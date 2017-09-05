Ash Grove Cement Appears Undervalued

Ash Grove Cement (OTCPK:ASHG)

Why Invest in Cement?

Demand

Concrete is a substance formed out of water, aggregate (sand, gravel or rock) and Portland cement, which binds the substance together. Concrete has many uses and is used in a variety of fields. In fact, each year twice as much concrete is used than steel, wood, plastics and aluminum combined (in tons). Concrete is needs for highway construction, commercial buildings, and in residential applications.

In recent years, infrastructure spending has been decreasing, nearing lows for the past few decades. This means that a significant amount of infrastructure needs replacement/repair. Most American bridges are designed with a 50-year life span in mind; 39% of bridges in the U.S. currently are older than 50 years old and the average American bridge is 43 years old. This discrepancy is bound to reach a breaking point sometime, especially as this rapidly aging infrastructure only will continue to fall apart and require new investment. Moreover, concrete is a very regional business, as construction projects will almost always use a concrete company within a short radius of their project in order to minimize transportation costs. This means that companies located in areas with more infrastructure need will turn greater profits as these new projects come into fruition. This will be further looked into in the section about growth areas under the “Why Ash Grove?” section.

In addition, the cement industry has seen several positive indicators recently. In 2016, construction spending was up 4.5% over the last year and commercial spending, which is linked to construction, was up 7.8%. This growth was despite the public markets, the largest users of cement, actually going down by 1% over the year.

US consumption of concrete is steadily increasing, with future growth looking exceedingly likely. According to the Portland Cement Association, annual domestic cement consumption is expected to exceed domestic cement production by 2018 or 2019. Furthermore, looking at historical production and consumption, industry growth is definitely realistic. As evidenced in the chart below, despite constant growth since 2009 the industry still hasn’t returned to pre 2007 levels of consumption, meaning the industry almost certainly isn’t approaching unattainable levels of consumption.

The FAST Act was a transportation bill passed in 2015. The bill, a replacement for the MAP-21 program, is seen as a huge success for the cement industry. Over a four-year period the bill should increase demand, with smaller increases now followed by larger increases later. In 2016 the bill is estimated to increase cement demand by about 370,000 tons, while this number will reach 1,400,000 tons by 2020. The Act’s impact can be viewed in the graph below, which highlights the growth the bill will provide in both the short and long term.

While Trump infrastructure policies would seem to only benefit the industry, they could potentially cause some issues in the form of higher wages, increased interest rates, and increased inflation. Despite these concerns, perhaps the strongest positive indicator for the overall industry is that there is actually more cement intensity now than there was during the 2005 Housing Stimulus. Overall projections for the industry, which weigh and combine all possibilities of legislation, call for 3.5% growth in 2018, 5.0% in 2019, 7.7% in 2020 and 6.5% growth in 2021. It is important to note that even if Trump’s agenda is completely unsuccessful, the PCA forecast still calls for 3.5% annual growth from 2017-2021, so this entire pitch is not wholly dependent upon potential legislation.

Sources: PCA 2017 Spring Forecast, PCA 2016 Fall Forecast

In addition to the potential benefits of new legislation, concrete has considerable room for growth as a substitute good for asphalt. Traditionally, asphalt has been used more than 85% of the time for the construction of roads and highways in the US, as historically it has been a cheaper option in terms of initial costs per construction mile. However, concrete has always had lower life-cycle costs than asphalt. In recent years, concrete has gained the edge in initial costs per construction mile and retained its edge in overall lower life-cycle costs versus asphalt, and as a result concrete has seen an increase in use compared to asphalt. Moving forward, this trend should increase, and perhaps even snowball as the cost advantages of concrete are more widely understood and substitutions begin to take effect in new areas.

One potential counterpoint to this argument is low oil prices keeping asphalt’s cost down. Asphalt is predominantly produced using oil so lower prices for a prolonged period could increase its market share compared to concrete. This could reduce cement’s growth, as street and highway construction comprises about 33% of all cement consumption. On the other hand, some articles highlight why asphalt prices are not budging despite these lower prices. Overall, low oil prices probably aren’t ideal for cement in the long run, but are unlikely to have a major effect on cement consumption.

Supply

In addition to all the positive signs pointing to increases in demand for concrete, supply should remain steady due to a number of factors.

There are a large number of obstacles to clear before any new player in the cement industry can get off the ground. In order to enter the industry a rival company would have to deal with increased regulations along with geographic and return challenges.

Regulation Obstacles: Building cement production plants or increasing capacity is overwhelmingly difficult. Cement producers need approval from the EPA, the Chemical Safety Board and OSHA before production can be increased. Furthermore, state regulators and local municipalities would likely be worried about how a new plant would effect local water, waste, and local populations. Clearing these obstacles is estimated to take over 5 years.

