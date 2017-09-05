Hurricanes Galore: Harvey, Irma And Maybe More

Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic risk to the forefront of public attention as it wreaked havoc across Texas and to a lesser extent, Louisiana. CA T risks are likely to remain a key concern as Hurricane Irma and the storm behind her move across the Atlantic.

Catastrophe as an investment theme can be approached from various angles depending on the point in the cycle. Presently, small insurers might represent interesting short opportunities, either due to direct storm exposure from Harvey or Florida CAT exposure to the remainder of the season. We view them as having highly skewed risk/reward profiles, with little upside and considerable downside.

As a basic background primer on the space, we recommend our 36-page report The Unsustainable State of the Florida Property Insurance Industry. In addition to the original PDF, it is available on Seeking Alpha. It provides and overview of an asset class that has grown in importance in recent years as the values of properties exposed to catastrophic events have increased.

The significance of the increased CAT exposure of vast portions of the US economy has been underestimated. While we're only discussing the "tip of the iceberg" primary CAT insurers, there is a multiple of different companies and industry groups that stand to benefit/lose extensively by the recent developments. The transmission mechanisms of exposure are not truly understood by market participants.

We are currently focused on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC), The HCI Group (HCI), and Universal Insurance (UVE) on the short side of the book. The table below shows all the Florida insurers, market capitalizations and valuation statistics.

Primary CAT Insurers

Source: Yahoo Finance.

1) United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has significant direct exposure in Texas, Louisiana as well as general Florida CAT risk. According to regulatory filings, Texas and Louisiana contributed 18% and 6% of gross written premiums for a total of 24% in 1H17; up from 14% and 5% for a total of 19% in the same period last year. UIHC’s statutory filings state the company’s premiums written for TX and LA were $87.5M in 1H17.

Two companies have made preliminary announcements of Harvey-related losses. Federated National (FNHC), a stock we are long, announced losses net of reinsurance of $4M, a small amount for the company. 1347 Property Insurance Corp. (PIH), has announced gross loss estimates “well within” its $195M limit with a retention of $5M. While the retention may seem a small amount, it represents over 5x the cumulative $736,000 in profits the company generated over the last four years. We consider it a material loss event for the small company.

We estimated a range of potential losses UIHC could face from Harvey. To do so, we combined our estimate of a total of 97,544 policies in TX and LA with loss statistics generated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 to generate our loss matrix, which is shown below.





UIHC Loss Matrix

Source: FLOIR and estimates.

In 2016 Hurricane Matthew threatened the eastern shore of Florida. Though never making landfall, it generated significant damage in coastal communities. In impacted counties, between 2% and 26% of policies made claims with an average of 11%. There was a total of 119,345 claims for what the state of Florida estimates to be $1.182B in losses. Using those figures, the average loss per policy was $9,904.

Our estimates assume between 5% and 15% of all UIHC policies in TX and LA make claims at a rate between 50% and 125% of Matthew’s $9,904 average claim. With these assumptions, UIHC could experience gross losses of $24.2M, which seems low to us, to $217M and an average of $90M.

Although we view our loss matrix as reasonable scenarios, losses are difficult to predict, even for the companies themselves. Actual losses could be less or significantly more than our matrix suggests. The key question is how much of the gross losses the company will retain. Company filings state the group retention is $55M. An event loss of that size would be approximately 10% of shareholder equity. However, we do not know exactly how this will relate to losses from Harvey and the company has not yet released a clarifying statement.

In our view, neither UIHC’s current valuation nor recent price action reflect the potential for Harvey-related losses; it certainly does not reflect potential Irma-related or other post-Harvey events. Irma could be a tipping point for the company due to limited multiple event coverage.

2) Unlike UIHC, the HCI group (HCI) is a long-standing structural short position for reasons that include Florida CAT exposure as well as a host of company-specific issues we have discussed in the past. (See our previous work on HCI for an in-depth look into the company and their practices.)

Harvey has not had a direct impact on HCI. However, the extensive flooding associated with the storm highlights the risks associated with HCI’s growth strategy. HCI launched its flood insurance company TypTap in Florida; In June 2017, the company expanded into 9 other states.

There are good reasons why few private insurers underwrite the peril of flood. As Harvey makes plain, when floods occur they can be completely devastating. We think that underwriting flood, like the company’s assumption of high-risk wind-only policies, will likely generate long-term losses for shareholder, reflecting the risk and pricing problems associated with the perils.

As this article from the Washington Post points out, Harvey is Houston’s third 500-year flood in three years. In our opinion, HCI’s move into flood reflects the company’s casino-like risk appetite, not underwriting or business acumen.

HCI uses a captive reinsurer for the expensive lower layer coverage. Thus, from HCI shareholder’s perspective, the company has a $50M first event retention. According to HCI’s latest investor presentation, 41% of the company’s policies are in the hurricane-prone tri-county area.

3) We have not written extensively about Universal Insurance (UVE). However, we think UVE is an excellent short candidate in the current environment. As a low-quality insurer with extensive CAT exposure. The company has had its fair share of regulatory problems, which are detailed in the state of Florida’s examinations of the company. UVE was also the subject of short presentation by a hedge fund manager that was described as"the best short pitch I have ever seen" by one attendee.

UVE has a high concentration in the catastrophe prone tri-county area. According to FLOIR, Universal had 220,306 policies inforce in the area at the end of 2016. The number represents 38% of their total Florida policies of 577,263.

Conclusions

There have been numerous stories in the media regarding the exposure of insurance companies such as Traveller’s (TRV) and Allstate (ALL). The large nationals may be impacted by Harvey and other seasonal storms, but they are also diversified by peril and geography. In contrast, the smaller insurers we discussed turn the traditional insurance model of risk spreading on its head. The companies are highly concentrated both by geography and peril, making them extremely vulnerable to CAT losses.

All companies have reinsurance to cover catastrophic losses, but the effectiveness of the programs can vary greatly depending on how and when losses are experienced. Evaluating the programs is extremely difficult because the state of Florida allows insurers to label reinsurance programs ‘trade secrets’; it’s a gift to the companies protecting them from public scrutiny. Simply assuming that having reinsurance coverage means that seasonal CAT losses will remain minor ‘earnings events’ rather than impairment events could be very costly for investors

It’s important to keep in mind that estimates of losses to assess reinsurance needs are just that – estimates. As the situation in Houston shows, storms can be stronger and occur more frequently than a normal statistical distribution suggest.

The current price/book multiples of our three main short candidates of UIHC, HCI and UVE are 1.4x, 1.5x and 1.9x, respectively. In our view, the valuations do not adequately reflect the risk associated with either passing storms, in the case of UIHC, or future CAT risk and company risk, in the cases of HCI and UVE.

Texas has rightly been in the spotlight due to the Harvey. However, parts of Florida have already experienced extensive rain storms, which will likely cause some losses for the insurers. Over the next week both Irma with her 170 Mph winds and the currently unnamed storm forming behind Irma will make their ways across the Atlantic, perhaps threatening land. It is difficult to envision any upside for our short candidates at the time, but it is easy to see that there is tremendous downside.

In addition to the small primary insurers that are largely a Florida/Texas phenomenon, there are some large cap companies with significant exposures to the CAT risks in a manner that is not clearly visible to the market participants. We expect a few “surprises” in the coming months.

There are also a number of regional businesses that are very exposed to the damage and devastation of hurricane storms. Lastly, there will also be big winners across industries and the market capitalization curve as events unfold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HCI, HRTG, UIHC, UVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.