Altria: Where Is The Love?

Altria has been hammered since the FDA announcement wiped out billions of stock value.

Ever since the FDA announced its new plans for Big Tobacco on July 28 Altria's (MO) stock has been in a largely uninterrupted downward spiral. Neither solid earnings released just a day before that FDA announcement nor Altria's late August 8% dividend hike was sufficient to break that spell.

Altria the darling of dividend investors with magnificent total returns for decades is suddenly almost 20% from its 52-week high.

Where is the love? Did investors overreact to that FDA statement? Let's make a case for Altria and show why rumors of its death are largely exaggerated.

What is going on at Altria?

Financial Performance

Altria's recent quarterly results for Q2/2017 were strong and actually much stronger than I expected. It not only beat revenue by $50M but more surprisingly also generated 3.9% Y/Y revenue growth. In Q1/2017 Altria's revenue only grew by 1.3%.

However, investors only had 1 day to react to this positive news before the FDA announcement was made. During that 1 day investors reacted positively to the news sending the stock up towards $74 before sending and observing it crashing to as low as $60 temporarily the day after.

Low-to-mid single digit revenue growth is a great sign given that the company's core segment, "Smokeable Products" has been facing declining cigarette volumes for years. Volumes have fallen by now more than 34% since 2005 but as Altria is able to more than offset this decline by higher prices its bottom-line has expanded strongly.

In Altria's earnings statement this reads like so:

For the first half of 2017, reported OCI increased 10.5%, primarily driven by higher pricing and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by lower volume. Adjusted OCI, which is calculated excluding the special items identified in Table 3, grew 7.2%, and adjusted OCI margins expanded 2.2 percentage points to 51.4%.

The FDA Announcement

First of all, from an ethical point of view, if the FDA has the mission to reduce the harmfulness of smoking this is certainly a good direction. However, firing such a statement just one day after the dominating tobacco manufacturer reported earnings and had its conference call - which of course did not cover this! - came at the worst possible timing. It also was released right during trading and could have easily been scheduled to be released after markets closed on Friday. This would have given investors, Altria and the emotionless computer algorithms the opportunity to digest the news over the weekend and in case of Altria respond to it. And then, despite the statement being fairly long, so was it fuzzy and unclear as to the time horizon and scope of desired changes. For instance, it reads

The agency plans to issue this guidance describing a new enforcement policy shortly. Under expected revised timelines, applications for newly-regulated combustible products, such as cigars, pipe tobacco and hookah tobacco, would be submitted by Aug. 8, 2021, and applications for non-combustible products such as ENDS or e-cigarettes would be submitted by Aug. 8, 2022.

At first this sounded to me like the FDA wants to reduce nicotine levels immediately although this part only refers to the new guidance it described in another section on how applications are to be submitted. The most important part, namely when it plans to start reducing nicotine levels and what it means by "non-addictive", is not covered in the entire statement at all which led to wild speculation and uncertainty and the market punishing the stock.

Ironically, the news, as ill-timed and as disastrous as it was perceived by the market, should have actually not been that much of a surprise. As part of the Tobacco Control Act (TCA) dated June 22, 2009 it reads that this act

allows FDA to implement standards for tobacco products to protect public health. For example, FDA has the authority to regulate nicotine and ingredient levels.

What FDA is not allowed to do under current regulation is to cut nicotine levels to ZERO:

The Tobacco Control Act does not: Require the reduction of nicotine yields to zero

This is stated directly on the FDA website in clear and plain English which, contrary to the FDA statement, leaves no room for misinterpretation.

Having clarified this, with the FDA stating it wants to reduce nicotine levels to make them "non-addictive" it provided another very unclear statement. No-one knows how low "non-addictive" really is and markets immediately feared the worst.

Although it seems that officially Altria was caught by surprise as much as the markets by that FDA announcement which is shown by its initial reaction to it - it crafted a very well-versed and subtly offensive public statement - I'd bank everything on it that ever since that TCA was passed, the company was studying it dearly and designing strategies to react to it.

Responsibility and Research

Visibly on its homepage Altria prominently displays itself as a "Company moving forward" and its vision to develop products that could be less harmful.

