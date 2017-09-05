Competition Will Tear Workday Apart

Workday's stock is priced for flawless execution, something that can't happen when deep-pocketed competitors (Microsoft, Oracle, and others) are waiting to grab market share.

While quarterly earnings releases have been well-managed to deliver consistent beats, increased competition in Workday's core HCM and ERP spaces will inhibit future growth.

Trading above 10x forward revenues, Workday is one of the most expensive stocks to own in software.

Okay, so maybe competition won't tear Workday apart entirely - but the stock is sure to see a pullback in the near term.

For the past few years, Workday (NYSE: WDAY) has been an absolute investor favorite. It's one of the most expensive stocks in cloud software, trading at 10x EV/FTM revenues, nearly twice the valuation of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Investors buy Workday shares almost like they buy Bitcoin - without thinking, without understanding, because they think it can only go one direction: up.

Workday posted Q2 earnings last week, and as usual, it beat expectations in a big way. But by now, beating expectations is already expected. The stock briefly popped 2% after hours immediately after the earnings report, but ended the week basically flat. Investors need a lot more to be excited about - a stock at a 10x multiple needs miracles to keep that valuation alive.

Competition is one of the main bogeymen standing in Workday's way. When Workday was first starting out in 2006, after its founder Aneel Bhusri was ousted from the hostile acquisition of PeopleSoft by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), it had few competitors in cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software. Workday ended up getting the last laugh from the PeopleSoft takeover, as more and more companies shifted away from on-prem HR software to cloud-based HCM. Workday grew quickly to 1,500+ customers and nearly $2 billion in revenues, with few competitors blocking its path. This is one of the reasons its stock has been afforded a high multiple for so long.

Now the story is different. Workday is still spitting out good quarters, but for how much longer? Neither HCM (Workday's primary category) nor ERP (its second, which it launched a year after its founding) are growth categories. Almost every enterprise has software solutions in place for their accounting books and for their people. And now they have more vendors to choose from, many who are undercutting Workday on price.

This article will touch on some of Workday's new competitors and why they pose a threat to its business. Workday is still a pioneer and a technology leader in HCM, but its valuation is outdated - even if the stock pulled back to 8x revenues (~$85), the stock would still be trading a turn above its peer averages. Stay away until that happens.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

The name Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) should strike fear into the heart of any competitor. As you may well know, Microsoft is the world's largest software company, and aside from being king of operating systems, has recently also made a push into the application sphere - and one of its targets is Workday.

Microsoft launched its wide-ranging applications suite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, in late 2016. Among its core capabilities are HR solutions (named "Dynamics 365 for Talent") and ERP solutions, packaging financial management software along with supply chain and operations capabilities.

Workday keeps its pricing pretty hushed, but a cursory Google search hints that a typical Workday contract costs between $100-$200 per employee, per year. Typical deployments are often in excess of $1 million in billings per year.

Dynamics is priced much more reasonably. Applications in the suite can be purchased a la carte for the prices below:

Source: Microsoft Dynamics sales website

Talent, the primary Workday competitor, sells off the shelf beginning at only $40 per month per user - meaning it only charges for the HR and IT professionals who will be using the app, not every employee in the company. This alternative (and much cheaper, in most situations) pricing model is a major threat to Workday. When an IT buyer is choosing between an application and its half-price cousin, the lower option is usually coming from an unknown startup catering toward SMBs. Microsoft isn't exactly a low-quality alternative to Workday - it's a huge brand name, at less than half the cost.

Note that Workday's Finance and Operations suite, grayed out in the chart above, is only available as a bundle starting at $190, though it comes with more features than Workday, bringing retail ops, supply chain management, as well as HR capabilities into the ERP suite. Workday's competing ERP solution includes some procurement and inventory applications along with core financial management and budgeting, but pricing is unknown.

Given that Microsoft is a relatively new entrant to the HCM/ERP markets - it's been available for less than a full year - the impact to Workday is yet to be seen. But it's almost certain Workday will find it difficult to maintain 40%+ growth with Microsoft stalking its steps.

Oracle/Netsuite

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) showed it was serious about cloud ERP when it purchased Netsuite in 2016 for $9.3 billion. Netsuite is the leading cloud ERP in the small and midsize business tier, serving 40,000+ customers. Oracle also has a host of its own competing solutions as well. Oracle ERP Cloud complements Netsuite well in the enterprise arena, and in HR, Oracle offers Peoplesoft for on-prem HCM and Oracle HCM Cloud as its hosted solution.

