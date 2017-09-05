Daimler Leads $250 Million Investment In Via Carpool Service

The investment by Daimler is the beginning of a business model shift from products to products & services in the multi-trillion dollar transportation market.

Via is expanding its carpool service from the U.S. to London and Paris in a partnership with Daimler and its subsidiary Mercedes Benz.

Quick Take

German vehicle conglomerate Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) has led a $250 million investment round in on-demand transportation firm Via.

Via has created a shuttle carpooling service that it offers as both a branded service and a licensed service to transportation companies.

Daimler is investing in Via as part of a strategy to shift its business model from a product-centric firm to a product and services firm as consumer behaviors shift away from car ownership toward transportation services.

Investee Company

New York-based Via was founded in 2012 to enable riders to share transportation vehicles on a mass scale.

Management is headed by co-founder Daniel Ramot, who was previously a director at D.E. Shaw Research, a private equity firm and holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Stanford.

Below is a brief video about Via’s approach to offering carpooling rides for a flat rate of $5:

(Source: TechCrunch)

The company’s service is currently operational in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. and a feature of the service is that users can pay for it with a variety of commuter benefit debit cards in addition to traditional credit and debit cards.

Prior to the current round, Via had raised $137 million in four rounds from primarily Israel-based venture capital firms and individuals.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Daimler, its Mercedes Benz division is ‘investing $50 million into a joint venture with the startup,’ however, the details of that joint venture remain undisclosed, although it appears that Mercedes wants to expand its van offerings into the growing ride-share market.

Valuation for the current financing is believed to reach $750 million post-money.

The primary reason for Daimler’s investment is to lead the startup’s expansion into Europe starting with London and then Paris shortly thereafter.

As the investment release article stated,

This Via investment presents a number of opportunities to Daimler. One is that it gives Daimler a bigger sales funnel in providing vehicles for such services. In particular, a Via partnership can help in their own R&D and design work for new vehicles optimised for carpooling and other on-demand transportation. “One big question [for the future of transportation] is, ‘what is the right vehicle?'” Shoval said. “There are the seating arrangements, how you connect the sensors, what kind of door it should have. This is a big piece of mobility.”

Daimler’s investment can also be seen as a move into services by leveraging its vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

In the age of Uber and consumer desire to reduce their ‘at the wheel’ time, the partnership with Via is likely just the initial step in a multi-stage process as Daimler shifts from a product firm to a product and services firm.

