TravelCenters Of America: The Arbitrage

We offer a brief coverage of the products and a summary of how the trade has developed for us.

This is a relatively small arbitrage trade if you do not feel like taking on directional risk.

Instead of trying to determine the right direction, we found a way to participate utilizing arbitrage.

While everyone seems to be wondering when, at what price and in which product of TravelCenters of America (NYSEMKT:TA) to invest, we managed to find a more conservative approach t the company's financial instruments. This article will not attempt to make a call on whether the free fall is over or whether the baby bonds are safe now. Instead, we noticed a small mispricing in the latter on their flashy recovery.

The Company

As per the company website:

TravelCenters of America is the largest publicly traded operator/franchisor of full-service travel centers in the United States. Our ability to offer competitively priced fuel coupled with an array of important non-fuel services to customers, we believe, provides an efficient and enhanced travel experience. The Company's business includes travel centers operated under the 'TA' and 'Petro Stopping Centers' brand names throughout the United States. TA and Petro Stopping Centers have the largest sites on average, with full-service offerings that include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and fast food restaurants, large convenience stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to serving professional truck drivers and highway motorists. TravelCenters of America also operates convenience stores with retail gasoline stations primarily under the 'Minit Mart' brand name.

If there weren't massive conflicts of interest present with Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT), as described in detail by several authors on Seeking Alpha, the market share of TA would have been reflected in the share price.

Source: Barchart.com - TA Daily Chart (1 year)

The last quarterly reports completely pummeled the common stock. Only recently did it rebound, coinciding with this piece of news.

The Baby Bonds

TravelCenters of America has three baby bonds at our disposal. They are pretty much at the same standing in the capital structure of the company:

The Notes are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company and will rank equally with all existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the company.

Let's take a look at their metrics and save you some time, although we always recommend digging as deep as you can.

Source: Author's database.

To illustrate the recent development in the market, below are daily (YTD) charts showing how the baby bonds reacted to the turmoil around the company.

1. TANNI: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.25% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2028.

Source: Barchart.com - TANNI Daily Chart (YTD)

2. TANNL: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.00% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2029.

Source: Barchart.com - TANNL Daily Chart (YTD)

3. TANNZ: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.00% senior notes due Oct. 15, 2030.

Source: Barchart.com - TANNZ Daily Chart (YTD)

The charts show you what a roller coaster these products have truly been. But what we care about, regardless of their pricing, is the YTM:

Source: Author's database.

The yield-to-maturity spread between TANNI and the other two was more than 1% on Thursday, and is in the 0.6%-0.8% range as of Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Clearly, with the two years' difference between their maturity dates, the one which matures earlier (TANNI) deserves a lower yield. In the current situation, however, the securities face the exact same credit risk and I do not see a reason why TANNI deserves a better YTM treatment than the others.

The Pair Trade

After briefing you on the essentials, here's how we traded this arbitrage so far, starting on Thursday:

We started establishing a short position in TANNI with an average price around $23.45.

To complete the pair, we grabbed some TANNL long at $21.00.

This is how it looked from a statistical perspective in our proprietary software at the time:

Source: Author's software.

Two standard deviations in this pair mean almost $1 in profits per share. Here, we do not expect to see a revert to mean. That's because if TANNI and TANNL traded at the same price, the former would be better from a fundamental point of view.

As pointed out, we and all involved "Trade With Beta" participants established positions when the YTM spread was the biggest. But there is still an opportunity you can utilize if this mispricing persists. Moreover, the borrow rate for TANNI was 7.52% for us, and if you can find anything similar, it's definitely worth it.

Conclusion

Our regular readers know that we seldom take directional risk, and prefer conservative types of trades based on solid financial logic. I believe that this pair trade is a good example of this approach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TANNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TANNI.