A Thursday For The Bull, Or The Bear?

Sometimes, when watching the markets, it is possible to feel a little bit like Josef K., from Franz Kafka's The Trial. The deeper you move into the system, the more the system encompasses everything. Certainty, therefore, can seem like a chimera. That said, whilst the market response to every event cannot always be predicted, some events, black swans permitting, have likely outcomes. Thursday's ECB meeting is one such event.

Over the year to date, EURUSD has seen a remarkable rise in its fortunes. There are many causes for the improvement in sentiment surrounding the currency pair, from diversifying portfolios away from risk, to the Eurozone's general economic improvement, yet now the currency pair appears to have entered a period of brief consolidation, following a recent upswing above the $1.20 mark. This consolidation period seems to be occurring within a triangle between $1.18 and $1.20, with the majority of movement being between $1.1850 and $1.1925. Yet, whilst a movement beneath the lower of these two points might well spark a brief sell-off toward the next point of resistance, around $1.1750, this is likely to be short-lived, as George Saravelos, a Deutsche Bank FX strategist, notes. A correction, perhaps further prompted by ECB verbal rhetoric, may well happen, but it "is unlikely to be enough to derail Euro strength," says Saravelos. In fact, since mid-August, levels of support for the Euro have seemingly been appreciating by an average of $0.0035 around every four days, with the caveat being that the most recent low of $1.1863 is a fall from the previous of $1.1884. The long-term and medium-term trend for EURUSD is up, and unless circumstances change, and increasingly negative sentiment around the Greenback abates, this trend seems set either to continue or to tail-off, with the currency pair consolidating around more recent levels. The immediate future for EURUSD, however, is set to be determined on Thursday, and the prudent move would seem to be to adopt a wait and see approach until then.

The Two Key Possibilities

Ultimately, when the outcome of the ECB meeting becomes clear on Thursday, the markets will move. Either the currency rally that has put the Euro on track for its best ever year against the Greenback will continue, supported by bullish words from the ECB, and perhaps even mention of a potential reduction in the ECB's use of extraordinary measures, or the EURUSD will enter a period of consolidation, supported by the potentially increasing anxiety of the ECB, in the face of the impact a rising Euro may have on both the Eurozone's recovery, and its inflation targets. Of course, the outside possibility exists that the ECB might come out extremely bullish, or extremely bearish, prompting a more than modest uptick or downturn for EURUSD, but a continuation of the currency pair's steady upward trend, a consolidation around present levels, or perhaps a degree below them, seems the likeliest of outcomes.

One for the Bulls

Present sentiment is favorable toward EURUSD, and therefore no news is likely to be interpreted as good news for Euro bulls. Much like at the recent Jackson Hole meeting, should the ECB fail to significantly address monetary policy concerns, it is likely that this will be taken as a signal to buy the Euro, with the powder being kept dry for the time being, one way or the other. This is one of the potentially bull-favorable outcomes that Mario Draghi, the ECB President, might engender, and alongside other bullish scenarios, would be likely to push EURUSD above the $1.20 mark before the weekend, with consolidation above such a point potentially occurring over the following week. Indeed, any failure to significantly address the twinned concerns of an inflation rate weakening markedly below target levels of near 2%, and a strengthening Euro, is likely to see the Euro climb in value. Of course, should Mr. Draghi commit to cuts to the ECB's asset purchasing program, this climb is likely to be more pronounced and more sustained? That said, if a recent Bloomberg report that the ECB will not be ready to reduce its stimulus program until December at the earliest is true, the bull case, for the time being, would seem to rest on the old maxim that no news may be good news, and on the prevailing upward sentiment behind the EURUSD currency pair.

One for the bears

Although there remains significant uncertainty about what Mr. Draghi and the ECB are going to say on Thursday, the bearish case in the short-term, if not the long-term, does seem to carry a little more weight. EURUSD has entered a consolidation phase, as already noted, although it is not only the ECB meeting that could see this phase break-down. Should the Fed's expected announcement of tapering later this month fail to occur, and present conditions otherwise remain the same, the bear case, at current levels, might well suffer a dramatic blow. That said, it is very possible to interpret ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny's statement that the EURUSD's year-long strengthening is perhaps "overdramatized", as indicating that the rally might be far more unstable than many think.

Of Thursday's meeting, if the ECB believes that inflation targets are being strongly and adversely impacted by current sentiment of Euro strength, a possibility that is not unlikely given Draghi's often expressed belief that currency appreciation of 10% may cut inflation by 20-40 percentage points, then a talking down of the European single currency, intended to halt, or at least slow the Euro rally may well occur. Ultimately, should the ECB dampen expectations of tapering in 2017, continue to propound a loose fiscal policy in the medium-term, or simply seek to undermine the recent rally, it is the bears that are likely to find themselves in the ascendancy.

Final Thoughts

Broadly speaking, prior to, or following, the ECB meeting, any break below the mid $1.1800s is likely to support bears, whilst a move above $1.20 ought not be ruled out. Indeed, should some analysts' predictions of cuts to the ECB's asset purchasing program of up to $20bn a month be announced, $1.20 would seem a certainty. Logical appreciation anxieties favor the bears, however, if the ECB decides it doesn't want to rock the boat, bulls seem likely to benefit. Between now and when Draghi steps up to speak, however, prudence would seem to support holding fire on major trades, whilst keeping a sharp eye on sentiment, which for the moment would seem to favor the bold.





