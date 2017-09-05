Macerich: Where Is The Bottom?

To say it has been a tough year for mall REITs is an understatement and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has been right in the thick of it. After reaching above $80 a year ago, the stock trades under $53 today.

There is a significant and strong market sentiment against retailers and malls that has increased significantly over the last year. The number of bankruptcies and expected bankruptcies has helped push the storyline that malls are dying.

Fundamentals

Sales per square foot is a measure of how much revenue is being generated for tenants of a mall. Tenants are going to be attracted to malls that generate higher sales per square foot.

Portfolio wide, Macerich has seen their TTM sales per square foot increase over 2.5%, from $630 to $646. While much of the sales growth is concentrated in their top 10, which increased 7.8%, most of their locations have seen increases. As of June, 28 out of 38 of malls with data available had higher TTM sales per square foot than December of 2016.



Over the long run, MAC has consistently increased their average sales per square foot at their locations. There was a decline from 2015 to 2016 that amounted to a 0.79% drop. While that could be a concern if it indicated a long term trend, with 2.5% growth through the first half of the year, it appears sales are back on the increase. That is a very different case than 2008 and 2009 when sales dropped 5.5% and 7.7% in back to back years.

Consumers might be changing in a variety of ways, but the secular decline that many bears are proclaiming was a sizable decline for two years, and a very small decline for one year, out of 24 years.

Looking at individual malls which were owned in both 2013 and 2017, we can see that there has been growth across most of them. Growth has been exceptionally strong among high-end malls, which is in line with management commentary and the strategy of focusing on Class A malls.

Most notably, Fashion Outlets of Niagara has performed very poorly over the last 3.5 years. Sales per square foot have fallen from $532 to $346. This is a location that appears to be underperforming looking at the headline numbers. Fortunately, it also appears to be the exception. A few other malls have had flat sales.

The most important thing to remember when analyzing REITs is that REITs are the landlord, not the tenant. As I pointed out in other recent articles (here and here), whatever problems tenants are having, the landlord only needs to be concerned about whether they pay rent and whether that rent is increasing. In MAC's case, rent has continued to rise each year, only slowing in 2016 before picking back up to a 3.2% increase TTM 2nd quarter.

In both of these key metrics, MAC experienced a slight slowdown in 2016, but both appear to be recovering nicely in 2017.

Bankruptcies

There is no question that many retail oriented REITs have been dealing with an increase in tenant bankruptcies. To date, MAC has had 12 tenants declare bankruptcy accounting for 146 stores and 551,000 square feet. According to Robert Perlmutter on the most recent conference call, they expect 65 stores containing approximately 228,000 square feet will close. A number of them have already closed, but closures will continue into the 3rd quarter.

The closures that have already happened are responsible for the occupancy rate dropping to 94.4%. Investors can expect downward pressure to continue on the occupancy rate for another quarter.

In historical context, I was able to find data back to 2003. The recent decline in occupancy rates does not bring MAC into uncharted territory. The 2014-15 occupancy rates were actually unusually high.

Retail is a tough business, and it always has been. Retail companies come and go as the ever fickle American consumer bounces from one fad to the next. Those who went to malls in the 80's or 90's might remember stores such as Camelot Music, Casual Corner, County Seat, Gadzooks, Service Merchandise, Software, Etc., Walden Books and a dozen other mall stores you aren't going to find anymore.

What we have seen in 2016 and 2017 is a string of bankruptcies and closings from stores that were dominant in the 1990s/2000s, but have failed to adapt. As the landlords, the large question for investors is whether these vacancies are going to persist for a significant amount of time, or if locations vacated by bankrupt tenants can be filled quickly and profitably. Given the growth in sales, despite the numerous bankruptcies, I believe it is most likely that MAC will find new tenants. People have not stopped spending at malls, they have stopped spending at particular stores in malls.

Conclusion

The "Retail Apocalypse" has been in the news constantly for the last year or so. The narrative that Amazon is going to take over the world and everyone will buy everything they ever need online is the mantra of retail bears.

The Internet has changed consumers, and more importantly, it has changed how consumers expect to interact with retailers. Many of the old guard retailers have failed to sufficiently adapt to the new technology.

In the immediate term, retailers going under obviously hurt the landlord in terms of vacancies and unpaid rent. However, the very fact that a retailer is going bankrupt is evidence that consumers are not attracted to that store. MAC reports that the average sales for stores that closed or are expected to close were $250 per square foot. Substantially below MAC's average. A generation of retailers is dying, the malls are not.

Fundamentally, MAC remains very strong. Their tenant sales are rising, the average rent is rising, the balance sheet is healthy and the dividend is well covered by cash flow. Occupancy is the one fundamental metric that is showing a little weakness, but with so many closing in Q2, that is expected.

With a declining share price and solid fundamentals, I am still buying.

Sources: Company, SEC Filngs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.