Otonomy Fails Phase III - Best To Avoid

Recently, Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares tumbled as much as 81.3% after the company announced that its phase 3 trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study. The failed steroid drug in question is known as Otividex. This does not bode well for the company going forward. With its drug Otividex failing in Meniere's disease, the entire program was cut. That's why I believe that Otonomy is a great short candidate.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 clinical trial of Otividex was known as the AVERTS-1 trial. It recruited a total of 165 patients with unilateral Meniere's disease. Patients were randomized into two different dosing groups. One group of patients took Otividex (modified formulation of currently prescribed dexamethasone), while the other group of patients were put on placebo. One note to consider is that patients were given Otividex as a single intratympanic injection of 12 mg. The primary endpoint of the study was looking for a reduction of vertigo events compared to placebo over a 3-month period. Meniere's disease causes vertigo, or ringing of the ears. That is not only bothersome for patients, but can also lead to hearing loss. The hope for the trial was that Otividex could reduce such vertigo events at a greater rate than placebo. The conclusion was that Otividex reduced vertigo events by as much as 58%. In my opinion, that is a huge reduction of events. The problem was that the placebo achieved a 55% reduction of events. That means that the drug, Otividex, was not statistically significant compared to placebo. The final p-value of the trial was p = 0.62, thus missing the primary endpoint of the study. What's even worse is that none of the secondary endpoints were achieved either. In my opinion, this program is completely shattered. That's why management even chose to stop another Otividex trial for Meniere's disease patients known as AVERTS-2. It has even noted that the entire Otividex program is being cut. There will be no more work with Otividex in patients with Meniere's disease or any other indication.

Huge Change

The Otividex program being cut is a huge blow for Otonomy. Just how bad was the trial failure for patients with Meniere's disease? It was so bad, that the company chose to completely suspend the entire program (all indications). That means that investors won't even get to know the results for Otividex in patients with cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatrics. The company mentioned in its press release that it is now in the process of reviewing its product pipeline to maximize shareholder value. Whatever it comes up with next, the pipeline has been cut by two clinical candidate indications. That is a negative either way. In addition, the pipeline review brings about more uncertainty about the company's future.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Otonomy has cash and cash equivalents of $150.5 million as of June 30, 2017. The company anticipates that it has enough cash to fund operations for at least the next 24 months. Sticking with that schedule, it seems reasonable that it would probably raise funds at least one year out before it runs out of cash. Therefore, dilution will likely occur at least a year from June 30, 2017. Of course, that all depends on what pipeline changes Otonomy implements. That won't be known until management reveals its new plan in the coming months.

Risks

The biggest risk shorting Otonomy would be if another drug candidate in the pipeline ends up being successful. There is no near-term risk of shorting, because the OTIPRIO drug in pediatric patients with acute Otitis media with Tympanostomy Tubes (AOMT), has not yet started a phase 3 trial. In June, Otonomy completed an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA. That means that such a trial could begin by the end of the year if not next year. The problem is that the trial is set to recruit up to 200 pediatric patients. Such a trial will likely take 2 to 3 years to complete, before any possible results are revealed. That means there are no near-term risks that short sellers should be worried about. Especially, since OTO-311 in patients with Tinnitus has not yet started a phase 2 trial. That is not likely to begin possibly until the end of this year or next year. The other clinical candidate is OTO-4XX but that new program was an acquisition. Anyways, that program is only in the pre-clinical stage of testing and too early to tell if it will be of any value for Otonomy.

Conclusion

The phase 3 trial failure points a problem with the Otividex drug. The cutting of the program is a huge blow for Otonomy, because it reduces the shots on goal that it has. Other programs may save the company a few years from now, but there is hardly any catalyst in the near-term to boost the share price by a considerable level. All the reasons listed above are why Otonomy is a good short candidate for the short-term.





