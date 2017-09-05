The 7 Cs Of How Tesla Might Crash (But Not Burn)

One major landmark for 14-year-old Tesla Motors (TSLA) this year was surpassing the market cap of 109 year old blue chip US automaker General Motors (GM), despite having only sold 76,000 cars in 2016 vs. GM's 10,000,000 cars sold, and despite Tesla continuing to lose almost $1,000,000,000 each year as GM has been posting annual profits of almost $10,000,000,000. Of course, the difference is Tesla is a growing technology company while GM is a mature "old economy" firm, but the difference still needs to be borne out in numbers if Tesla shareholders are to expect a positive rate of return on their stock investment.

I am often asked why I do not own stocks like Tesla (for myself or for client accounts) despite considering myself a forward-thinking technophile and advocate for cleaner and smarter urban transport. My top two reasons are often valuation and profit projections, and Tesla lacks a good Ben Graham style margin of safety on both. Hopefully this article will serve as a useful illustration about how I think about stock investments and how my methodology may have kept me out of the of Tesla shares from $35 to $350, but more often than not keep me out of high flyers that serve disappointment long before they serve dividends.

The Tesla Model S is hands-down the smoothest and most quiet car I have ever driven, and also one of the most fun, but I am careful not to confuse what makes a product good for consumers for what makes a stock good for investors. Ultimately, I consider any stock investment to be a box into which I put money with a strong expectation of getting a good percentage more money back in the foreseeable future, and I use several checklists to see which boxes this investment box ticks.

In this article, I am applying the checklist of the "5 Cs of Credit," often applied to making credit investment decisions (i.e. whether to make a loan or buy a bond). But I believe these are relevant to evaluating both due to its level of debt and capital intensity and to compare it to its competitors in the automobile and industrial battery industries. The "5 Cs of Credit" are traditionally considered to be: 1.) Cash Flow (or Capacity), 2.) Capital, 3.) Character, 4.) Collateral, and 5.) Conditions. In the case of Tesla, I am expanding the "Conditions" C into three factors critical to the future success of any car company: Cost, Competition, and China.

1st C: Cash Flow

If a stock (or bond) is going to pay me back with more cash than I put into it, there needs to be a cash flow positive underlying asset or business that will generate that cash to return to me. As obvious as this may sound, only the most professional stock investors I know do the boring spreadsheet calculation of how scenarios of future cash flows would add up to a good return on the cash the stock buyer puts into the company. Below is a screenshot of one such spreadsheet showing one possible scenario roughly justifying a $59 billion valuation, with the full spreadsheet available for download here.

There are lots of variables and assumptions that go into a spreadsheet model like this, including many that classical DCF students are likely to disagree with, with the main ones being:

1. I assume Tesla does $12 billion in sales in 2018, 50% above its current run rate of $4 billion in revenue for the six months ending June 30, 2017.

2. I assume Tesla manages to grow its revenue at 30% per year until it levels out at $182.5 billion/year about 10 years from now, which is about 10-20% more than what GM has been averaging for the past three years. To put the number of cars above in perspective, GM currently sells about as many cars every three days as Tesla sells in an entire year, so Tesla would have to double the number of cars it sells each year for the next seven years (no small feat) to catch up with GM in unit sales, and this of course assumes price cuts and lower end models.

3. I assume Tesla maintains its roughly 30% gross margin.

4. I assume Tesla's operating expenses only grow around 20% per year, allowing it to reach profitability in 10 years (around the same time sales would start leveling out).

5. I assume these net profit projections are roughly a proxy for capacity to pay dividends, and so are over and above paying down senior debt (as described in the 2nd C, Capital).

6. Probably most controversially, I use a discount rate of 2.5% as a round risk-free rate based on 10-30 year US treasury yields. This is because I prefer to make "certainty equivalent" projections of future cash flows rather than letting the discount rate be my primary fudge factor. One implication of this is that the 30% growth rate and rise to at least GM's level already is priced in as a given or certainty in Tesla's current share price, and that Tesla's financial performance would have to be significantly better than these numbers to provide shareholders with a better return than government bonds.

