Primoris Services Corp.: A Rising Star In The Infrastructure And Renewable Energy Segments Of Our Economy

Out of adversity comes opportunity - Benjamin Franklin

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has become a well-diversified and profitable operation participating in our nation's more critical needs area - building and refurbishing our infrastructure and sourcing renewable energy supplies. Before I get into the specifics and merits of this company, I would like to outline my premise, and then I will provide the details for how Primoris could benefit from my position concerning our national needs.

If SA readers will note, I have recently shared articles and stock suggestions based on my opinion related to the critical needs our nation must resolve when it comes to our infrastructure and the sourcing of energy to drive our economy. The devastation to the Texas gulf coast, with the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, personifies the meaning of devastation and adversity having exacerbated the status of the infrastructure in the impacted areas. The Texas economy earned the state the #3 rank for the most productive economy in 2013. The most recent data had dropped the ranking to #21. The entirety of the coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, has been impacted by this storm, so a further drop should be seen in the next ranking report as the totality of the infrastructure degradation continues unabated. Houston is the center of the world's petrochemical industry, so when this area is impacted, it's not just the state of Texas being impacted.

As a citizenry, our attention span is limited due to the simple fact we never learn from our history, resulting in where we are currently lamenting how bad Harvey has impacted Houston, Texas. The term 100-year flood is used in an attempt to simplify the definition of a flood that statistically has a 1 percent chance of occurring in any given year. Likewise, the term 100-year storm is used to define a rainfall event that statistically has this same 1 percent chance of occurring. What we forget, in 2015, 2016, and now in 2017 is the Houston area has undergone three consecutive years of breaking this criterion for gauging our flooding events. Houston is the perfect microcosm demonstrating that our infrastructure degradation impacts the entirety of our nation, plus taxpayers from all states have their taxes flowing to Texas where there is no effort to undertake long-term plans for resolving the problem. In 2016, the federal aid funding topped $81 billion, and now, the Texas governor is projecting federal aid that could be as high as $180 billion for the ubiquitous mere patch-up job caused by the current calamity.

I will not merely repeat data that is readily available from many news sources, but please allow me citing one example for how Houston has been impacted. The Houston Independent School District is the largest in the state of Texas, and the seventh largest in the nation. (The seventh largest designation is a little limited due to the fact Houston is in Harris County, and within the county, there are 21 separate school districts.) The HISD schools have been closed since August 24th and will not reopen until September 11th - a span of 17 days. Even with the scheduled opening, many of the district schools will remain closed - infrastructure damage and mold will require a massive recovery effort for these specific structures. The reason for this lengthy closure is due simply to the logistics and damage to the infrastructure needed to operate and support the students - think electricity, food, water systems, and structural integrity of the facilities and streets. Now, expand this situation to the entirety of our nation, and you will find bridges collapsing, interstate highways so degraded, it's like driving over washboards, forest fires, or the deadly contaminated water system in Flint, Michigan.

Infrastructure was once the top priority for our public policy efforts. The Interstate Highway system transformed the nation's economy with the ability to move products more quickly and judiciously from coast to coast. Now, we can see reliable estimates indicating 30-40% of this road system is in desperate need of refurbishing. Other examples of our former commitment can be seen with the Hoover Dam and the TVA dams. Without the former, the Phoenix southwestern region would still be barren wasteland. The same applies to the TVA dams, where without them providing the energy to operate the automobile plants, the southeast states would still be an agrarian based economy. The point being, as a nation, we have seen what a commitment to building out our infrastructures can do for expanding our economic efforts.

What the Experts are Telling Us:

Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers - ASCE - creates a comprehensive review concerning the status for our need to close the infrastructure gap for investments required to meet our nation's requirements. In the latest report, as expected, the historical gap has continued its widening gap as for what is needed.

As ASCE discovered in its 2016 economic study, Failure to Act: Closing the Infrastructure Investment Gap for America's Economic Future, failing to close this infrastructure investment gap brings serious economic consequences: •$3.9 trillion in losses to the U.S. GDP by 2025; •$7 trillion in lost business sales by 2025 •2.5 million lost American jobs in 2025. On top of those costs, hardworking American families will lose upwards of $3,400 in disposable income each year - about $9 each day.

The ASCE report is very sobering. The time to invest in our nation's infrastructure is now. The longer we wait, the more it will cost. Investing now will save our country more in the long run while also creating economic opportunity, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring public health and safety.

Company Background

Primoris operates as a holding company that traces its beginning from 1960, when it was created in Bakersfield, California, under the name - ARB, Inc. Subsequently, it moved its headquarters to Dallas, Texas. Moving to this more centrally located operations center, not only has it expanded its areas where it could participate in projects, it expanded through wise expansion efforts where it has become one of the recognized full-service specialty contractors. When one looks at the massive and broad-based market segments where Primoris participates, this mainly is the result of it being able to offer a complete package to its customers - simply this means it can do more than digging holes and laying pipes. Due to its diversity, it has engineers and design staff, fabrication facilities to create needed material and expertise in a wide-range of markets. It has experience in public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, plus, local state and federal government transportation projects. Instead of me citing specific projects and operating units, the following is a link that outlines its business model and areas of expertise.

