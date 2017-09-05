Gold Supported As North Korea Factor Gains Weight

If the U.S. dollar declines in value on concern about America, gold and silver priced in dollar terms should appreciate in value.

When the U.S., its economy and fiat currency are threatened, gold and silver come into greater demand on safe haven appeal.

The threat of North Korea to the U.S. and the dollar increased following the latest nuclear test and the U.S. response.

Gold gained ground overseas on Monday, while U.S. markets were closed. Tuesday, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD), a good proxy for gold, was up another 0.7%. The precious metals complex should be supported further as the North Korea factor gains weight.

Precious Metals Security 09-05-17 11:53 AM EDT SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) +0.7% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) +0.7% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) +1.3% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) +1.4% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) +2.0% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) +4.2% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) -3.9% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +1.2% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) -0.4% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) +0.2% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) +2.0% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) -0.6% Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) +3.1%

The geopolitical threat posed by North Korea to the United States, the U.S. economy, the U.S. dollar and the stock market just intensified. As a result, demand for, and the dollar value of, gold and silver is strengthened.

3-Day Chart of Spot Gold at Kitco.com

Over the weekend, North Korea tested a nuclear bomb significantly more powerful than any tested before it. The North claims it was a hydrogen bomb, and reports indicate it was potent enough to destroy a U.S. city.

Given the provocations of North Korea, after a slew of missile tests, including the provocative flight of one such missile over Japanese territory, the United States responded strongly. U.S. Secretary of Defense Mattis said that any threat to America or its allies would lead to a massive American military response.

A line appears to have been drawn over Guam. Recent threats by North Korea to test a missile flight toward Guam, if followed through upon, might set off an unwanted and devastating chain of events. It is unclear if such a test would be enough to unleash the might of the U.S. military, but it seems it might.

When measuring whether gold and precious metals relative securities will benefit from a geopolitical event or a conflict, one needs to measure whether the United States is under serious threat or not. I covered this subject in greater detail in a recent report, and recommend it for reading here. I expect you will also benefit from this report - Why Some Terrorism and Geopolitical Events Matter for Gold and Others Do Not.

Because North Korea is a nuclear state, and because it overtly threatens the United States, and because its leadership appears unpredictable and possibly illogical, it does poses a real threat to the U.S. dollar. The full faith and confidence of the United States is priced into the relative value of U.S. treasury securities and the U.S. dollar, as well as risk assets. When that full faith in confidence comes into question, as it might if conflict erupts with North Korea, the dollar must decline. And, we believe we have shown the known in the past, that declines in the U.S. dollar drive appreciation in the price of gold for two reasons. First, because gold is a commodity, and it becomes more expensive as the dollar cheapens along with all commodities. And secondarily, because we believe, like many, that gold is mankind's default currency; it's the fallback for when the world's first favored safe haven, U.S. treasuries, is no longer perceived as safe.

Any military conflict involving America and the unpredictable military regime in North Korea is likely to set the U.S. dollar back, as the safe haven loses its relative appeal. As the dollar declines in relative value, the price of gold and silver in dollar terms will gain in value. Also, demand for gold and silver will increase in lieu of the dollar's loss of its safe haven appeal, at least until North Korea is rendered impotent, and assuming China does not get involved.

Secondarily, the apparently empty threat of President Trump to cease trade with any nation that trades with North Korea, which includes our major trading partner in China, is a threat toward global recession. Such a recession would no doubt include the United States. If securities markets begin to give this threat any credence, for instance because it is perhaps repeated or altered, it would likely also raise gold and silver against fiat currencies including the U.S. dollar.

In conclusion, the stakes relative to North Korea have been raised. The U.S. dollar is therefore at heightened risk. Precious metals benefit as a result and should find firmer support. Thus, investors can find safe haven in the precious metals complex now. Your exit cue comes when/if the North Korea issue is resolved via non-military means or if tension fades over time on a hopeful slowing or ceasing of provocation from the North. In that case, I believe global economic growth will rise as the key factor for gold, causing it to backtrack in price. See my most recent report for more on this. For more of my work on precious metals, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.