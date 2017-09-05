Weekly CEF Roundup: Rebound Week And Saba Wins Again

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

Weekly performance roundup

CEFs rebounded strongly this week, with 35 out of 37 sectors showing positive returns. The average sector return was +0.85%. The two top sectors were China and emerging markets, with +3.55% and +2.52% returns, respectively. Energy MLPs broke out of their slump and recorded a +1.73% return (fourth-best sector), while energy gained +1.05% and ranked 10th. The top five losers were all debt funds, with four of them being munis.

The top five yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (10.24%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.50%), asset allocation (8.47%), convertible securities (8.43%), and real estate (8.24%). The discounts* for the five top-yielding sectors range from -8.79% (real estate) to -0.13% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.18%.

The top 5 sector discounts* are: equity-Latin America (-12.01%), debt-specialty (-10.78%), equity-China (-9.99%), equity-Asia Pacific (-9.79%) and equity-Europe (-9.41%). The top five sector premia are debt-mortgage (+4.53%), debt-corp/mortgage (+1.08%), preferreds (-0.01%), energy-MLPs (-0.13%) and CA munis (-0.63%). The average sector discount is -4.85%, up from -5.79% last week.

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None

Upcoming corporate actions

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 8, 2017 | MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) commenced a cash tender offer for the Fund's common shares. The Fund is offering to purchase up to 15 percent of the Fund's outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98 percent of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Share. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time on September 6, 2017 , unless extended. CXH is a investment grade muni fund that has a discount of -4.87% and yields 4.67% (as of 8/18).

(CXH) commenced a cash tender offer for the Fund's common shares. The Fund is offering to purchase up to 15 percent of the Fund's outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98 percent of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Share. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time on , unless extended. CXH is a investment grade muni fund that has a discount of -4.87% and yields 4.67% (as of 8/18). August 9, 2017 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (AGC) announced today that each Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to 15% of such Fund’s outstanding common shares of beneficial interest (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98% of such Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the Tender Offer, will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 and expire, unless otherwise extended, at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, September 7, 2017 . AVK and AGC are convertible/high-yield bond funds that trade with discounts of about -7% and yield about 9%.

(AVK) and (AGC) announced today that each Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to 15% of such Fund’s outstanding common shares of beneficial interest (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98% of such Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the Tender Offer, will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 and expire, unless otherwise extended, at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, . AVK and AGC are convertible/high-yield bond funds that trade with discounts of about -7% and yield about 9%. August 10, 2017 | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) announced on Aug. 10 the terms of the fund’s rights offering. As the release explained, UTG is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Aug. 30, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. Record date shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the fund. In addition, the fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported NAV or market price per common share, whichever is lower on the Expiration Date. The fund anticipates that the offering will expire, on or about, October 4, 2017 .

(UTG) announced on Aug. 10 the terms of the fund’s rights offering. As the release explained, UTG is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Aug. 30, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. Record date shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the fund. In addition, the fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to on the Expiration Date. The fund anticipates that the offering will expire, on or about, . August 17, 2017 | The First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY) announced on Aug. 17 that its Board had approved the commencement, subject to certain conditions and prior to or during the week of August 28, 2017, of a cash tender offer for up to 15% of the fund’s outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the fund’s NAV per share. The release indicated that the tender offer is pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (in which Saba Capital agreed to be bound by certain standstill covenants until January 20, 2020). FHY is a high-yield leveraged fund that currently trades with a discount of -5.50% and yields 7.86% (as of 8/25).

| The (FHY) announced on Aug. 17 that its Board had approved the commencement, subject to certain conditions and prior to or during the week of August 28, 2017, of a cash tender offer for up to of the fund’s outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to per share. The release indicated that the tender offer is pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (in which Saba Capital agreed to be bound by certain standstill covenants until January 20, 2020). FHY is a high-yield leveraged fund that currently trades with a discount of -5.50% and yields 7.86% (as of 8/25). August 24, 2017 | The Turkish Investment Fund, Inc. (TKF) announced Aug. 24 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at a meeting of stockholders to be held on November 16, 2017. The record date for the meeting is September 21, 2017. On Aug. 4, TKF announced that a Board proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund did not receive the required vote to be approved by stockholders at its annual meeting of stockholders. TKF currently trades with a discount of -4.01% and yields 1.21% (as of 8/25).

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month, any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 27, 2017 | The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) started trading on the NYSE on July 27 after an initial public offering that raised $210 million in gross proceeds (21 million shares at $10.00 per share), excluding any potential exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option (of up to approximately 3.15 million additional shares). The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per common share less offering costs (original NAV) to holders of common shares on, or about, October 31, 2022. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in senior floating-rate loans. Eaton Vance Management is the Trust’s investment adviser.

(EFL) started trading on the NYSE on July 27 after an initial public offering that raised $210 million in gross proceeds (21 million shares at $10.00 per share), excluding any potential exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option (of up to approximately 3.15 million additional shares). The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per common share less offering costs (original NAV) to holders of common shares on, or about, October 31, 2022. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in senior floating-rate loans. Eaton Vance Management is the Trust’s investment adviser. August 7, 2017 | Bulldog Investors , LLC disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 377,856 shares (5.09%) of the Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF). Item 4 of the filing declared: “The filing persons believe that the board of directors should consider a self-tender offer for its shares at or close to NAV and may communicate with management.” SGF trades with a discount of -11.37% and yields 0.19%.

, LLC disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 377,856 shares (5.09%) of the (SGF). Item 4 of the filing declared: “The filing persons believe that the board of directors should consider a self-tender offer for its shares at or close to NAV and may communicate with management.” SGF trades with a discount of -11.37% and yields 0.19%. August 10, 2017 | City of London Investment Group PLC (City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.) filed a 13D/A disclosing that it held 3,919,903 shares (24.9%) of The China Fund, Inc. (CHN), and sent a letter to the fund dated Aug. 10. CHN trades with a discount of -9.81% and yields 2.39%.

