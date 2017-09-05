Closed-End Fund Discounts And Long-Term Performance Part 2: Corporate Bonds

Management fees and yields are also compared to long-term performance; no significant correlation is observed.

For corporate bond and bond-like funds, there is also no significant correlation between pricing and long-term performance.

In a previous article, I looked at CEF Insider data to determine whether there was a correlation between closed-end fund discounts to NAV and their long-term performance. I found no significance among 500 CEFs.

Here I would like to take a closer look at a subgroup of 64 funds focusing on corporate bonds, high yield bonds, or preferred stocks. These are highly correlated asset classes and the funds under scrutiny here invest in one or more than one of these three groups of assets. Can we find a more statistically significant correlation between pricing and long-term returns among just these bond funds?

Returns and Current Discount

When we consider the current discount and long-term returns, it’s important to remember the anachronistic nature of the analysis. Instead of determining whether this correlation is predictive, we’re instead looking at whether current fund pricing reflects historical performance. A positive correlation would be expected.

We do find a positive correlation, but the relationship is weak (r^2 = 0.2102712) and a large number of outliers far from the trendline (~18%, although this is open to interpretation) would suggest that whatever correlation exists is not consistently applied to funds. Thus, it seems that the market does not price funds relative to their long-term returns.

Returns and Long-Term Average Discount

Much more importantly as a predictive indicator would be if long-term pricing reflects long-term performance.

Partly because of the highly range-bound nature of corporate bond fund discounts, the relationship between this metric and long-term performance is extremely weak (r^2 = 0.13972375). The large dispersion in the chart above leads me to believe that looking at median discounts for corporate bond funds as a group and trends for an individual fund’s pricing relative to NAV is much more constructive than trying to determine a relationship between pricing and long-term performance without any further context.

Returns and Yield on Market Price and NAV

When it comes to yield, one shouldn’t expect returns and yields to have any significant correlation. However, market demand for CEFs is largely based on achieving a high income stream, so it could be possible that funds with higher yields will face higher demand over time, possibly helping returns.

In reality, there is no significant relationship.

10yr CAGR and yield on market price had no statistically significant correlation (r^2 = 0.01292628). Similarly, returns and yield on NAV had little relationship:

While the correlation is slightly higher (r^2 = 0.04863695), the numbers are so small and the dispersion so great that we’re clearly dealing with noise and no actual difference of statistical importance.

In short, fund yields and long-term returns have no relationship with each other. Advice hinging on yield divorced from context is very likely to be misleading and inaccurate.

Returns and Management Fees

Finally, let’s look at fees. CEF investors must tolerate higher fees than ETFs for a variety of reasons, but do those higher fees translate into poorer returns? On the whole, there is a weak relationship between fees and returns over a long period:

Again, the correlation (r^2 = 0.145598021) is much stronger with these bond-focused funds versus all CEFs, but the correlation is still not statistically significant, especially when considering the very large dispersion of the funds observed.

Conclusion

In my prior article, I noted the lack of a statistically significant relationship between these criteria and long-term CEF performance. Here we see that the relationship remains weak for funds specializing in corporate bonds or assets closely correlated with corporate bonds (preferred stocks and high yield bonds).

