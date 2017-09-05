A Strong Q4 Suggests (Some) Incremental Gains For Lamb Weston

I think LW has a path to $50 or so, implying ~10% upside with dividends. But a slightly better price would make the case more compelling.

LW still looks like one of the better plays in frozen foods, with a reasonable valuation against other plays and protection from the grocery space.

Lamb Weston (LW) really has done a nice job in its ten months on the public markets. The maker of frozen potato products - most notably the French fries at McDonald's (MCD) - has beaten consensus estimates in its first three quarters (Q2-Q4 FY17), including a solid Q4 report in late July. Growth has been solid, both in volume and pricing, margins are expanding, and deleveraging is underway.

I had argued in May after Q3, with LW at $45.66, that the easy money in LW stock had been made. But coming out of Q4, given solid FY18 (ending May) guidance, and with LW basically flat to those May levels, I think there's room for a bit more upside in the stock. There are mid- to long-term concerns here, but LW also remains attractively priced relative to other suppliers in the space.

I don't know that the price at $46 is quite good enough to be compelling, and selling short-dated puts looks like a more intriguing strategy at this point. But I do think there is a bit more upside in LW than I thought after Q3 - and than the market thinks now.

A Strong Q4 And A Strong FY17

Few companies in the food space are posting the kind of growth Lamb Weston did in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% year-over-year, and almost 17% pro forma for $15 million in standalone costs. Adjusted EPS rose 10% as reported, despite higher interest costs post-spin. Margins expanded, but revenue growth was solid as well: 6%, including four points from pricing and two points from volume.

That figure included a healthy 7% print in Q4, with 4 points of that growth coming from volume. The Global segment, which serves major QSR customers, grew 5% for the year, mostly through volume, and 6% in Q4. An 8% full-year increase in pricing in the Foodservice segment (targeting smaller chains and independent operators) drove a 9% increase in revenue there. Even the Retail business - where a number of frozen food suppliers are seeing sales decline, including an 8% drop in FY17 for former LW parent Conagra Brands (CAG) - grew sales 3%, with 2 points of pricing help.

Given the benefit from pricing, margins unsurprisingly expanded at the segment level. Only Retail disappointed in Q4, with segment EBIT (what LW calls "contribution margin") declining 17%. Trade spending behind a rollout of the company's new Grown in Idaho brand was the culprit there.

But overall, it's hard to see FY17 as anything but an unqualified success. The obvious, and key, question for LW is whether the factors that drove such a strong year will continue going forward.

Will Lamb Weston's Strength Continue?

The biggest near-term concern for LW is the idea that FY17 really was an ideal setup for the company. Fundamentally, the company didn't have a full year of either standalone SG&A or interest costs; once those hit in the back half, adjusted EPS actually declined year-over-year in both Q3 and Q4. And with a full year of both expenses, FY18 EPS looks to be around $2.36, based on post-Q4 guidance (analysts are actually a couple of pennies lower), against $2.32 adjusted in FY17.

But operationally, everything seemed to go Lamb Weston's way in fiscal 2018. Capacity for the company and the industry is pretty much maxed out, which allowed for a strong negotiating position on pricing, and led to some of the eye-popping increases last year (notably the 8% jump in Foodservice, a segment that drove 44% of company-wide profit in FY17). Input costs seem relatively stable, with cost of goods sold rising just 2.4% year-over-year, thanks to a healthy potato crop last year, and gross margin in turn rising 250 bps Y/Y. SG&A excluding one-time factors did increase 7% per the 10-K, but most of the $15.6 million increase came from standalone costs and higher incentive compensation.

Not every year is going to look like Lamb Weston's FY17, and that might cast a bit of doubt from a long-term standpoint. On the Q4 call, LW management seemed to prepare investors for a perhaps slightly less impressive FY18. Capacity constraints will hit first-half volume. Inflation in packaging, edible oils, and other input costs is expected to limit gross margin expansion. SG&A is likely to rise beyond the standalone cost impact, due to marketing spend behind Grown in Idaho and other factors. And the biggest long-term fear relative to pricing is that capacity expansion is coming, both from Lamb Weston and from rivals over the next five years, per the 10-K.

To be sure, FY18 guidance still looks reasonably strong, with revenue expected up low- to mid-single-digits and Adjusted EBITDA guided up 8.3% at the midpoint (again, pro forma for the $15 million in incremental SG&A). That in turn suggests another ~100 bps of margin expansion this year. Early reports from this year's potato crop do look solid, but it does seem like pricing probably will tick up this year. FY18 might not be as nearly perfect as FY17 from an input cost/pricing/margin perspective - but it's still projected to pretty strong on that front. That's good news for FY18 results but, again, raises the question of what might happen for Lamb Weston if some of the positive external factors helping the company turn negative.

Upside In LW Stock

The catch at $46 is that some of those fears still look reasonably priced in to LW shares. The stock is trading at about 19.5x FY18 EPS and right at 11x the midpoint of FY18 EBITDA guidance on an enterprise basis.

On a peer basis, neither multiple seems particularly aggressive. It's tough to find peers, given that the two major competitors (Simplot and McCain) are privately held. But the best choices from the company's own group (plus former parent), listed in its proxy statement, show a pretty reasonable premium for LW:

Ticker P/E Multiple EV/EBITDA Multiple Period LW 19.5x 11x May 2018 CAG 17.6x 11x May 2018 FLO 20.0x 10x December 2017 MKC 22x+ ~15x November 2017* BGS 15x 10.5x December 2017

all figures at midpoint of company guidance

* - pro forma for recent acquisition of brands from Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY)

Certainly, I'd rather own LW with limited grocery exposure (~10% of FY17 profit), rather than Conagra or B&G Foods (BGS). I am long McCormick (MKC), which looks expensive (and always does). Flowers Foods (FLO) multiples are reasonably in line - but it's coming off a quarter where both revenue and earnings declined year-over-year.

Between recent performance - Conagra and B&G also are seeing weakness - and grocery store exposure, LW probably deserves a reasonable premium to the peer group. One-turn expansion in the EBITDA multiple alone gets the stock closer to $52. And while I like MKC even after the Reckitt Benckiser acquisition, a rational but modest discount for LW versus that defensive play still persists in the low $50s as well.

So I do think there's a reasonable case for the low $50s here, given a premium to other food plays. And while LW might have some challenges of its own pop up as capacity comes online and pricing pressure (perhaps) increases, those challenges pale in comparison to the continuing concerns for grocery-focused plays, particularly in the wake of the Amazon.com (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods Market. 12x EBITDA and low 20s P/E don't strike me as particularly aggressive here, given Lamb Weston's international growth opportunities and dominant share in the US (42% domestic, #2 internationally behind McCain).

Whether $50-$52 is compelling enough likely depends on the investor, and perhaps some sense of long-term health concerns about French fry consumption in the key U.S. market. From here, it does make holding out for a modest dip in the stock worthwhile - although it also opens the potential for selling short-dated puts. Liquidity is choppy (though there are large open interest figures in certain strikes), but the October 45 is bid/asked at $0.90/$1.15, which could provide a 2%+ return (~18% annualized) and a ~$44 entry point. I'd prefer to see the stock get back to the low $40s, but I'm not sure that happens without some issues in this year's crop or an overall market pullback.

Still, I do think LW has room for some upside over the next 12 months, particularly if something close to the current status quo holds. And I like it better than most in a food supplier space that overall looked a bit stretched before recent weakness. I don't think there's necessarily huge gains coming, but stable returns, a possible dividend hike, and recent performance suggest further appreciation over the next twelve months. There's a path to $50 here, and perhaps more if external factors continue to cooperate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.