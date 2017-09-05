GeoPark Struck Oil In Curucucu 1 Well, LLA 34, Colombia

The success will lead to an incremental increase in reserves and production; the well has already been put on production.

This represents the third oil discovery in the block by the company this year, highlighting its track record of exploration success.

The well tested flowing 1,700 bo/d from the Guadalupe Formation, while shallower Mirador Formation shows oil indications in log analysis though it was not tested at this time.

1. What

On September 5, 2017, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) announced that it had struck oil in exploration well Curucucu 1, leading to the discovery of the Curucucu Oil Field in the 45% working interest, operated Llanos 34 block, Colombia.

To minimize surface construction costs and share production facilities, Curucucu 1 was drilled from an existing well pad in the recently discovered Jacamar oil field with a horizontal extension of over 9,000 feet (Fig. 1). Having drilled and completed Curucucu 1 to a TD of 14,600 feet, GeoPark conducted production test with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe Formation, flowing 1,700 b/d of 15.8oAPI crude oil, with 0.4% water cut, through a 100/64" choke and wellhead pressure of 70 psi. The stabilized flow rates of the well are pending acquisition of additional production history.

Although petrophysical log analysis during drilling also indicated the presence of potentially productive hydrocarbons in the shallower Mirador Formation, that interval was not tested at this time.

Fig. 1. 2017 exploration program includes wildcat and appraisal drilling in LLA 34, Colombia, modified after Parex (OTCPK:PARXF) presentation of March 2017.

2. So what?

The Curucucu Oil Field is located on a new fault trend to the east of Tigana/Jacana fault trend, adjacent to the Jacamar Oil Field. The discovery of Curucucu Oil Field will certainly lead to the addition of reserves, details of which are expected in its 2017 annual report, and result in an increase in production. Actually, the well is already in production because surface facilities are in place.

In addition to addition of reserves and production, the Curucucu 1 exploration well also helps highlight the prospectivity of the LLA-34 block and the company's impressive track record in exploratory drilling. It is the eleventh oil finds by GeoPark since it farmed in Llanos 34 block in 2012, and one of three new oil discoveries in 2017. James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, commented that "another geological and operational win for our team - with our thirteenth new oil field discovery in Colombia and successfully drilling a highly technical well with an extended reach."

The Curucucu 1 exploration well is part of the 2017 plan of further delineating the southern Jacana and northern Tigana oil fields. GeoPark plans to drill seven wells in Llanos 34 during 3Q 2017 (Fig. 1).

Also, we reiterate what we said in an earlier article (see here):

...we are even more impressed by the fact that it has achieved such growth with only a moderate amount of capital deployed. The company has been operating at positive free cash flow since 1Q 2016. It is a rare species of oil companies that achieved profitable growth under the presently prevailing weak commodity environment.

3. Now what?

The stock GPRK has been in a correction since late July 2017 (Fig. 2). It seems to have rebounded off a short-term bottom in late August 2017. As of Sept. 5, 2017, the stock changed hands at $8.03 per share.

Because GeoPark is still undervalued by a large margin of safety by various measures (see here), we continue to have high conviction in this small-cap E&P company delivering multi-year profitable growth and hence compounding for shareholders. Therefore, we think that investors should seriously consider going long GPRK.

Fig. 2. Stock chart of GeoPark, from barchart.com.

