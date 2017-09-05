Wendy's Has Peaked

Image credit

I haven't made it a secret that I'm not a big fan of Wendy's (WEN). Refranchising is all the rage in fast food these days as companies search for valuable FCF and when Wendy's jumped on the bandwagon, I yawned. The stock, however, has done anything but yawn and has moved steadily higher ever since. That, combined with a complete lack of improvement in the company's results has created a situation where Wendy's is very, very expensive. That has done nothing but strengthen my resolve and with some cracks in the facade appearing, I'm renewing my bearish commitment.

Something very interesting has happened with the chart over the past few months. A consolidation has led the stock down to the sharply rising 200DMA and flipped the 50DMA negative, leading to a showdown of sorts between the bulls and bears. The stock hasn't made a new high since May and while that's not a terrible thing, it isn't helping. The rally that began at just $9 last year had pretty consistent new highs but that appears to have ended, at least for now. What happens with the stock in the next couple of weeks will determine if the rally is to continue or if the stock falls below the 200DMA and breaks down.

The momentum indicators suggest the latter is more likely as protracted weakness is being shown. That means the bulls are lacking a bit of conviction here and to me, given that the stock peaked already and hasn't attempted a rally since, it looks like a topping formation. Obviously, these things can change but the bias looks down for Wendy's from here. If the stock breaks the 200DMA the sell-off could get pretty sizable but for now, we'll have to wait and see.

Sales continue to be a mess because of the refranchising effort and to be fair, revenue isn't really all that important right now. What matters is how the shift in revenue mix is going with respect to margins as that is what Wendy's is after these days with its initiative. Even so, the comp of better than 3% in Q2 is difficult to ignore as Wendy's continues to innovate to find ways to get people in the door. The 4 for $4 promotion has done very well in the past and the 50 cent Frosty is working now. Getting people in the door is the single most difficult thing for any restaurant but Wendy's is building upon its prior success and credit is due.

The problem is that margins aren't exactly flying the way that they should be and this is the issue I've had with Wendy's and its enormous valuation. Adjusted EBITDA was up nicely in Q2 but guidance for this year is for a gain of just 3% to 5%. It is worth noting that revenue is going to be something like 15% lower than it was last year due to the refranchising effort but the entire goal of the effort was to pick up enough margin to not only offset the lost company-owned store revenue, but grow it as well. Four percent EBITDA growth is bordering on meaningless and in particular, considering that Wendy's is going to pay roughly one-quarter of that EBITDA in interest expense. It is also going to pay another quarter of its EBITDA is depreciation and amortization so EBT is going to be roughly $170M - per Wendy's guidance - this year on a market cap of $3.7B. For those of you keeping score at home, that means Wendy's is going for an eye-watering 22 times EBT. That, folks, is an extraordinarily high valuation.

But wait, isn't EPS the only thing that matters? After all, Wendy's has spent very heavily in the past couple of years to reduce the float as part of its new strategy. Unfortunately, that isn't much better as Wendy's is going for 32 times this year's earnings and while it is expected to produce medium term average growth in the mid-teens, that still means its PEG is roughly 2. That's steep and keep in mind that this relies upon Wendy's to continue to produce strong comps and leverage down costs. That may very well happen but expecting it to happen doesn't leave any room for anything to go wrong, like an industry downturn, for instance.

Wendy's has done a very nice job with its reimaging and menu efforts and the results are pretty clearly positive. However, the price people are paying for this stock astounds me and while Wendy's is good, it isn't a class leader. The stock is priced that way, however, as it seems investors will pay virtually anything to own a piece of the story. I don't get it and until the stock is down around $10 or so, I'm not interested. It is far too expensive with way too much good news already priced in to be worth a look here. I think the stock will break down and that Wendy's will be on its way to a more reasonable valuation; place your bets, ladies and gentlemen.

