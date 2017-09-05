KCAP Financial: This 6.125% 'Baby Bond' Starts Trading On Nasdaq

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $50 million. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below.

KCAP Financial 6.125% Notes due 9/30/2022 (KCAPL) pays a fixed interest at a rate of 6.125%. The new baby bond carries no S&P rating and is callable as of 09/30/2019, maturing on 09/30/2022. KCAPL is currently trading a little above par and has 5.99% YTM and 5.81% YTC. The interest paid by this baby bond issued by KCAP Financial is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in "qualified equivalent" YTM and YTC at a rate of 4.99% and 4.85% respectively.

KCAP Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company that is regulated as a business development company ("BDC") under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"). We have three principal areas of investment: First, we originate, structure, and invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the "Debt Securities Portfolio"). In addition, from time to time we may invest in the equity securities of privately held middle market companies. Second, we have invested in asset management companies (Katonah Debt Advisors, L.L.C. and Trimaran Advisors, L.L.C., collectively the "Asset Manager Affiliates") which manage collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). Third, we invest in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLOs ("CLO Fund Securities"). These CLO Fund Securities are primarily managed by our Asset Manager Affiliates, but from time-to-time we make investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by other asset managers. The CLOs typically invest in broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds and other credit instruments. The company also may invest in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. The Company also may receive warrants or options to purchase common stock in connection with its debt investments.

KCAP Financial has one outstanding baby bond: KCAP Financial 7.375% Senior Notes due 9/30/2019 (KAP). Some information about KAP could be found in the table below.

KAP is currently callable anytime, even the company redeemed a part of this security on 06/23/2017. The maturity date of KAP is 09/30/2019 and the YTM is 7.10%, which translates into a "qualified equivalent" 5.92%. Still, we cannot rely on that, after there is more than 1% spread of the nominal yields of KAP and KCAPL, and the company has already redeemed part of KAP.

The image contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued in the Diversified Investments sector (according to Finviz.com) by their nominal yield. We can see that KCAPL has a lower nominal yield than the investment grade rating baby bonds SLRA and AFC. However, SLRA was issued in 2012 and AFC in 2007. Furthermore, they mature in 30 and 25 years respectively, so any additional statements are not suitable.

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity.

This chart contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by Business Development Companies by price and nominal yield.

This is an informational article about the new baby bond KCAPL. With this article, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.