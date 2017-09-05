General Electric: Up To 30% Downside From Here?

The shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) roared back on Friday, hitting $25.1 at the end of a trading session characterized by significantly higher volumes. It was one of those rare occasions we have not witnessed since the announcement that Jeff Immelt would step down.

On Thursday, too, volumes rose significantly as news of possible job cuts emerged -- as traders know, these trends are surely encouraging for those holding stock on a short-term basis.

"The feeling you might have missed the train is real, given recent support for the stock," my dad told me over the weekend.

Was he serious?

Not so fast

Some value investors I talked to stateside these days argue its earnings power has not diminished as yet and its rally from the lows is going to last, although donwside risk is real, in my view: GE might fall swiftly ahead of two very challenging trading updates in the third and fourth quarters, if management don't act swiftly.

Moreover, "this is credit risk carrying a 5% yield," a debt trader recently argued.

So, should the bulls stay put, I wonder -- and how certain numbers compare with trailing trends since the financial crisis, based on the level of demand for its stock and the payout?

Earnings

At the end of 2011, the company -- which, admittedly, was a rather different beast from the one it is today, given the size and diversity of its verticals as well as the financial assets it used to consolidate -- reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, up 7.8% from $1.14 in the prior year.

At this time of the year in 2011, its stock traded around $15, for an implied P/E of 12.1x...

... while one year later in 2012, it changed hands in the low $20s (with an implied P/E of 16.2x), given EPS of $1.29 for the year -- THAT is only $0.05 lower than 2017e EPS, based on consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters that, quite frankly, are a tad bullish.

Notably, its forward P/E based on 2017 reported net earnings of $1.34 is 18.7x.

In 2011, dividends per share stood at $0.61, while one year later it paid out $0.70 a share. Currently trading at $25, GE's payout ratio is significantly higher than it was in 2011 and 2012, although its yield in those years was 4% and 3.1%, respectively, against 3.8%, on a projected basis, these days.

If it surges to 5%/5.5%, which would be "appropriate", some traders in the debt markets insisted this week, downside could be meaningful.

Downside

That yield would imply a price target of about $18 -- which leads me to conclude that there could be dividend risk embedded in its stock, although net leverage remains manageable and the balance sheet doesn't look overly stretched.

Equally important, do all these calculations matter?

After all, EPS can be easily manipulated and EPS in isolation is rarely a good gauge of value. Finally, based on consensus estimates and trailing trends, what the brokers have to say on GE could be more important than certain financial metrics.

"Nonetheless, you must have recently lowered your fair value estimates to about $22.7 from $24.5, right?" my dad asked me.

"$23 a share seems about right," I replied.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.