Arotech Corporation - Newly Aligned Board, Business Improvement, And Potential Catalysts

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) - Newly aligned board and valuable assets create low downside at current prices and high upside from monetization or further cash flow growth. Base case implies 60% upside.

History/Background

Arotech went public in 2001 as Electric Fuel Corp. which produced batteries for cell phones and developed battery technology, but barely generated any revenue. In the mid 2000s, management decided to grow via acquisitions with the goal of becoming a defense contractor and changed the name to Arotech. They purchased FAAC, a training and simulation company in Michigan and Epsilor, a military battery manufacturer in Israel. These businesses, along with UEC Electronics purchased in 2014, make up the company’s two current segments: Training/Simulation (T&S) and Power Systems (Power). Their simulator technology offers realistic situational training that rivals live training and is delivered at a much lower cost. The power business designs battery systems that increase the mobility and reliability of power for forward military bases and vehicles. Despite topline success in both businesses, Arotech was never consistently profitable.

Change of Direction

The previous management team’s compensation was excessive and they attracted the attention of an activist investor in early 2016 who pushed them for changes. Around this same time, Jon Kutler, a notable aerospace/defense investment banker, purchased $3mm of stock at $2.00 and joined the board. Quickly thereafter, the company settled with the activist and went on a series of cost cutting and governance changes. Since Kutler took over, the old CEO and Chairman left the company, non-economic R&D projects were shuttered and $4mm run-rate of cost savings was realized. The company is now focused on profitable growth. Given Jon Kutler’s extensive M&A background and history with prior investments, we believe the board will act quickly to bolt on additional businesses or breakup the company and monetize the two subsidiaries. More information can be found on Jon Kutler here. Our past experience with him in TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (old ticker TSYS) gives us confidence in his abilities. We view him as having no agenda except to make money and protect his reputation.

Outlook

The power division has solid technology that the company is working to leverage. The training and simulation has a great installed base of customers and long term record of providing good service. Collectively the divisions have hundreds of contracts and are always bidding on new awards.

The training business designs a wide range of military and police simulator products ranging from flight simulators to immersive first person shooters. Simulator technology has advanced dramatically in the last few years and become realistic enough to rival infield training. The military and police departments are taking notice and increasing adoption as a way to cut the cost and improve the efficiency of their training programs.

Below we have highlighted some of the big drivers for the company in the medium term below - many are referenced in the recent investor presentation.

In simulation and training:

“Arotech’s FAAC Incorporated Receives $41.1 M Follow-On Contract for U.S. Army’s Virtual Clearance Training Suite (VCTS)” (see page 11 of the presentation)

The ZAP program, high speed weapon simulation, is a steady grower and entrenched in the F-15, F-16, and F-18 training (see page 9 of the presentation)

MILO – law enforcement simulation has a huge number of smaller contracts and continues to grow (see page 10 of the presentation)

The ZAP program and their water activated batteries business appear to be reasonably entrenched, given Arotech’s market share and size. In “Virtual Clearance Training Suite,” they were sole source to deliver - which speaks volumes.

In power:

MEHPS: Mobile Electric Hybrid Power Sources, $20mm/yr opportunity – production by mid-2018, could grow substantially, hybrid power systems to integrate solar and generator power to reduce fuel consumption (see page 16 of presentation)

DPCMS: Distributed Power Control and Monitoring System – low rate initial production in Q4 for 22 units @ 100k a piece, expanding to $30mm near term opportunity. Full production mid-2018. Huge long term opportunity, 100mm+, potentially extending into other military customers (see page 15 of the presentation)

Valuation

T&S is the most valuable business and historically has generated upwards of $10mm of EBITDA annually. Due to some contract timing issues, 2017 EBITDA for the segment will only be roughly $8mm, but should rebound going forward. Publically traded defense simulation companies currently trade for 12x EBITDA, implying the T&S segment could be worth the entire enterprise value of the company. Comp transactions, although few and far between, generally imply higher multiples. The power business is profitable and should be a positive contributor to cash flow going forward. Given it’s above average growth profile and public comps, it should be worth around 1x revenue.

Base Case Price Target of $5.25 : Board decides to sell the company in the near term. T&S is sold for 12x EBITDA (12x$8 = $96mm) and Power segment is sold for 1x 2017 revenue = $51mm. Proceeds of $147mm-$10mm of net-debt equals $137 of equity divided by 26mm shares. Resulting in $5.25 per share of equity value. 59% Upside.

Downside Case Price Target of $2.25 : Board is unable to sell the company and valuation reflects low end of defense peers (8x EBITDA). At that price, the EV would be materially less than the aggregate price Arotech paid to acquire these businesses, most of which have since doubled their revenue. 32% Downside.

Upside Case Price Target of $7.25: Large contract awards continue and EBITDA ramps to $12mm in 2018. After adding back the $3mm of corporate overhead that could be eliminated in a sale, and assuming a 13x multiple to compensate for the growth, implied equity value is $7.25/share. Further upside is achievable from accretive M&A. 120% Upside.

Catalysts: Increasing cash flow from new large contracts; Bolt-on acquisition; liquidation of the company.

Risks: Defense multiples contract, military budgets shrink, contracts never materialize, bad M&A.

Conclusion: Newly aligned board and valuable assets creates low downside at current prices and high upside from monetization or further cash flow growth. Base case implies 60% upside.

Comp Table:

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARTX.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.