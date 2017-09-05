United Technologies Drops 4% After $30 Billion Acquisition, But The Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

By Bob Ciura

On Tuesday, September 5, industrial giant United Technologies (UTX) announced it will acquire Rockwell Collins (COL) for $23 billion, or $30 billion including net debt. It will be the largest deal ever in the aerospace industry, and will further expand United Technologies’ already dominant industry position.

The Rockwell Collins acquisition should be a boost to United Technologies’ long-term growth. In turn, this should allow United Technologies to continue increasing its dividend each year.

United Technologies raised its dividend by 6% in 2017 and has increased its dividend for over 10 years in a row. It has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1936, and is currently a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10-plus years of consecutive dividend increases.

United Technologies traded more than 4% lower after the deal was announced, but the acquisition should be a positive catalyst for the company. This article will discuss why investors should be bullish on the acquisition and on United Technologies moving forward.

Acquisition Overview

The two companies have reached a definitive agreement, whereby United Technologies will acquire Rockwell Collins for $140.00 per share, through a mix of cash and stock.

Rockwell Collins manufactures parts for airplanes, primarily avionics, flight controls, aircraft interior, and data connectivity products. It operates four segments:

Commercial Systems (29% of revenue)

Government Systems (27% of revenue)

Information Management Services (8% of revenue)

Interior Systems (36% of revenue)

It serves commercial and military customers, and has annual sales of $8 billion. Its portfolio is highly complementary to United Technologies, because the two companies do not have much overlap in terms of core competencies.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 6

United Technologies also believes the acquisition will help drive innovation by expanding on its research and development capabilities. Innovation is at the heart of United Technologies’ strategic growth investments. The company invested $3.7 billion in R&D last year alone.

With Rockwell Collins, United Technologies will be able to offer new products and services to customers that it couldn’t on its own. For example, the deal should expand United Technologies’ reach in digital services. By integrating their aircraft systems, United Technologies believes it can help customers even more than it could before in areas such as reducing aircraft weight.

Upon completion, United Technologies will combine its Aerospace Systems segment with Rockwell Collins to form a new business named Collins Aerospace Systems. This combined business will generate 75% of sales from the commercial aerospace market, which is a strong growth catalyst moving forward.

Growth Prospects

The Rockwell Collins acquisition significantly increases United Technologies’ growth prospects because the fundamentals of the aerospace industry are very healthy. In 2016, United Technologies’ aerospace segment grew revenue by 2.6%, and also expanded segment profit margin by 250 basis points. The company’s aerospace business helped overall revenue and diluted earnings-per-share increase 2% and 4.9%, respectively, for the year.

Aerospace has performed strongly throughout 2017 as well. For example, commercial aftermarket sales rose 7% at UTC Aerospace Systems in the second quarter.

Prior to the acquisition, United Technologies expected 5%-7% annual growth in aerospace revenue through 2020.

Source: 2017 Paris Air Show Presentation, page 19

The deal should only add to United Technologies’ ability to capture this growth potential. There is a massive long-term growth opportunity for United Technologies in aerospace, particularly in the commercial market. According to United Technologies, by 2030, there are expected to be 47,000 aircraft in service, which would represent an increase of 20,000 aircraft from current levels.

Not only does the deal immediately add revenue growth, but it should also yield considerable earnings growth, thanks to synergies. Mega mergers are usually followed by steep cost cuts. United Technologies will be able to eliminate duplicated functions once the two businesses are consolidated, in areas like SG&A, procurement, and productivity initiatives.

This is why United Technologies expects the acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings-per-share in the first full year following closing, and will generate at least $500 million of annual cost savings by the fourth year after closing.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

United Technologies trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 17. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index trades for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. The stock trades at a discount of approximately 30% to the S&P 500 Index.

Thanks to the company’s improved growth prospects, the acquisition could be a catalyst for a higher valuation. Once the deal is completed, it is not unrealistic to think United Technologies stock could trade for an average market multiple.

In addition to a higher valuation multiple, the acquisition improves United Technologies’ total return potential through higher revenue and earnings growth.

A potential breakdown of United Technologies’ expected total returns is as follows:

6%-8% revenue growth

1%-2% margin expansion

2.5% dividend yield

In this scenario, total returns would be expected in a range of approximately 10%-13% per year.

Cash returns will continue to represent an important piece of total returns. While United Technologies stated it expects to suspend share repurchases for the next 3-4 years after the acquisition, to focus on paying down debt, the stock still has an above-average dividend yield. And it should continue to increase its dividend each year.

Final Thoughts

United Technologies has a long and successful history. Acquisitions are a big part of the company’s strategic growth plan, and the Rockwell Collins deal is a major addition.

Investors sent United Technology stock down after the announcement, indicating a certain degree of trepidation. Indeed, the deal is a bit hard to swallow due to its massive size. That said, the company generates enough cash flow that it should be able to maintain an investment-grade credit rating, pay down debt, and continue to reward shareholders with rising dividends.

The growth potential from the acquisition is compelling, and the stock appears to be undervalued. United Technologies stock remains a worthy consideration for dividend growth investors.