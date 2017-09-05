Exxon Mobil - Tiger Or Dog Investment?

For many years, Exxon (XOM), previously Standard Oil of New Jersey, used the slogan "Put a Tiger in Your Tank" to promote its gasoline here in the U.S. and for its Esso brand in Europe.

Exxon Mobil not only put a tiger in your gasoline tank, but it put a tiger in your investment account as well. I first bought XOM in 2004 at a price of $44.00 and later sold it in May of 2008 at a price of $88.83. In 2009, I started accumulating shares of XOM again when the price fell back into the $60's. I have since bought shares ranging in price from the $50's to as high as $90.00. My current cost basis is $75.91. With the current price at $76.57, it doesn't take a genius to see my returns have been very pathetic over the last eight years. On the plus side, I have received almost $4,000 in dividends during that time, which does soften the blow some.

A Deep Dive Into the Numbers

Looking at my returns in XOM, I decided it was time to take a deep look at XOM and decide if I should keep my shares, or sell them. The first thing I asked myself was, why has the stock price not moved? Looking back at the price since 2009, one can see there has been very little movement.

Date Stock Price 9/1/17 $76.57 9/1/16 $86.84 9/1/15 $72.08 9/2/14 $98.49 9/3/13 $87.15 8/31/12 $87.30 9/1/11 $73.49 9/1/10 $60/91 9/1/09 $68.41

As you can see, except for some price weakness in 2010 and a brief price spike in 2014, XOM's price has had little movement.

Not only has XOM's price not moved much, but neither has its production. As shown below, total production, which includes oil and natural gas, has actually declined the last few years from a peak in 2011.

Year Total Production - oil equivalent barrels per day 2016 4.053 MBOED 2015 4.097 2014 3.969 2014 4.175 2012 4.239 2011 4.506 2010 4.447 2009 3.932

The numbers above were taken from the "Financial Statement and Supplemental Information" annual report found on XOM's website.

Seeing that oil and natural gas production had not grown, I thought perhaps the chemical or refining business had grown, but once again, the answer was no. The numbers below were also taken from the "Financial Statement and Supplemental Information" annual report. Chemical sales are in thousand metric tons.

Year Refining Throughput Petroleum Products Sold Chemical Sales 2016 4.269 MBD 5.482 MBD 24,925 2015 4.432 5.754 24,713 2014 4.476 5.875 24,235 2013 4.585 5.887 24,063 2012 5.014 6.174 24,157 2011 5.214 6.413 25,006 2010 5.350 6.414 25,891 2009 5.253 6.428 24,825

As you can clearly see, none of these numbers have grown, and in fact, refining and petroleum products sold have actually declined.

If you are not growing sales of your product, then the only way to grow your earnings is to receive a higher price for your product. We all know that has not happened, as prices have fallen, which has led to a large decline in earnings. The table below shows the annual earnings history since 2009.

Year Earning in billions 2016 $7.8 2015 $16.2 2014 $32.5 2013 $32.58 2012 $44.88 2011 $41.06 2010 $30.46 2009 $19.42

Once again, we can see that earnings have been declining. Earnings for the first 6 months of 2017 were $7.4 billion, so earnings will improve from 2016's low point, but will not likely approach what we saw several years ago.

Digging into the numbers showed me that XOM has not grown sales of its products and has received lower prices for its products, thus, the stock price has been relatively flat.

Can Exxon Mobil Still be a Tiger Investment?

We have established that the last 8 years have not been fruitful for investors. If it were not for the dividend, returns would be almost flat. To determine where XOM is headed, I first wanted to look at the big picture. Is XOM in a sustainable business? No matter how well you manage a company, if the business you are in is dying, the future will not be kind to you.

Big Picture

As we have established, XOM is in the oil, natural gas, refining and chemical business. Not only Is XOM in those businesses, it is a dominant player in all of them.

Oil

According to the International Energy Agency, the world used approximately 96.5 million barrels of oil a day in the first quarter of 2017. According to the IEA, oil demand will rise to over 100 MBD by 2040. The Energy Information Agency sees world oil demand rising to 121 MBD in 2040. BP (NYSE:BP) sees oil demand increasing 20 MBD by 2035. Even the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Energy and Climate Outlook states in their 2015 report that "through 2050, fossil fuels account for about 75% of primary energy, despite rapid growth in renewables and nuclear." They see oil demand increasing by approximately 24%. XOM produces approximately 2.4 million barrels of oil a day. I do not see that oil production, or XOM's oil reserves, in any danger for the foreseeable future.

Natural gas

Worldwide, natural gas demand is expected to increase by 1.6% a year over the next five years and continue to grow after that. The IEA, in its World Energy Outlook report, forecasts a 50 percent increase in demand for natural gas over the next 25 years. Natural gas is growing for use in power burn by utility companies and by industrial companies for feedstock to create all sorts of products. XOM produces 10.1 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas, which, among the publicly traded companies (not government owned), is the second most, just slightly behind Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Natural gas demand is expected to increase for decades to come, so there should be no worries about natural gas as a business.

Refining

XOM Singapore Refinery

XOM is the world's largest refining company. Exxon Mobil has an ownership interest in 31 refineries with 5.29 million barrels per day of distillation capacity. XOM's refineries are 60% larger than the industry average. In addition, over 75% of the refining capacity is integrated with the company's chemical and lubes division. As the world's population grows and the middle class expands throughout the world, demand for refined products will continue to grow. However, there is some concern the world may have too much refining capacity. McKinsey states there will need to be continued demand growth for petroleum products to offset the new refinery capacity coming online. The IEA believes global refining capacity will have 1.1 million barrels a day of overcapacity by 2021. Based on the above information, I believe it is safe to say there will be need for refining; however, with potential overcapacity, it is possible margins may suffer.

