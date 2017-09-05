Harvest Capital Credit Corp.: This 6.125% 'Baby Bond' Starts Trading On Nasdaq

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $25 million. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Harvest Capital Credit Corp 6.125% Notes due 2022 (HCAPZ) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.125%. The new baby bond carries no S&P rating and is callable as of 09/15/2019, maturing on 09/15/2022. HCAPZ is currently trading a little above par and has 5.89% YTM and 5.60% YTC. The interest paid by this baby bond issued by Harvest Capital Credit is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in "qualified equivalent" YTM and YTC at a rate of 4.91% and 4.67%, respectively.



The company

From Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a publicly traded Business Development Company (NASDAQ:HCAP) that provides customized financing to small and midsized businesses located throughout North America. Our products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured term loans, subordinated debt investments and minority equity co-investments. Our ability to invest in multiple layers of a company’s capital structure allows us to offer creative and flexible financing solutions. We seek to partner with owners and operators as well as private equity sponsors and other debt providers. Target Market

We will consider both cash flow-based financings for companies with a history of consistent profitability and opportunistic asset-based transactions in situations where collateral coverage mitigates recent operational under-performance. Our origination appetite includes transactions initiated by private equity sponsors as well as non-sponsored deals for companies with revenues of $10 million to $100 million. We intend to directly originate transactions but will also consider syndicated or club transactions. Target Investment

Investments usually take the form of subordinated debt, junior secured term loans, unitranche term loans and, to a lesser extent, senior secured term loans. We will also consider minority equity investments alongside a portfolio company’s ownership and/or private equity sponsor.

Source: Cefdata.com

The peer group

HCAP has one outstanding bond: Harvest Capital Credit Corp 7.00% Notes due 1/16/2020 (HCAPL). The company uses the proceeds from HCAPZ offering to redeem HCAPL. In the table below, there is some information about the issue that HCAP are redeeming.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With this refinancing, SCM are saving themselves 0.875% on yearly basis.

Sector comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued in the Asset Management sector (according to Finviz.com) by their nominal yield.

Fixed-rate baby bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the National Exchange and pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

BDCs

Source: Author's spreadsheet



This chart contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by Business Development Companies by price and nominal yield.

Special clauses in prospectus

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond HCAPZ. With this articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.