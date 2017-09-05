Agile Therapeutics: Is This ~$3.50 'Busted IPO' Worthy Of Investment Consideration?

However, the concern does have upcoming catalysts, a possible near term product launch and some recent insider buying.

Today we look at Agile Therapeutics, which has been largely a disappointment for shareholders since it went public in 2014.

Today, we look at a "busted IPO" that trades around $3.50 a share and has not lived up to its original promise as of yet. So, should shareholders remain patient a bit longer or "give up the ghost"? We take a look below in this week's analysis piece here at the Busted IPO Forum.



Company Overview:

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) is a New Jersey-based biopharma concern that focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company was founded 20 years ago but just came public in the second quarter of 2014. The shares currently sport a market capitalization of approximately $100 million and the stock has seen better times (see above).

Pipeline:

The company has developed a couple of pipeline candidates using its proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®. This technology is designed to provide advantages over currently available patches and is intended to optimize patch adherence and patient acceptability.

AG200 -15 or Twirla:

This is a combined hormonal contraceptive delivered via a patch that contains the active ingredients ethinyl estradiol, which is a synthetic estrogen, and levonorgestrel, which is a type of progestin. According to the company website, Twiria is designed to "deliver both hormones over a seven-day period at levels comparable to currently marketed low-dose oral contraceptives. Twirla is designed to promote enhanced patient compliance. The patch is applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch."

The company has several earlier stage candidates in the pipeline, which are basically line extensions for Twirla.

The shares plunged earlier this year when Phase 3 trial results for Twirla which were reported as "positive" did not meet the market's expectations. Nevertheless, the company resubmitted its NDA late in June. The company resubmitted the NDA in response to a February 2013 Complete Response Letter from the FDA and new trial results. The FDA should make a decision whether to approve Twirla late in this year.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first half of 2017 with just under $35 million in cash on hand. At the time, management said this was sufficient to fund operations through the second quarter of 2018. Since then, the company raised another ~$20 million via a secondary offering in August taking the funding issue off the table.

Over the past two months, RBC Capital, H.C. Wainwright and Noble Financial have all reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered ranged from $8.00 to $10.00 a share. Probably the best color that has been provided the year was by an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald who reissued a Buy rating along with a $9 price target on May 8th of this year. He believes Twirla is on its way to approval;

Undervalued Asset: Following the January results of the Phase 3 SECURE trial, shares have struggled. Following two KOL calls discussed in our April note, however, we continue to believe that AGRX has delivered on what the FDA had previously asked of them following the original CRL and that TWIRLA is an approvable product.

Our Verdict:

This is a crowded market. The U.S. combined hormonal contraceptive (NYSE:CHC) market is approximately $4 billion in annual sales with many competitors. Twiria would, according to the company, would be the first new approved non-oral CHC in 15 years. There are doubts whether Twiria marks a significant improvement to existing products or whether it will be approved at all, which was summed up in this May article on Seeking Alpha. One other contributor on SA has a different and positive view on trial results.

This is definitely not my favorite sub-sector of the market and the outcome for Twirla and for prospects of Agile is unclear. The company also does not have the "shots on goal" I like to see before taking a position in any Tier 4 concern. Two insiders did scoop up some $300K in new shares of stock in separate transactions in May and August of this year, which is somewhat encouraging. Also Twirla would not have to garner much market share in the U.S. CHC market to have a substantial impact on Agile's revenue and earnings prospects.

For aggressive investors, the best way to play Agile is via a small stake within a well diversified biotech portfolio. For those willing to make more of a pure asymmetrical bet, buying the March 2018 $5 calls in the 75 to 85 cent range might be another way to go. For investors who are even moderately risk averse, this stock probably should be avoided.

