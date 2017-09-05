Alibaba: What Could Go Wrong?

BABA bulls buying at elevated levels are at risk as macro data suggest 2018 will not generate the same types of revenue performances seen this year.

By any measure, Alibaba Group (BABA) has had an incredible year. For many investors, the stock has become the primary vehicle for gaining exposure in the emerging market retail space and, so far, those positions have paid-off handsomely. But any time markets are this optimistic about any single company, it is important to take a step back and consider what could go wrong.

This is largely because the volatile nature of these types of price moves can create inefficiencies and inaccuracies that will need to be sorted out at a later date. When these corrections do inevitably occur, investors that are caught long at the wrong levels can be vulnerable to losses even in cases where the dominant trends are bullish.

For these reasons, it is important for those considering new buy positions in BABA to assess the broader perspective as there are reasons to be concerned with respect to the spending power of Alibaba’s core consumer base. Disappointments here could lead to downside revisions in the market’s price forecasts for the stock, and it is important for bullish investors to position accordingly.

On a year-to-date basis, BABA shares have risen by almost 95% in moves that were propelled largely by strong earnings performances during the fiscal first quarter. On an annualized basis, the company showed a 56% gain in e-commerce sales and this helped generate $2.2 billion in profits for the period (a gain of 94%).

This translates to yearly gains of 39% in Alibaba’s net income and 68% gains in its gross revenues since 2013. These are impressive numbers, to be sure. But the real question here is whether or not these trends are sustainable as any disappointments or reductions in the predominant growth forecasts could lead to massive volatility in Alibaba’s surging stock prices.

If you are already long the stock, the first data point that should be on your radar is the Chinese consumer spending figure. These numbers are released annually, and so there is some comparative nuance that is missed whenever we see a new report that has not received any revisions. It is not uncommon to see significant changes in these figures after they initially released and so any market reaction that is based on the underlying economic data needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

We have seen steady gains in these numbers since the global financial crisis but we are already seeing a significant slowdown in momentum that should become even more apparent in 2018. This is the consumer base that is ultimately responsible for driving Alibaba’s revenue growth and so it is entirely possible that we could see downside revisions to many of the lofty expectations that are currently in place for the company.

Shorter term, BABA bulls must take note of the volatility present in China’s monthly retail sales figures. It does not take much to jar expectations in these areas and recent events in North Korea create scenarios where significant disruptions are increasingly possible. President Donald Trump has already threatened to stop US trade with China, and these are the types of events that can have a material impact on the already-erratic consumer spending figures that are seen within the region.

When a stock like BABA gets excessive coverage in the financial media, it can be easy to neglect many of the underlying factors that will actually lead to profitability within the company. Since these are primarily Chinese retail markets, it is not enough for investors to simply look at the headline earnings figures and base investment decisions on limited research. This is especially true when we are dealing with a company that is trading with a P/E ratio above 57.

BABA Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

For conservative investors, it is crucial to understand that simple ‘buy and hold’ strategies will likely prove insufficient for a stock that is as potentially volatile as BABA. Macroeconomic factors can drastically impact the specific price outlook touted by Wall Street analysts and this can be detrimental if you are buying the stock at the wrong levels. Chart activity can give us some objectivity when we are looking at these types of assets and there are already strong divergences when we compare readings in the Commodity Channel Index to the price action being propelled by the market at large.

If you are buying into the hype at current levels, remember to keep positions somewhat conservative as it would not take much to bring a retracement back toward the breakout level at 147.80. These are the factors and price levels we will be watching as we head into next year.