2nd C: Capital

Capital, to the credit investor, mostly refers to the amount of "cushion" junior equity shareholders would have to lose and be wiped out by before creditors would be at risk of losing lent money. As of the end of June 2017, Tesla had about $5 billion in shareholder equity, net of $3.7 billion in accumulated losses on paid-in capital, and just over one quarter of their almost $20 billion in liabilities (which includes about $600 million in customer deposits, and about $12 billion in long-term debt, leases, resale value guarantees, and other liabilities which differ somewhat from classical debt). While the deposits may be an encouraging metric of ongoing demand for Tesla's cars, it is worth remembering that these deposits are fully refundable with reports from Wired Magazine and on Tesla's own forum that there may be a backlog of cancellation requests.

In addition to just looking at the current balance sheet and schedule of upcoming expected inflows and outflows, I also assess the quality of a company's capital and capacity by looking at the cash flow from financing section, often preferring to see consistently negative numbers as a company pays down debt, pays out dividends, and buys back stock. Unfortunately, the cash flow from financing section has some of the most consistently positive numbers on Tesla's financial statements, as the company has been raising billions of dollars in each of the past several years issuing new stock, borrowing through new bond issues (using converts to keep interest costs down), and paying tens of millions in stock issuance costs. That is one reason I did my DCF on Tesla using total rather than per share numbers, as dilution with new shares continues to be a significant headwind against shareholders.

3rd C: Character

John Pierpont Morgan was quoted as saying "Lending is not primarily based on money or property. No sir. The first thing is character." Character is indeed important in credit to the extent that willingness to pay is as important as ability to pay, and for both stock and bond investors the question is largely whether management will act to benefit shareholders or bondholders at the expense of the other or some other party (say customers or competitors).

Character is probably the one C where Tesla investors are rightfully the most positive, as Elon Musk is undoubtedly quite unlike most CEOs in his vision, personality, and presentation. I myself also find Elon Musk to be greatly inspiring, and I'm glad to see entrepreneurs like him quite literally making it possible the space age will reach the masses within our current lifetimes. The question is whether that same character in which we place our dreams for the future is the same character in which we'd place our money with a reasonable expectation of getting more of it back in a timely manner. So far, the best way to make money from Elon Musk's efforts has been to sell your shares at someone who believes in them at an even higher price later, and betting on finding the greater fool.

4th C: Collateral

On the downside, Tesla may in fact be more like a technology company than a car company to a creditor. While Tesla does have over $20 billion in mostly tangible assets (just enough to cover its liabilities without much of a haircut), most of its value is on its brand and intellectual property, which quite likely would not be as valuable in someone else's hands.

5th C and 1st "Condition": Cost

Rather than comparing Tesla to a car company or technology company, it might make more sense to compare Tesla to a luxury goods company like LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey - OTCPK:LVMHF) given its focus so far on the high end of the market. Tesla's big gamble in moving "down market" to the Model 3 with a base price of "only" US$35,000 is whether this will be enough to capture enough of a market to meet the cash flow projections in the first C. Fortune magazine estimates that even this low-end Tesla costs almost 3x what the median household income in Miami, Florida, can afford. Although many Americans (or even many non-American consumers with access to credit) are unlikely to agree (as I do) with Dave Ramsey's guideline that the total value of all your cars should total less than half your income, Tesla's total sales volume already are limited to only the upper segment of the world's highest income country, even before considering what percentage of Tesla admirers would be able to afford one in other countries. This is quite unlike Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the iPhone, which at less than US$1,000 was still far more within reach of far more of the world's population, and seen as far more of a necessity to get. This is why I believe Tesla is better compared not to Apple, but to satellite phone operator Iridium Communications (IRDM), which spent about $6 billion developing a space-age network of satellites to connect the world through $7/minute satellite phones just in time to declare bankruptcy in 1999 and be sold for about $35 million when its competitors started offering similarly good global wireless coverage for a fraction of the price.

Tesla's best hope of making its cars affordable to a large percentage of the world's population would be to follow through on speculation that it would offer "transportation as a service," and bring forward the savings on fuel and maintenance rather than having the consumer fund it all up-front. Tesla would not be able to finance this cost effectively itself with its junk credit rating of B2 / B3 (though as of August 2017, Tesla still had plans to borrow $1.5 billion from the junk bond market to fund its Model 3 production), but its current ability to raise capital should enable it to set up a separate, bankruptcy remote finance arm to do just that. Tesla's big challenge in moving to a more scalable (and likely more profitable) "transport as a service" model is that it is quite a ways behind similar efforts by ride sharing giant Uber (UBER) on which on a tiny fraction of cars driven globally are made by Tesla. In this way, Uber stands to become the Microsoft of electric and autonomous cars while Tesla would become just the most expensive maker of hardware that can run on Uber's network.

