Signet Jewelers: The Bullish Case For Signet

Recent earnings release confirmed that the management is addressing these investors’ concerns and the company is moving in right direction.

The decline has been caused by the shift in market perception, particularly with respect to brick and mortar companies and Signet's credit portfolio on the balance-sheet.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) delivered very strong results in the second quarter and announced a strategic acquisition that supports the bullish case. Despite the 20% increase that followed the earnings release, the shares still offer a good value opportunity for long-term investors. Signet currently trades at multiple of 9 price to this year earnings, offer a healthy 2% dividend yield and the company is backed by strong balance-sheet. The reasons for such depressed valuation are the negative market sentiment with respect to all brick and mortar companies and the company specific risk with respect to the credit portfolio on balance-sheet. To address these issues, the company perceived a strategic acquisition and de-risk the balance-sheet through a sale of $1bn receivables. These moves should help shares to reverse the bearish trend that has been in place since October 2015. Also, the recent price action suggests the shares may be ready for a further rise.

Shares performance

Signet shares reached a high of $152.27 in October 2015. Since then, the shares were in a free-fall and fell to a low of $46.09 in May this year.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

After that, the shares jumped to a high of $65.48 next month. The market expected second quarter results to be a disappointment and sent shares to another low of $51.09 in August, prior to earnings release. However, the company reported strong results, beating analysts' estimates and the market rewarded the shares with more than 25% increase to a high of $65.22 following the release. Currently, the shares trade at $64.36 which is slightly below the recent high and below the high from June.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

If the market can send the shares higher and break $65.48, it will be a bullish price action sign since the shares would reach a higher high and lower low over the course of the recent three months period.

In my point of view, the high from June will be breached amid strong earnings results and strategic acquisition that was recently announced. Nevertheless, the shares have been having a bearish momentum since October 2015 and the pessimism persists.

Negative sentiment

In 2015, the shares were trading in a range of $116 and $152.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

For 2015 and 2016, the company reported EPS of 4.77 and 5.89 respectively. Thus, if we consider $132 as a midpoint of the trading range in 2015, the shares were trading at a price multiple of 27.6 earnings in 2015 and 22.4 earnings in 2016.

Currently, the shares are trading at a multiple of 9.0 to 2018 earnings and 8.8 to 2019 earnings based on analysts' estimates. (current share price of $64.36 to below analysts' EPS estimates)

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Thus, the decline could be interpreted as a shift in market sentiment. Previously, the sentiment was overly bullish and now is overly bearish. The negative sentiment came from a notion that Amazon will overtake all brick and mortar companies and will be the only platform where people shop. This notion was supported by the negative same-store sales amid the weakening footfall in shopping malls. The revenue declined 2.2% last year and is expected to decline further this and next year based on analysts' estimates.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

However, the estimates do not anticipate the benefit from recent acquisition and so I think those may be revised upward. As a result of an upward revision, the market can assign a higher multiple and shares will appreciate. Yet, there is another reason that raised investors concern. Investors worried of the credit portfolio on the balance-sheet.

Source: Signet Jewelers, 4Q 2017 Earnings Transcript

I think the concerns were exaggerated and the company is already in process of de-risking the balance-sheet.

De-Risking the Balance-Sheet

Signet has been increasing its accounts receivables significantly over the recent years. On January 2017, the accounts receivable was $1.86 billion compared to $1.20 billion reported for the period ending in February 2013. That is $600 million increase over the course of last 4 years, translating into an annual increase of $125 million. And so, investors kept worrying that the company artificially boosted its revenue through easing the credit standards exposing the balance-sheet to a significant credit risk. Also, artificially boosting revenue through manipulating numbers would put a further pressure on shares. To address this issue, Signet decided to outsource its prime credit portfolio. It will receive $1bn in cash this quarter which will be used for repayment of current $600m debt and future $400bn of debt incurred for the acquisition.

Source: Signet Jewelers, 2Q 2018 Investors' Presentation

To liquidate the receivables was the step in right direction and this should address the investors' concern of the credit portfolio. In addition, the proceeds were used smartly to de-leverage the balance-sheet with the debt repayment and for a strategic acquisition to transform the business to a enhance the customer experience when researching for the jewelry online.

The acquisition

Signet announced it will buy R2Net, the owner of JamesAllen.com, for $328m in all cash transaction.

Source: Signet Jewelers, 2Q 2018 Investors' Presentation

The company took a temporary loan to finance the acquisition which will repay from receivables sale proceeds. The co-founder and former CEO of R2Net will keep its role and become a Chief Digital Innovation for the consolidated Signet company. This creates an opportunity for the digital business transformation across the whole company since the management possesses an expertise in this field. There are many synergies between R2Net and Signet Jewelers. R2Net has a technology that includes 360 Diamond Display, Virtual Ring Sizer and Ring Try-On mobile application, all of which will enhance the customer shopping experience.

Source: Signet Jewelers, Press Release

On the recent earnings call, the CEO of Signet, Ms. Drosos, highlighted that two-thirds of the customers already use the internet when starting the search for a jewelry.

Source: Signet Jewelers, 2Q 2018 Transcript

This technology will, therefore, enhance the online customer experience and strengthens Signet competitive advantage in digital space. This should ease investor concerns that all brick and mortar companies, including Signet, are doomed to fail. Yet, I still think that most of the transactions will happen in brick and mortar stores. I can hardly imagine people buying $1000 jewelry without trying them first. And so, this leads me to conclude that market pessimism is exaggerated and the market will assign a higher multiple to Signet shares based on easing investor concerns with respect to receivables and strengthened competitive position stemming from the enhanced online shopping experience.

Takeaway

Signet shares have been on a downward trend since October 2015, declining more than 57% to a current price of $64. There were two specific reasons for such a decline; the negative sentiment with respect to brick and mortar companies and company specific risk with respect to its portfolio of receivables. On recent earnings release, the company announced the acquisition of R2Net and outsourcing the credit portfolio to tackle those two concerns. Thus, the bears have a less firepower to send the shares lower and I remain bullish. I think the market will assign a higher multiple due to lower risk and improving fundamentals. Also, the recent price action may indicate a trend reversal following a possible break of $65 level. Therefore, technically and fundamentally, Signet is poised for further appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.