In an effort to do so, back in 2007, Altria (then Philip Morris) opened a 450,000 square-foot research and development hub in Richmond, now known as the Altria Center for Research and Technology (CRT). This was the largest single private sector investment in the city (Richmond) back then and is now home to more than 400 scientists with diverse backgrounds and headed by James Dillard.

As the tobacco industry has started turning from "non-technical" cigarettes to "high-tech nicotine delivery" in the form of vaping, electronic cigarettes and iQOS, this center serves as a digital and innovation hub.

In the years since the inception of the CRT Altria has expanded its product portfolio with MarkTen products and most importantly partnered with Philip Morris (PM) on the iQOS development. This new form of smoking heats instead of burns tobacco and thus promises to be a safer option. Altria has the exclusive marketing and sales rights in the U.S. from PM and is awaiting FDA's approval on iQOS.

If this risk-reduced tobacco product gets rolled out in the US in 2017, it could prove to be another game changer for Altria. The race for Big Tobacco to develop, market and commercialize cigarette alternatives is on, and with smoking rates decreasing in many important markets, it is certainly a race to be won for Altria and Philip Morris.

Altria has been spending significant resources on research and development but despite declining cigarette volumes, higher state-imposed taxes on tobacco and any other headwinds from the FDA or the public, it was able to keep raising its dividend with clock-work precision as regards timing and size.

Certainly, these initiatives should generate expected sales as otherwise it may eventually also adversely affect Altria's margins but that is somewhere into the future.

Dividend Jewelry

Though undisclosed how many individual shareholders Altria has in total, the stock has certainly made many a millionaire. One dollar invested back in 1968 has turned into $6,638 by the end of 2015 compared to $87 dollar if invested the same dollar in the S&P 500. Earning 87 times the invested capital over 50 years is a terrific investment but achieving 6,638 times your initial investment is mind-boggling.

Source: CNN Money

This is certainly an extreme example and the absolute best case but Altria itself provides a more tangible and short-term view on performance on its own website.

Source: Altria Investor Relations

Such a performance is driven by substantial capital appreciation and rising dividends. Altria's 5-year dividend CAGR is above 8% and perfectly in line with Altria's targeted 7-9% long-term EPS growth rate. This is powerful compounding and the basis of dividend growth investing.

To illustrate this, let's make it practical by showing the expected income from an initial $10,000 investment today over the next 5 years. The period is arbitrarily restricted to 5 years as a guesstimate to how long any regulatory changes resulting from the FDA's plans would take to materialize. We'll assume 8% dividend growth, ignore commissions and tax.

Over that relatively short-term period the $10,000 investment (rounded to 156 shares) would generate the following results:

Source: Dividend Reinvestment Calculator

That's a great return and for me definitely worth the risk at this stage. In the worst case, assuming Altria's financial performance is not affected by the FDA announcement for 5 years, investors would get back at least 28.5% of their initial investment which gives substantial downside protection in case the stock price stays flat or declines further.

Dividend Safety

That is a reasonable assumption given that Altria's dividend policy targets a payout of 80% of its earnings. In terms of cash flow we can see that quarterly cash flow over the last 5 years has followed a zig-zag and seemingly flat movement.

MO Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While quarterly cash flow figures are wildly fluctuating I would have expected them to at least trend upward given that Altria has also substantially increased its dividend. In fact, over these 5 years FCF dividend coverage was as follows:

Source: Altria Investor Relations - SEC filings; author's visual

Here we can see that from 2012 to 2015 the dividend was easily covered by FCF before dropping down to 80% in 2016. In Q1/2017 coverage was at a whopping 222% and in Q2/2017 at a severe -66% culminating in a total coverage of 78% for H1/2017. If Altria's cash flow were that easily to decipher I'd be concerned with its payout ratio but there is more to it.

In fact, the first half of the year has seen very low coverage for years: in 2016 it was 46% and in 2015 56%. This is not a seasonal shift, in the end cigarettes are smoked in summer and in winter, but is predominantly affected by the change in accruals related to settlement charges or put differently, payments for tobacco and health litigation items.