However, before I move to financial issues, I would like to mention one new market entry that adds to my overall theme of infrastructure needs for sustainable and renewable energy sources for our national needs. On August 28th, 2017, Primoris announced it had entered a new market where it signed a $22 million investment agreement to build, own, and operate a solar power project for a California school district. This agreement revolves around Primoris purchasing the solar portfolio from Spear Point Energy, LLC, and PFMG Solar. The agreement includes the work it will perform for the project. Primoris's ownership of this solar power system is expected to generate a 25-year recurring revenue stream based on its signed power purchase agreement with the school. Another benefit from this agreement is Primoris should be eligible to receive an investment tax credit estimated to be worth over $5 million.

With the above link outlining the ownership purchase for the solar system project for the school district, note that Primoris also outlines a new $25 million contract to perform additional contact services for Spear Point Energy, LLC.

In my opinion, the newly formed Primoris Renewable Energy operating unit is off to a great start for participating in this growing market need.

Operational centers located around the United States give Primoris the capability to participate in projects in all areas of the country. This diversity allows it the luxury of not having all projects subject to seasonal limitations at the same time, providing it the ability to finish projects in a timely manner and generate a fairly constant cash flow.

Key Financial Metrics and Geographical Diversification Q-2 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue: $632 M

Comp Results Compared to 2016: Up 38%

YTD Revenue: $1.2 B

Q Earnings Net Profit Comp to 2016: 326%+

YTD Gross Profit Comp to 2016: 69%+

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $110.7 M

Restricted Cash: $48 M

Tangible Net Worth: $316.6 M

Long Term Debt Reduction: $12.2 M

Current Long-Term Debt: $241.5 M

Debt Average Interest Rate: 2.90%

Long Term Debt in 2017-YTD: None

Depth and Diversity of Market Participation in Recent Months 5/16/2017 Iowa contract involving residential natural gas lines - 3 year contract @$7.0 M - Per Year 5/22/2017 $12 M contract for two battery storage systems in Texas 5/25/2017 $56 M contract with Bush International Airport/Houston, Texas Runway Project 6/9/2017 Engineering Design Project with Major North American refiner 6/30/2017 $15 M contract with City of Houston street overpasses construction 7/6/2017 $22 M expansion contract with existing contract 7/6/2017 $21 M contract with Port of Freeport, Texas - rail spur and track yard 7/14/2017 $19 M contract with California pipeline project

Charles Schwab has currently assigned Primoris its coveted Schwab Equity Rating -A - where it lists it with a rank of 3. This is within its 1-5 scores for Strongly Outperform stocks.

Schwab bases its ranking on the following positive data points:

Cash Flow Strength

Efficient Management of Working Capital

Valuation Sentiment

Recent Brokerage Analyst Sentiment Change

Earnings Trend Surprise

The outstanding shares for Primoris stand at 51.44 million shares. Institutions hold a little over 70% of its outstanding shares. Based on the latest short interest data, only 1.1% of its share has been shorted. This clearly indicates there are no current major players willing to take a short position against the current trend in the stock. With the closing price on 9/1/2017 being $28.83, the stock is priced only $1.17 below the 52-week high price for its shares.

Caveats That Investors Should Consider

The construction industry is a highly competitive and cost industry where sufficient cash flow is needed to participate. With ample and unrestricted cash, this allows flexibility to bid and secure contracts requiring the proper equipment, staffing, and the ability to manage and adjust to environmental issues and Mother Nature.

If one needs a concrete example for why these balancing and management skills are needed in this industry, look no further than Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI). This company has an operating history of about 125 years. However, as of late, it is teetering on whether it can survive as an operating corporation. Due to project issues and the need to appease its creditors, the stock is trading at historically low prices.

One should also take in consideration my premise for upgrading our infrastructure and expanding our use of renewable and sustainable energy is predicated on local, state and federal funding to underwrite the endeavors. The political climate in Washington is very toxic at the current time. What we need is a new tone and commitment from our federal leadership to provide the desire to solve this problem that will only grow direr and costlier before eventually we can find a permanent resolution. Only then, will the local and state agencies show the willingness to commit with a combined effort to resolve our national needs first!

The data points that I've cited are limited in scope and should be considered as such. The prudent investor should devote considerable time in creating and employing their specific criteria for the needed due diligence. Investors can never overdo their time and devotion for reviewing all aspects of a company they are considering for making an investment in their stock.

To this point, in its history, Primoris has shown expertise in each of these areas I cite. However, diligence should always be a priority for management going forward. Balancing the logistics for Primoris to compete in such an extensive array of operating units, spread over the entirety of the United States, and a growing presence in foreign markets, is not a simple task. Investors should never ignore the issues germane to potential negative problems that might impact their investment goals.

Good luck with your future investment decisions! I would welcome any discussion on the merits of my premise that our nation must address the critical issues found in our infrastructure and renewable energy needs!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.