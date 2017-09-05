Biotech Forum Daily Digest: What Oncology Names Could Get A Boost From ESMO?

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a look at what oncology names could get an ESMO boost is below.

CAR-T concerns have been in the news frequently lately, we spotlight a few new news items in that sub-sector.

The biotech sector will see if it can build on last week's huge surge. The European Society for Medical Oncology could boost that sub-sector of market this week.

The biotech sector will try to build on last week's seven percent surge in this holiday-shortened week. The upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference than runs from Sept. 8th through Sept. 12th could give the oncology sub-sector a further boost as it kicks off Friday in Madrid. We will take a look at some of names presenting at that event in our Spotlight section today. Investors will also to be watching to see if there are any new acquisitions this week after Gilead's big purchase of Kite Pharma (KITE) last week which help boost the entire sector in trading.

It has been a busy week for drug giant Novartis (NVS). Last week the company announced it had garnered approval for the first approved CAR-T compound Kymriah which carries an eye popping $475,000 list price. The company soon followed this news by announcing its CEO will be stepping down in February. Taking the reins will be 41-year-old Vas Narasimhan who has been a driving force behind a good portion of the company new compounds hitting the market.

The news for small CAR-T brethren is not so good this morning. The FDA has placed a clinical hold on two key Phase I trials after a a 78-year-old patient suffering from blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm died just after a week receiving the biotech's first dose of the cell therapy. The shares are down some 30% today in early trading.

Going in the other direction this morning is the stock of Insmed (INSM) which had doubled in pre-market trading. The company announced positive top-line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing ALIS (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) in adult patients with treatment-resistant nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex. A 'shout out' to Juggernaut Capital who advocated for a small purchase of Insmed prior to this trial milestone back on Aug. 25th here on Seeking Alpha.

Nomura reissues its Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) this morning with a $84 price target. Friday, RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating and $64 price target on Sarepta in the first new analyst action on the name in a month. Nomura's analyst believes "Sarepta's gene-therapy pipeline including micro-dystrophin and GALGT2 programs will start to be reflected in the stock in 2018."

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) also sees its first analyst commentary in a month this morning from Oppenheimer who reissues its Buy rating to start the week. The company closed on a $300 million loan facility this morning with a reasonable interest rate (9.5%) compared with recent deals. Hopefully this removes a key overhang on the stock in the weeks ahead.

Not surprisingly given its trial results this morning, Insmed is getting some positive analyst action this morning. A five-star (TipRanks) at Leerink Swann reiterates his Buy rating as he believes the company will pursue accelerated approval for Alis based on its encouraging data. Bigger kudos to the analyst at Evercore ISI who initiated the name as a Buy with a $28 price target three weeks ago before the outcome of the key trial was known.

We saw the first significant M&A deal in the industry since early February on Monday when Kite Pharma was acquired by Gilead Sciences (GILD) for just under $12 billion. This ignited a rally in CAR-T and other oncology concerns and was very beneficial for the overall sector as well.

Focus will continue to be on the oncology sub-sector this week as well. Friday, Ignyta (RXDX) announced it would have a 8 a.m. ET conference call on Wednesday to provide an update on update for its compound entrectinib for the treatment of lung cancer. I agree with Jonathan Faison in believing the data disclosed will be positive, otherwise it would come out after the bell and probably towards the end of the week. This stock is up more than 60% since we gave it a "thumbs up" back in Mid-May. I still think it could easily run higher on the continued developments in its pipeline. However, I will be culling some profits in this name as always using the Jensen Rules.

Then the European Society for Oncology Medicine (ESMO) kicks off in Madrid on Friday. Data from a dozen and half approved and investigational cancer medicines will be presented in an event that runs through next Tuesday. Here is some of the highlights from BioPharmCatalyst who also puts out a detailed and free FDA Calendar.

Finally, investors should watch to see if Kite's purchase sets off other M&A deals in the weeks ahead. Oncology is often a prime area for M&A activity, especially for $10 billion and up type deals. Pharmacyclics was bought for $21 billion by Abbvie (ABBV) in March of 2015 and Medivation (MDVN) was bought for Pfizer (PFE) for just over $13 billion in late August 2015 before a bear market caused deal activity to slow immensely.

