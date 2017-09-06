In One Chart: IBM's Seventeen-Year, Non-Union Work Slowdown

We have different ideas and different work, but when you come down to it there is just one thing we deal with throughout the whole organization—that is the “MAN.” Thomas J. Watson Sr., 1915, Endicott, New York

The Danger That Lurks Beneath the Surface

Most business analysts are writing about IBM’s twenty-one quarters of weakening revenue. It is a very visible and dramatic decline: revenue that peaked at $107 billion in 2011 has fallen over the past five years to $80 billion—an average drop in revenue of $5.4 billion every year. IBM’s leadership downplays any concerns saying that revenue is just the sacrificial lamb necessary to achieve higher profitability. From management’s perspective, IBM’s 25% decline in revenue is the natural result of a strategy to offload a plethora of low-value products to build a lean-and-mean, profit-driven, product portfolio.

Unfortunately, what the corporation is experiencing is quite unnatural: in constant 1999 dollars IBM’s sales productivity has fallen for seventeen years. Previously, the longest back-to-back drop in sales productivity was four years caused by the Depression of 1920-21. Watson Sr., thirteen years later, said he was ashamed of his performance during this time and that he had just lost confidence in his company and his salesmen—he accepted responsibility. Since the Great Depression’s trough in March 1933, IBM’s sales productivity had never dropped for more than a single year until the reign of Louis V. Gerstner—not even during the difficult times of the early ’90s.

IBM’s twenty-one quarters of declining revenue that has everyone’s attention is just the very visible tip of a performance iceberg. The real threat to the company is not its five years of declining revenue but its management’s inability to reverse their falling sales productivity over almost two decades. If uncorrected, this is the unseen menace that could eventually sink one of the U.S.’s longest-lived corporations.

Everything Depends on Productivity – Everything

Henry Ford wrote that it was a business’ obligation to serve mankind. In his view, a corporation performs this service by first creating a product of value and then continually driving its quality up and its price down through improved manufacturing processes. This expands sales in the existing market and speeds entry into new markets; thereby, the corporation maintains and improves its profitability, a portion of which is distributed in the form of higher wages to employees who, as wealthy consumers, can then afford the products they are producing.

In Ford’s view, increasing productivity funds higher-value products for customers, improves benefits for employees, raises dividends for shareholders, and increases societal wealth. Today’s IBMer is producing almost 50% less revenue (in inflation adjusted dollars) than an IBMer from a decade and a half ago. In 1999, every IBMer produced $247,000 in revenue. Since then—to just keep sales productivity in line with inflation—every employee should have increased their revenue production to $354,000 by 2016. Instead, it dropped to $193,000 per employee. This is a shortfall of $161,000 per employee; which, when multiplied by IBM’s current employee population (worldwide headcount including complementary employees), is a very large dollar amount to vanish without shareholder concern: $67 billion in lost sales productivity.

One of the reasons IBM employees are not seeing raises and are experiencing an on-going deterioration in benefits is because they are less productive, but it is not their fault. Management has spent its investment dollars elsewhere. Since 1995, IBM has invested $190 billion in its own stock and, since 2001, $57 billion in 177 acquisitions—a total of a quarter of a trillion dollars. Meanwhile, it has spent little of matching significance on its people, processes and products.

IBM’s employees are examples of the cobbler’s children who have no shoes.

Co-location Will Not Reverse this Productivity Decline

IBM’s current solution for its productivity problem is called co-location: moving its employees to centers of work. The irony of this strategic change isn’t lost on IBM’s employees. Under the guise of improving productivity, IBM has pursued a two-decade-long strategy called workload rebalancing that moved workloads to people (generally, lower-wage and overseas). Now it is moving its people to the workloads? As this week’s chart documents, workload rebalancing has been a productivity disaster. What will this new strategy produce?

Probably another productivity catastrophe, as every employee will feel the micro-managing pressure of their now co-located executive. The problem at IBM has never been so much who is doing the work and where; but the motivation of the person doing the work, the proper tools to get the job done, and the competence of the person in charge.

IBM’s leadership has forgotten that it is the passion, enthusiasm and engagement of the individual—the “MAN”—who can produce the largest positive impact on a corporate bottom line.

This article is an excerpt (with some changes, additions and updates) from THINK Again: IBM CAN Maximize Shareholder Value.

