests below.

(Source: Business Insider article)

Apple is going to need to convince a fair amount of consumers that the likely high priced phone is worth it. As you can see in the chart below, the average Street estimate for Apple's revenues for the September 2018 ending fiscal year have risen by almost $19 billion so far this year.

While the iPad is starting to do better and the new HomePod device will help, a lot of that growth will need to come from increased iPhone sales. Earnings per share estimates have also jumped by 80 cents this year, and Apple won't be getting as much on the EPS front from the buyback with the stock at all-time highs, as compared to where shares were in January.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

I really did not want to repeat information about the multitude of previous iPhone rumors here today, so you can look at my past articles if you want to brush up. However, I do think that the bundling suggestion is an important one, because Apple does not want to launch a phone that's too expensive for consumers, especially since this is supposed to be the greatest iPhone to date.

There definitely will be more in this high-end device (the rumored "8") than the expected "7s Plus," so for those looking for a major upgrade, you'll definitely get more features, technology, and perhaps storage space. It may just be a matter of price for some consumers, and Apple doesn't have as much room for growth in the high-end space as it did a few years ago.

So as we are in the final week before Apple launches its next series of iPhones, expectations are definitely high. One Barclays analysts believes Apple may bundle some of its services with its high-end device to help offset some price sticker shock, and it might be a good idea especially if it supports the margin situation. With the stock at all-time highs and analyst estimates continuing to surge, it is finally time for Apple to deliver.

In closing, I've provided a table showing the stock's performance surrounding the launch in four periods - the five trading days prior to launch day, the day of launch, the five days after the launch day, and the month after launch day - while also separating the SE launch. The best period is usually the week after, although if the stock doesn't rise in that period, it has been hit hard. I'm curious to see what the stock does in the month after period this time, because the September Federal Reserve Meeting could provide a jolt to the overall market, which would likely impact Apple given it has the largest market cap in the US.

(Data sourced from iPhone Wikipedia page and Yahoo! Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.