Hurricane Irma - Life Threatening Implications And Commodity Impacts

Right now, markets from cotton (BAL) to orange juice are being affected in the soft commodity space, while natural gas (UNG) and gasoline futures tank.

Hurricane Irma One of the Strongest Ever

You can see the eye of hurricane Irma. This is one of the most impressive hurricanes I ever seen and we more or less second guessed computer models last week thinking Irma would be a category 5 storm. This was the lowest barometric pressure even witnessed in the eastern Caribbean other than the great Bahama hurricane of 1932 and the infamous Hurricane Gloria in 1985. Now, it is the strongest ever. Winds are now 180 MPH

The track above takes Irma over Florida. You can see the barometric pressure and wind speed in Knots at potential near record breaking levels, 4-5 days from now. Sarasota, where I live, has yet to have a major hurricane in 100 years. 500+ years ago, Indians first settled in Florida around Sarasota because they had the uncanny, intuitive gift of clairvoyance that Sarasota was protected from hurricanes.

Hurricanes and Market Impacts

Hurricane Harvey caused a major spike in gasoline last week, as Gulf coast refineries were shut down accounting for 30% of U.S. refinery capacity. With the historic flooding over Houston moving into much of the deep south, cotton crops are at risk as hurricane Irma threatens more regions. Why is gasoline prices selling off so much now in the wake of another major hurricane? It's pretty simple, last week's gasoline spike was a short term knee jerk panic reaction and most refineries should come back on line. At the same time, Irma could cause millions of people from Florida to the southeast U.S., to cut down on driving activities hurting demand for gasoline. There is more than enough gasoline in the nation's reserve. However, traders will be watching every weather map the next two months and if anything else goes in the Gulf.

So are there trading opportunities in any markets based on Irma? Yes, many and the new paid newsletter we will be offering Seeking Alpha subscribers soon will address many of them. Again, we hate to see the millions of people suffer and our hearts go out to the people in Texas and now Florida is at risk, but stocks such as Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) are just a few of the many stocks that rallied on Harvey and will rally in Irma. The billions of dollars of damage we expect will mean home repairs and lumber will be in great demand. Speaking of lumber, while interest rate fluctuations normally affect the price of wood, this article we wrote today explains why lumber prices could soar in coming days because of Irma.

With respect to commodities, grains are breaking to the upside due to a weaker dollar, Chinese buying but also renewed global weather concerns for wheat crops in Australia, Argentina and potentially Kansas. Longer term, given the huge collapse in wheat prices this summer as global stocks continue to swell, we like the wheat ETF (WEAT). It could take a couple years to deplete wheat stocks enough to see a major move up in wheat, but the market is oversold and La Nina may form.

For natural gas (UNG), the weather is actually bearish right now, following a short-term bullish reaction last Friday as Gulf coast platforms were cut down in some regions. Cooler fall weather, combined with demand destruction from both Harvey and now Irma, are bearish.

The CRB Index above is breaking above resistance. While global metals have rallied due to worries over North Korea, better demand for industrial metals and a weaker dollar, unfortunately, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have affected several commodity markets

There are "many" other trading opportunities in stocks, commodities, ETF's and options.

