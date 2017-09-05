Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the SEC. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn etc.) bought/sold these stocks" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Why is ownership information important?

Such news can be important, because after a well-known hedge fund manager or a big-name institutional investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick." An example of this is after Carl Icahn realized out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (AAPL).

Significant Activity in Snap

The following data from Nasdaq illustrates institutional ownership in Snap Inc. (SNAP) as of June 30, 2017, the most recent date for which the ownership data is available.

Readers should note the following observations:

The company's largest institutional investor and one of the largest active management investment firms in the world, T. Rowe Price (TROW), raised its stake in Snap by more than 9 million shares, or one-third, to 38 million shares, which amounts to $540 million or slightly more than 3% of the company's $17 billion market cap. Coatue Management, a successful technology sector hedge fund that invests in public and private equity markets and one of more than 30 "tiger cubs," increased its stake in Snap to nearly 22 million shares, which amounts to $312 million or nearly 2% of the company. Fidelity, one the world's largest and most successful investment management firms, sold more than half of its stake in Snap, reducing its position to 15 million shares, which amounts to $217 million or more than 1% of the company. At 24%, the institutional ownership in Snap is lower than some of the other stocks I follow closely. For comparison, the institutional ownership in Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB), and Apple (AAPL) were 57%, 72%, and 62%.

Short interest remains relatively high

The following graph illustrates the short interest in Snap:

The short interest in Snap doubled in 2Q17, before the stock price per share took a dive from above $20 in May to below $12 in August. As of the most recent data, the percent of shares outstanding short was near 6%, which is relatively high.

Where Do I Stand?

I remain on the sidelines for the following reasons:

In my recent article, Does Snapchat Stand A Chance Against Instagram? I pointed out that Snapchat is not yet profitable and that I did not see a clear path to profitability in the near future. I further explained that, in addition to substantially increasing its growth rate, the company needs to also substantially expand it average revenue per user, and do so at a relatively low incremental cost of revenue, to achieve profitability. Accomplishing these two goals simultaneously will be challenging because any action taken to increase revenue per user (introducing a subscription service, showing more ads to users, charging advertisers more, etc.) would likely slow down the growth rate.

Making things even more challenging for Snap, Instagram Stories has grown at a very rapid and accelerating rate to more than 250 million daily active users, significantly more than Snap's daily active users. As Facebook made it crystal clear during its most recent earnings call, Instagram Stories is a priority for the company.

On the positive side, however, Snap's gross profit margin has improved significantly and turned positive in the last quarter:

Future quarters will show if the positive trend in Snap's gross profit margin is sustainable as competition from Instagram Stories continues to intensify.

Bottom Line

Although several major institutional holders in Snap added to their respective positions in 2Q17, Fidelity's sale of more than half of its stake, combined with the still elevated short interest and the low overall institutional ownership in the company, is significant.

I am watching the company closely, but I'm not yet convinced that Snap will be able to weather intensifying competition from Instagram Stories.