6th C and 2nd "Condition": Competition

Despite Tesla's beautiful technology and admirable brand, it is still subject to the very fierce competition growing the electric vehicle market. Tesla lists in its own 2016 annual report "BMW, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Fiat, Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors and Mitsubishi, among others, have electric vehicles available today, and other current and prospective automobile manufacturers are also developing electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have also already been brought to market in China and other foreign countries and we expect a number of those manufacturers to enter the United States market as well. In addition, several manufacturers, including General Motors, Toyota, Ford, and Honda, are each selling hybrid vehicles, including plug-in versions of their hybrid vehicles."

In the auto industry, Tesla's biggest threat is not whether one of these many automakers (most of which have experience, more production capacity, and more distribution) will be able to make a better electric car, but rather how many of them will be able to make one 80% as good for 60% of the price. Here, the Chinese car makers may have the biggest advantage, to say nothing of India's Tata Motors (TTM) whichmade the famous sub-US$2,000 "Tata Nano."

7th C and 3rd "Condition": China

Standing on a curb in San Francisco or Oslo, one might easily be led to think that Tesla is quickly becoming a leading car maker, but every time I cross a street in Shenzhen or Shanghai and nearly get run over by a silent electric motorbike (many costing less than US$1,000 on Alibaba), I remember that China is well ahead of the US in making, distributing, and replacing cheap battery-powered vehicles. In its 2016 Annual Report, Tesla reported that $1 billion of its $7 billion in 2016 revenue was from import-duty charging China, in contrast to $335 million of sales in the EV subsidy haven of Norway. As the closest comparable "Norway of China," I look around my own home in Hong Kong with a population 50% more than that of Norway, but where Tesla sales quickly fell to zero after the tax break of importing the electric car here was scrapped.

North of the border in Mainland China, Tesla will continue to sell a few of its cars to high-end buyers who would compare the purchase to a BMW, but as the chart below shows, domestic brands Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYY, which was added to the Hang Seng Index earlier this year), BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDY, the Chinese EV maker backed by Warren Buffett), and several others are far outselling Tesla in Mainland China:

Source: EV Obsession

An 8th C: Crash Catalyst?

With all the red flags and ceilings blocking Tesla shareholders' upside, the natural question is what catalyst might finally make it profitable to short TSLA shares. Short sellers Citron Research published short selling cases on TSLA shares most recently in 2016, then calling for its shares to fall to $100 from the then price of $180 rather than doubling to nearly $360 as has happened so far. As of 15 August 2017, short interest in TSLA is over 24% of its >$40 billion float, which has kept it in the top quintile of most shorted Nasdaq 100 components for much of 2016.

I agree with the old maxims that "the market can remain irrational far longer than you can remain solvent," but also that "hope is the mother of poverty," but have yet to see a flammable enough catalyst to send the $59 billion company down to $20-30 billion rather than up to $100 billion, as would be very easily imaginable given the current sentiment and valuation of large cap US tech companies. I do believe that while the first $100 billion may sound like the hardest, it will be much harder for this company to push up to a $200 billion market cap or beyond before showing some serious progress on its path to profitability, so I do believe that gives a risk management downside of 100% loss in a near-worst case scenario the stock somehow doubles again to $700/share (assuming the price doubles before new shares are issued).

Conclusion

This article was mostly meant as a point-by-point illustration of how the 5 C's of credit can still be used as a valuable check list for sanity checking an investment in a high flying tech company. The credit checks are important because the first requirement for a stock to double your money is that it not first go bust.

Rather than a high-conviction short, I see TSLA as part of the short portion of a 130/30 or other diversified hedge / value short portfolio, similar to what is done by the "smart shorting" ETF the Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE, which as of 4 Sep 2017 is not short TSLA). On the long side, TSLA hype seems to have the side benefit of leaving other players in the future of transportation far more attractively valued with far less needing to go right to generate a decent return. For reference, here are some valuation ratios of TSLA vs some of its competitors as of 1 September 2017:

Source: SeekingAlpha

Remember, GARP stands for growth at a reasonable price, not growth at a ridiculous price. While these 7 Cs have kept me from multiplying my portfolios' money in TSLA shares until now, I will continue to watch videos of both Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, but focus my investments more on the style of the latter.