(City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.) filed a 13D/A disclosing that it held 3,919,903 shares (24.9%) of (CHN), and sent a letter to the fund dated Aug. 10. CHN trades with a discount of -9.81% and yields 2.39%. August 14, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,264,571 shares (13.51%) of the Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH) following a series of purchases from 7/5-8/11 (+460,829 shares). Item 4 of the filing indicated that the filing persons may communicate with management regarding measures to enhance shareholder value.

disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,264,571 shares (13.51%) of the (CH) following a series of purchases from 7/5-8/11 (+460,829 shares). Item 4 of the filing indicated that the filing persons may communicate with management regarding measures to enhance shareholder value. August 17, 2017 | Saba Capital Management LP disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 820,026 shares of the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY), and, as described in Item 4: On August 17, 2017, certain members of the Saba Entities and Saba Capital (collectively, the “Saba Parties”) entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with the Issuer (together with the Saba Parties, the “Settlement Parties”) whereby the Settlement Parties agreed, among other things, and subject to certain conditions, that the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of the Issuer will prior to or during the week of August 28, 2017, cause the Issuer to commence a tender offer to purchase for cash 15% of its outstanding Shares subject to certain terms and conditions (the “Tender Offer”). In addition, the Saba Parties agreed to tender 100% of its then-owned Shares of the Issuer in the Tender Offer. The Saba Parties also agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions, such provisions to last until the earlier of [A] January 20, 2020 and [B] such date that the Issuer determines, due to certain conditions not fully within the Issuer’s control, not to commence the Tender Offer, which such date shall not occur later than September 30, 2017 (the “Standstill Period”). The standstill provisions provide that the Saba Parties agree to cause all Shares beneficially owned by them to be present for quorum purposes and to be voted in favor of the trustees nominated by the board of trustees of the Issuer for election or other business that may come before any shareholder meeting during the Standstill Period, subject to certain exceptions.

| disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 820,026 shares of the (FHY), and, as described in Item 4: On August 17, 2017, certain members of the Saba Entities and Saba Capital (collectively, the “Saba Parties”) entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with the Issuer (together with the Saba Parties, the “Settlement Parties”) whereby the Settlement Parties agreed, among other things, and subject to certain conditions, that the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of the Issuer will prior to or during the week of August 28, 2017, cause the Issuer to commence a tender offer to purchase for cash 15% of its outstanding Shares subject to certain terms and conditions (the “Tender Offer”). In addition, the Saba Parties agreed to tender 100% of its then-owned Shares of the Issuer in the Tender Offer. The Saba Parties also agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions, such provisions to last until the earlier of [A] January 20, 2020 and [B] such date that the Issuer determines, due to certain conditions not fully within the Issuer’s control, not to commence the Tender Offer, which such date shall not occur later than September 30, 2017 (the “Standstill Period”). The standstill provisions provide that the Saba Parties agree to cause all Shares beneficially owned by them to be present for quorum purposes and to be voted in favor of the trustees nominated by the board of trustees of the Issuer for election or other business that may come before any shareholder meeting during the Standstill Period, subject to certain exceptions. August 21, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 248,516 shares (5.72%) of The Turkish Investment Fund, Inc. (TKF). Item 4 of the filing indicated that: “The filing persons have had a discussion (and may have additional discussions) with management about the need to provide a liquidity event and about the future of the Fund.”

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week.

-19.4% : Deutsche Global High Income (LBF) cuts from $0.031 to $0.025 (ex-date Aug. 16, announced Aug. 8)

: Deutsche Global High Income (LBF) cuts from $0.031 to $0.025 (ex-date Aug. 16, announced Aug. 8) - 11.3%: Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26) -8.7% : Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) cuts from $0.0575 to $0.0525 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8).

: Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) cuts from $0.0575 to $0.0525 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8). -7.0%: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20) -6.8% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.7% : Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) cuts from $0.05893 to $0.05641 (ex-ate Sep. 11; announced Aug. 16). Yields 7.84%, discount -6.50% (as of 18/8).

: Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) cuts from $0.05893 to $0.05641 (ex-ate Sep. 11; announced Aug. 16). Yields 7.84%, discount -6.50% (as of 18/8). -5.5% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.3% : Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.0% : Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1).

: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1). -4.3%* : Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) cuts from $0.235 to $0.225 (ex-date Sep. 21; announced Aug. 14).

: Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) cuts from $0.235 to $0.225 (ex-date Sep. 21; announced Aug. 14). +5.0% : Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) boosts from $0.040 to $0.042 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8)

: Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) boosts from $0.040 to $0.042 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8) +13.7% : Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) boosts from $0.0860 to $0.0978 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11). Yields 10.75%, discount -5.85% (as of 8/18).

: Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) boosts from $0.0860 to $0.0978 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11). Yields 10.75%, discount -5.85% (as of 8/18). +17.5% : Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) boosts from $0.0989 to $0.1162 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11). Yields 10.53%, discount -5.56% (as of 8/18).

: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) boosts from $0.0989 to $0.1162 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11). Yields 10.53%, discount -5.56% (as of 8/18). +17.7%: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) boosts from $0.1032 to $0.1215 monthly (ex-date Aug. 18; announced Aug. 11). Yields 10.59%, discount -5.15% (as of 8/18).

*I know -4.3% is under the -5% threshold, but I wanted to highlight DMO because it is a very popular CEF, and also because CEFConnect is currently incorrectly reporting the November distribution as $0.3734 but this should be $0.2250 (same as October) as per their press release.