Geographic Obstacles: In addition to the aforementioned regulation obstacles, companies entering the cement market or wishing to build a new plant need to find a region in which market share is feasibly obtainable and which holds enough natural materials to make the production process efficient and effective.

Long Run Return Obstacles: Even after clearing these initial obstacles, returns are not seen until the distant future. “Barriers to entry are high: a new cement works producing 1m tonnes a year, the smallest worth building, costs around $200m.”

Source: Ready-mixed fortunes

For most plants, cumulative positive returns are unlikely to be seen for 6 or more years in the future, making investment in the industry highly rigid and long-term.

Source A & Source B

Overall these challenges posed are likely to keep other competitors out of the industry, or at the very least, slow down any new facilities or expansion.

New regulations further hamper any potential newcomers. In 2013 the EPA passed new guidelines for the entire concrete industry, which make building a new plant significantly more difficult and potentially less profitable. These increased regulations and their projected impact on US cement production capacity are outlined in the charts below.

In summary, concrete is an attractive industry to invest in because demand is on the rise and supply is unlikely to keep up, giving companies in the industry pricing power.

If cement, why Ash Grove (OTCPK:ASHG)?

Concrete is a highly regional business, as construction companies aim to minimize costs by using concrete sourced from close locations in order to minimize transportation costs. Therefore, having significant market share in growth regions is incredibly valuable, as any growth in construction spending will quickly have an impact on profits for Ash Grove. Ash Grove is a major player in four regions: The Midwest, Texas, the Mountain Region, and the Pacific Northwest. The markets are distributed in the following:

Regional Markets (as % of Normalized Capacity)

Mountain: UT, NV, MT (13%)

Northwest: ID, OR, WA (23%)

Midwest: KA, IA, NE, OK, AR, MO (44%)

Texas (20%)

Midwest

In the Midwest as defined by the map above, Ash Grove accounts for about 35% market share within 300 miles of its facilities. Given this market share, construction spending in the region should have a large effect on profits. There a number of reasons to suspect growth in the short term in the region. In Kansas, years of rerouting almost one-billion dollars from highway projects has left the state’s roads in need of repair, and this will need to be rectified soon. In addition, the Midwest holds four of the top five states (Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma) in terms of structurally deficient bridges, meaning they too will need to be either replaced or repaired. Finally, Iowa, which prefers concrete to asphalt, is forecasted to spend 1.6 billion dollars from 2017-2021 in modernizing their highway system. These projects should all serve to increase demand for cement in a region in which Ash Grove has a heavy stake.

Texas

Ash Grove controls about 6% of the capacity within a 300-mile range of its facilities in Texas. Historic rainfall in the last two years has postponed several infrastructure projects, and these delays should increase demand in the short run as the work begins to pile up. This chart below illustrates the rainfall. This chart is pre- Hurricane Harvey so these numbers will increase when August results come in.

Mountain

In the Mountain region, Ash Grove controls about 28% of capacity within 300 miles of its plants. This region has potential for significant growth, as Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington comprise four of the top five regions with the strongest job growth” in the country. This job growth would be a boon to commercial construction, which would clearly benefit cement.

Furthermore, for six of the last seven years, Forbes has ranked Utah as the best state for business. Ash Grove Cement is the lone cement manufacturer in Utah, meaning they reap huge rewards from growth in the state, and Utah is estimated to see a 6% increase in construction starts this year. In addition, Ash Grove benefits from large projects, like the renovation of Salt Lake City’s airport terminal.

Northwest

In the Northwest, Ash Grove accounts for about 83% of cement use within 30 miles of its facilities. Idaho, Washington and Oregon all rank among the top 6 fastest growing states in America, offering tremendous growth opportunities. In addition, Washington’s demand for concrete is over twice state production capacity, which presents tremendous growth potential.

Overall, the regionalism of the concrete industry matters significantly, and Ash Grove’s facilities are placed in regions that should perform well in the future.

Ash Grove holds another advantage; it is vertically integrated into long life aggregate quarries in order to lower costs and streamline their production process. In fact, they have enough quarries to produce a surplus of rock and use this surplus for external sales. These long life assets provide the company tremendous value, and will continue to do so long into the future. These flow charts illustrate the entire process of production, and highlight how important vertical integration is to streamlining the process in the most efficient, cheapest way possible.

Financials and Valuation

This chart shows Ash Grove’s financial information dating back to 2009. In recent years, the company has seen explosive growth in its operating earnings. This trend should continue as concrete demand increases, prices rises, the company’s revenues grow, and margins expand.

At the current share price, Ash Grove has a market cap of just $2.1 billion and a total enterprise value of about $1.5 billion. The company is generating over $300 million of annual EBITDA, which I expect to grow at a 5-10% rate moving forward even without infrastructure legislation (even better if legislation comes through). Comparable companies trade at nearly twice the valuation multiples so I see considerable opportunity for shares to rise by 50-100% over the next 3 years as markets correct for this valuation gap.