Closing Danger Zone Pick: Verifone Systems

Summary

We leverage our Robo-Analyst technology to monitor 3,000 stocks across all sectors and issue Danger Zone reports to help clients avoid portfolio blowups.

PAY was selected as a Danger Zone pick on 12/18/14. The stock received an Unattractive rating at the time of the report.

While fundamental issues remain, we are inclined to take profits as consolidation within the payments industry increases “stupid money risk."

Verifone Systems (PAY) – Closing Short Position – Down 50% vs. S&P +20%

PAY was selected as a Danger Zone pick on 12/18/14. The stock received an Unattractive rating at the time of the report. Our investment thesis highlighted: 1) declining margins, NOPAT and ROIC, 2) the commoditization of the point of service business, and 3) the overly optimistic expectations baked into the stock price.

During the subsequent 965-day holding period, PAY outperformed as a short position, falling 50% compared to a 20% gain for the S&P 500. This underperformance was largely a result of disappointing revenue results during 2016 that caused significant damage to forward earnings expectations. 2017 and 2018 Wall Street consensus estimates for PAY have declined ~30% over the past 12 months.

Figure 1: PAY Stock Price and Risk/Reward Rating History

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Since our original Danger Zone report, PAY has retained its Unattractive rating. While fundamental issues remain, such as a bottom-quintile ROIC and a challenging competitive landscape, we are inclined to take profits. Consolidation within the payments industry increases “stupid money risk.” We hope investors avoided this portfolio blowup or participated in the 50% short return.

This article originally published on August 14, 2017.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Kenneth James receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