Eventually, what's more important is how FCF developed Y/Y. For the first 6 months of 2017 Altria generated $1.857B in FCF compared to $1.011B in 2016 and $1.148B in 2015. This sharp increase is affected by various items such as timing of income and tax payments that are difficult to forecast. The predominant driver here, however, is dividends received from Altria's 10.2% stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) totaling $434M. And these are much easier to predict.

To conclude, Altria's FCF is very strong and sufficiently covers the dividend. Quarterly assessments are difficult as affected by various factors and should not lead investors to jump to too quick conclusions.

In the end, Altria has a seasoned management who have generated exceptional returns for shareholders through stock price appreciation, dividends and buybacks and can be fully trusted to manage cash flow sustainably.

Altria is a top-class dividend growth stock currently generating almost 4.2% yield. The panic reaction from Mr. Market combined with Altria's recent dividend hike now offers investors an attractive opportunity. The last time Altria yielded 4.2% was almost 2 years ago.

The stock goes ex-dividend on Sep 14, 2017. Historically, buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date and thus forfeiting the next payment has yielded superior returns. Altria's stock has not moved anywhere over the last 2 weeks despite the dividend increase and despite markets trading at, like NASDAQ, or close to all-time highs.

MO data by YCharts

If that development continues it is certainly a superior strategy to wait with further purchases until the ex-dividend date.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for October 2017. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on October 10 from Altria with the stock predicted to go ex-dividend on Sep 14. Further information on the declared dividend per share and my currently held shares can be found at the top of the screenshot.

However, I still believe the current valuation already offers great value to start or add to a position as sentiment may suddenly and quickly change. We have seen that with Gilead (GILD) which after endless months of selling has suddenly sizzled (this was driven by an acquisition but even before that was announced the stock rebounded strongly).

Will the Love Return?

Potential catalysts leading to a sudden change in sentiment and another love affair with the stock include:

1) Flight into yield: Should the Fed get less hawkish on interest rates investors may opt shift assets into "high" yield stocks like Altria. Also, Mr. Market may finally and suddenly realize, maybe driven by a study, that the FDA announcement was significantly less material than what is currently priced in.

2) Tax reform: Regardless of how likely this is to occur, a flat 15% corporate tax rate would have translated to $3.1B higher net earnings for Altria in 2016, as Altria currently has a very high tax rate of about 35%.

3) FDA approval of iQOS: Altria is working intensively with Philip Morris International to commercialize this new product segment as soon as possible.

4) Intensifying merger rumors with Philip Morris: Following the consolidation in the cigarette industry, with Reynolds (RAI) being taken over by British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), the odds for Philip Morris (PM) taking over Altria are rising. Though this is definitely not the most likely catalyst to materialize, stranger things have already happened in corporate America in the past and will probably happen in the future as well.

Investor takeaway

The recent FDA announcement dealt Altria's stock a particularly hard blow. Despite wiping out billions of dollars of market cap in a few minutes current and future investors can benefit from that opportunity and thus truly consider to add to their holdings.

The tobacco industry and Altria faces several risks, make no mistake. Potentially impeding its success are politicians, regulators, anti-smoking groups and campaigns and many more and this will likely continue forever. This is nothing new, neither to investors nor to Altria. Mr. Market, however, in my belief, has truly overreacted to the FDA news and treated it as something completely unexpected and threatening going concern although everybody already knew since summer 2009 that the FDA is allowed to reduce nicotine levels.

It is very rare to get such a steep discount in Altria's stock, especially in times where the overall market is rising. Investors should closely eye Q3/earnings, precisely the call, and look for Altria's comments on that FDA announcement. As I have very high esteem of Altria's management I look forward to their reaction and strategy to deal with that. Any positive news in that respect or on iQOS could have a strong potential to move the stock.

This is a classic buy-and-hold forever stock, and although the current business model of consistently raising prices to offset volume declines is not going to last forever, the company is investing heavily into future endeavors. Meanwhile, the traditional business will hold for years to come.

Mr. Market may have, at least temporarily, lost its love for Altria but I personally continue to cherish it and look forward to additional purchases.