Chemicals

Over the next decade, analysis of trends and growth drivers by Roland Burger Consultants shows that the global chemical industry will grow faster than GDP between now and 2035. XOM forecasts 50% growth in chemical demand, much of which will come in Asia. With XOM being the world's fifth largest chemical producer, XOM should benefit from growing chemical demand. As the world population grows, demand for all things chemical will increase.

Solid Business Future

Looking at the big picture, I am confident that XOM is in a sustainable business for decades to come. The idea that XOM's business model is about to come to an end is erroneous. All of the products XOM markets are set for growth, in some cases, relatively rapid growth.

Where XOM is Headed

New XOM CEO Darren Wood has laid out his visions for XOM and it is a similar vision that XOM has had going back to the days of Standard Oil and John D. Rockefeller. Invest prudently and wisely in areas where XOM has an advantage and is confident there is a profit to be made. Its overall belief is that energy demand will grow 25% by 2040 and it intends to supply that demand. XOM projects it will produce 4.0 to 4.4 million oil equivalent barrels a day of production through the end of the decade.

Oil

As I stated earlier, oil demand is expected to grow for the foreseeable future and XOM intends to supply some of that demand. XOM currently produces 2.4 million barrels a day and will continue to produce at least that much. With oil prices in the mid-$40's, XOM continues to try and reduce its cost of production. In the U.S., XOM has 7,000 drill well locations that provide attractive returns at $40 per barrel. By 2025, XOM's total net production from the Permian and Bakken basins could grow to more than 750,000 oil equivalent barrels per day.

Off the coast of Guyana, XOM has a world class oil discovery in excess of two-billion barrels. While more discovery work continues, XOM has begun production work on the Liza field.

Total gross recoverable resources on the Stabroek Block are now estimated at 2.3 billion to 2.8 billion oil equivalent barrels.

XOM intends to maintain or slightly grow oil production and continues to work on bringing down costs. The question remains, what will future oil prices be? No one knows for sure, but the IEA has stated they believe there could be a sharp rise in prices by 2020 due to lack of investment by oil companies over the last few years. New discoveries and new production is essential to offset current field declines. With low oil prices, the major oil companies have cut way back on their investments, which may result in less future supply.

Natural Gas

Natural gas demand is expected to grow and much of the growth is expected in Asia. As such, XOM has focused on developing supplies for that area of the world. The Papua New Guinea LNG asset has been a successful investment for XOM, and with the InterOil acquisition completed, they now have interests in six additional licenses in Papua New Guinea covering about four million acres, including a field called Elk-Antelope. The Elk Antelope field could contain up to 10 billion cubic feet of gas. XOM is looking at expanding the number of LNG trains it has operating.

Papua New Guinea Operation

XOM is looking at other LNG opportunities such as Golden Pass in Texas, where it has received DOE approval to export LNG to Non-Free Trade Agreement (NFTA) countries. Final investment decision on Golden Pass is expected in 2018.

With natural gas expected to grow through 2030 and XOM a leading supplier of natural gas, XOM should generate significant income from its natural gas operations.

Refining and Chemicals

XOM's integrated approach to the energy business is to me, a huge advantage. Here is a quote from Exxon CEO Darren Wood on their approach to refining and chemicals:

"Our focus on competitive advantage across the value chain has helped our Downstream and Chemical businesses together become the most profitable in the industry. We maintain a sharp focus on operations integrity and efficiency. We optimize the disposition of each molecule through our integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical businesses to maximize the return to shareholders."

More than 80% of XOM's refining capacity is integrated with chemicals or lubes manufacturing facilities. By sharing resources, it maximizes the return of its production. The cash operating costs of XOM's refineries are consistently 15% below the industry average. You often hear XOM mention using advantaged feedstock, that simply means it is using its own product, natural gas and oil, to supply its chemical plants, thus reducing costs.

Here is one more quote from XOM's CEO speaking at the Analyst Day meeting:

"The global chemical business continues to grow with the expansion of the middle class. This growth is driving increased demand for chemical products to serve large markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and construction. As can be seen by the blue and green lines on the chart, global chemical demand has grown faster than the global economy at 4% per year over the past decade. To capture this growth, we have expanded our manufacturing capacity of metallocene based products, including polyethylene film used in plastic packaging, specialty elastomers used in automobiles, and synthetic base stocks used in lubricants."

XOM uses its superior operational abilities to maximize the returns in its refining and chemical business. XOM continues to invest in this business with refinery expansions at Baytown and Beaumont. It is also expanding chemical operations at Mount Bellevue and at its Singapore plant. In Singapore, it also recently closed the acquisition of the Jurong Aromatics complex. The aromatics plant is located adjacent to the XOM chemical plant, which is not a coincidence. The buyout will increase the company's aromatics production capacity in Singapore to over 3.5 million tonnes per year. I have no doubt XOM will use the adjacent location to maximize the returns of the aromatics plant.

How To Invest In Exxon Mobil

Exxon is a superb operator, maximizing the returns on its products. But, in the end, XOM is in the commodity business and commodities fluctuate in price. XOM, with its integrated business, navigates these storms better than others, but the stock price will still reflect the downturn in the business. It is at these times you should buy Exxon and then hold forever. Or, if you are more of a trader, sell when the commodity price is high.

Looking back at my current investment in XOM, had I not added shares in the high $80's and even $90, my cost basis would be in the middle $60's and my return would be better. I have received almost 20% of my investment back in dividends, dividends which have been steadily growing no matter the commodity price cycle. So, overall, I am content with my investment and have no intention of selling. In fact, if XOM drops below my cost basis, I will buy more.

Exxon may not be a tiger, but it is a solidly managed company that continues to move forward and I will continue along for the ride.

