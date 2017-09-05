RumbleOn Files For $23 Million Class B Share Sale On Nasdaq

When we know more details about the offering, I'll provide a final opinion.

Quick Take

Company and Technology

Charlotte, North Carolina-based RumbleOn was founded in 2013 to enable motorcycle sellers to receive an immediate instant cash offer (voucher) and for buyers to purchase motorcycles via ‘no-haggle pricing.’

Management is headed by Marshall Chesrown, who has been with the firm since October 2016 and was previously COO of Vroom.com, an online direct car seller.

Below is a brief overview video of RumbleOn’s offering:

(Source: RumbleOn)

The company’s technology includes a website and companion mobile app that provides motorcycle sellers with the ability to easily take and upload photos of their motorcycle, receive an instant cash offer if they prefer, and when their motorcycle is sold, have RumbleOn pick it up and handle delivery.

So, the value of the service is that it is mobile-oriented and provides a high level of service offerings, both of which are compelling to younger demographics looking to sell their motorcycles in a quick and convenient manner.

Market and Competition

The market size for motorcycle sales, new or used, is approximately 500,000 vehicles on an annual basis.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) accounts for about 30% of total sales.

RumbleOn’s management believes the market for ‘annual used motorcycle sales today at approximately 800,000 units sold, or approximately $7.5 billion of sales. Management believes approximately 50% or more of these transactions are completed on a peer to peer basis. We believe these transactions are highly inefficient and consumers view the process as cumbersome.’

While I agree that the process of manually selling a vehicle can be cumbersome and time-consuming Major competitive vendors that provide online motorcycle listings include:

The difference between RumbleOn and the above sites is the additional services that RumbleOn provides to motorcycle sellers and buyers to make the process faster and more convenient, so the competitive comparison is not exactly ‘apples to apples.’

However, for a certain percentage of sellers, Craigslist and Cycle Trader fill a valuable niche. Craigslist is free and well-known.

Cycle Trader is also free but also sells ‘Enhanced’ or ‘Best’ listing options which increase the listing’s features and visibility.

Financials and Offering Details

RumbleOn’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Minimal topline revenue based on recent business operations start

High cash flow used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past six months (Unaudited):

(Source:RumbleOn S-1)

Revenue

1H 2017: $155,411

2016: $0

2015: $0

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 3.9%

2016: N/A

2015: N/A

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: $2.7 million cash used in operations

2016: $24,096 cash used in operations

2015: N/A

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $1 million in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities. RumbleOn also held vehicle inventory of $1.29 million.

The firm intends to raise up to $23 million in gross proceeds from the sale of Class B common stock on the Nasdaq market.

As of August 24, 2017, the last quoted price for RMBL’s Class B shares on the OTC market was $7.25.

Currently, senior management and directors own Class A and Class B shares ‘representing 85.4% in aggregate of our voting power, including 72.1% in aggregate voting power held by Messrs. Chesrown [CEO] and Berrard [CFO] as the only holders of our 1,000,000 outstanding shares of our Class A Common Stock, which has ten votes for each one share outstanding.’

Generally, having multiple shares of common stock allows for concentration of voting power into certain shareholders, and this is the case with RumbleOn.

Recent research has concluded that companies with such as share structure that creates unequal voting rights perform more poorly over time than companies with a single, aligned share structure.

RumbleOn says it will use the net proceeds from the offering as follows:

We will retain broad discretion over the use of the net proceeds of this offering. We currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of additional inventory held for sale, increased spending on marketing and advertising and capital expenditures necessary to grow the business. The net proceeds received by us may be used for other purposes that our Board or management deem to be in our best interest.



Thus, management has provided no specifics on how it intends to the use the offering proceeds.

The sole listed manager of the offering is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

Regarding its approach to appealing to younger demographics, RumbleOn is on the right track by providing services that make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell motorcycles.

By integrating a mobile app into the service, RumbleOn removes a lot of friction from the process, thus attracting users who use their mobile phone for many other tasks.

CEO Marshall Chesrown has extensive experience in the automobile retailing industry.

However, I question management’s optimistic assumptions on market size. Also, for many users, the low-tech free approach of existing online services such as Craigslist that are widely known and trusted creates a powerful barrier to entry for new entrants RumbleOn.

Additionally, the proposed raise of up to $23 million for a firm with only six months revenue history, and total revenues of $155,411 strikes me as excessive.

We also don’t have any details from management on how they intend to deploy the offering proceeds other than boilerplate language.

Lastly, the multi-class share structure concentrating voting power in the hands of a few is a negative signal for investors.

When we know more about the offering details, such as expected share price range and proposed post-offering market capitalization, I’ll provide a final opinion.

