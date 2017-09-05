Time To Buy Bank Of America

A simple and straightforward investment thesis can many times produce impressive returns. Bank of America (BAC) is making a lot of progress over the past several years, financial metrics are moving in the right direction, and the company is rewarding investors with big dividends and buybacks. All things considered, the stock looks like an attractive candidate for long-term investors at current prices.

Improving Financial Performance

With a sizeable presence across Consumer Banking (37.5% of revenue), Global Banking (21.8%), Investment Management (20.9%), and Global Markets Operations (19.2%), Bank of America is among the top industry players in the global financial system.



The company made some serious mistakes with acquisitions such as Merrill Lynch and Countrywide Financial during the financial crisis, and it has paid a big price for such errors. Bank of America spent most of the past decade dealing with financial, regulatory, and legal problems related to its missteps during the credit bubble and the subsequent financial crisis.

Fortunately for investors in Bank of America, the long and painful recovery process seems to be already in the past. The company has simplified operations, reduced costs, and increased capitalization levels. These efforts are bearing their fruits. Not only is the business far more profitable, but performance also is more consistent and predictable nowadays.

Source: Bank of America.

The most recent earnings report from Bank of America confirms that the key variables are moving in the right direction. Some important figures to consider:



Net interest income came in at $11.2 billion during the second quarter of 2017, growing by 9% versus the same quarter last year.

Net interest yield grew from 2.23% to 2.34%.

Investment banking fees grew 9%, to $1.5 billion during the period.

Average deposits grew 4% versus the second quarter in 2016, and average loans and leases increased 5%.

The company ended the quarter with over $2.6 trillion in assets under management in the wealth management business, generating $28 billion in asset flows during the period.

Asset quality is clearly improving across different segments, and consumer net charge-offs are at the lowest level in over a decade. Provision for credit losses improved 26% to $726 million from $976 million. Net charge-offs declined 8%, and the net charge-off ratio declined to 0.40% from 0.44%.

All said and done, Bank of America reported earnings per share for $0.46 during the second quarter of 2017, growing by a healthy 12% year over year and outperforming Wall Street expectations by $0.03 per share.

Attractive Valuation

Bank of America looks quite attractively valued when looking at cash distributions via dividends and buybacks. The company has recently announced a big dividend increase of 60%, raising quarterly dividend payments to $0.12 per share. The dividend yield is still fairly modest, around 2% versus the current stock price, but the company has a lot of room to continue raising dividends in the future.



Even after the recent dividend increase, the payout ratio is comfortably low. Wall Street analysts are expecting $2.18 in earnings per share from the company in 2018. This means that current dividends are absorbing only 22% of expected earnings.



The company also is allocating tons of money to buybacks, Bank of America will be repurchasing stock for $12 billion in the coming year, plus repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans estimated to be approximately $0.9 billion. The buyback amount represents more than 5% of the company’s market capitalization at current prices.



When considering both dividends and buybacks, investors in Bank of America are being rewarded with cash distributions in the neighborhood of 7% versus the company’s market value. Quite an attractive total yield in times of ridiculously low interest rates around the world.



Dividends and buybacks also can be interpreted as a powerful signal about the company’s financial health and management confidence on the future.



If Bank of America is getting approval from the Federal Reserve to make such generous cash distributions, this indicates that regulatory authorities consider that the business is solid enough to return massive amounts of cash to shareholders.



Similarly, the fact that the company is aggressively repurchasing stock shows that management considers that it has far more cash than it needs to retain in the business, and it believes the stock is attractively valued at current prices.



Price to book value is a widely utilized valuation ratio in the financial services industry, and Bank of America stock looks quite conveniently priced based on this indicator. The stock carries a price to book value ratio of 0.98, while the average stock in the sector trades at a price to book value ratio in the neighborhood of 1.1. More profitable industry players such as JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are currently trading at price to book value ratios of 1.41 and 1.42, respectively.



Technically speaking, the area of $22 - $22.5 per share has been a key support level for the stock over the past several months. As long as this level holds, the price action in Bank of America is quite constructive on the bullish side.







It’s not easy to find undervalued companies in the current market environment, especially among big and well-known corporations. However, Bank of America is offering improving fundamentals, big cash distributions, and a very reasonable valuation. This could be creating an attractive opportunity for value-oriented investors looking for bargains among big U.S. stocks.