Oracle is no longer the underdog in cloud apps, either. As I discuss in this article, Oracle's cloud portfolio is growing at 58% y/y, and its applications are gaining major traction and signing on large deals. IT buyers have warmed to the idea of Oracle in the cloud, and are no longer decrying its solutions as low quality.

Oracle's HCM Cloud, like Workday, is priced per employee - but a tad cheaper. Oracle sells its HCM Cloud to midsized businesses for $13/user/month - or $156 per year (see image below):

Source: Oracle sales website

This pricing seems in-line with Workday, but recall two things - first, enterprise pricing is likely to run quite a bit cheaper than SMB pricing based on volume discounts, and second, Oracle's sales tactics are similar to Macy's (NYSE: M) - high sticker price, heavy discounting. Oracle is famously aggressive in pricing, and in a bakeoff against Workday, it will likely slash prices to the bottom of the barrel to win.

Like Microsoft Dynamics 365, the combo of Oracle/Netsuite is a new threat to Workday - one with significant resources and brand recognition both upmarket and downmarket.

Infor, and others

This private company has not only attracted the attention of VCs (the Koch brothers invested $2.5 billion in November 2016), but CIOs as well. Infor offers (surprise) ERP and HCM solutions that compete against Workday's. And unlike Workday, Infor has built its brand around vertical-specific application clouds - with solutions for aerospace & defense, retail, financial services, and a slew of other industries.

Workday has developed industry verticalization as well, but it's not Workday's core competency.

There are plenty of other private companies in Infor's camp that are raring to have a go at Workday's dominance - Workayday is no longer viewed as the nimble startup in the space; plenty of other startups are preparing to supplant it. The list is too long to describe each in detail, but the names include: Sage Software, BambooHR, iCIMS, Zenefits, and others.

Other established companies, smelling profits in the space, have leapt to the fore as well - SAP (NYSE: SAP) has a multitude of competing solutions, and Ultimate Software (NASDAQ: ULTI) has long been a strong competitor on the HR front.

Financial and Valuation Implications

Workday reported a good quarter in Q2 indeed - with total revenue of $525 million (+41% y/y) and subscription revenue of $435 million (+42% y/y). Analysts were only expecting $507 million. Guidance also didn't fail to disappoint: the company raised its FY18 outlook to $1.75 billion - $1.757 billion, up from $1.705 - $1.720 billion in the prior quarter outlook.

But how long can Workday's hypergrowth last? Having been in the space for a decade, it's already penetrated a large portion of its target market, and for the rest it must compete against an ever-growing swath of competitors. HCM and ERP have reached the maturity phase, and Workday's growth must necessarily curve down to more closely mirror the 9-10% growth predicted by IDC in the industry.

From a valuation perspective, Workday's stock leaves almost no room for error. It is the singular most expensive of the large-cap software stocks to own, and has maintained its premium multiple over peers for quite some time. See chart below:

WDAY EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Among large-cap software companies, Workday has maintained a consistent premium, trading three turns above Salesforce, which is similar in growth profile but with quadruple its revenues.

Even among high-growth, recent IPO peers, Workday still maintains a healthy premium. Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) trade at 8x revenues, Mulesoft (NASDAQ: MULE) and Blackline (NASDAQ: BL) trade at 7x, and plenty trade at 6x and below. Workday eclipses them all.

This is a story that needs plenty of gas to keep the fire burning. With so many competitors waiting in the wings, I fear Workday's fire may not burn for much longer.

Final thoughts

It's the law of nature - once a promising enterprise forges its way into existence, clones sprout up and threaten the original, crowding out the market and squeezing excess profits. Econ 101 students could tell you the same, and the software industry is no exception.

Most arenas of cloud apps have reached their twilights, and much of the supergrowth remaining to be found lies in highly differentiated infrastructure software, where clear winners have not yet been named. Within apps, however, there's now four or five solutions for everything, and HCM and ERP are no exception.

Workday has remained a fan favorite with investors for long, but its high multiple rests on a shaky foundation. Missed earnings, announcements of yet more new entrants into its core markets, or a wider pullback in tech stocks are major near-term risks to the stock. Resist the temptation to buy Workday just because the only direction it's ever known is up: competition will likely force that to change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.